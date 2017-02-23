Vintage sales, store openings, and Mid-century modern furniture deals this weekend

One way to fight the winter blues is by hopping in the car and wandering around to shop. Late February is a great time for sales, as spring items are flowing into stores and they’re trying to get rid of winter -- just like the rest of us. Here’s where we’ll be this weekend, as we try to browse away the blahs.

Winsome Flagship Launch

Local designer Kathryn Sterner Sieve is opening the flagship boutique for her modern, minimal label Winsome on Thursday. Everything at Winsome is designed and sewn under one roof, which makes it unique among local stores. The opening party will features snacks, drinks, and music. Check out the new space and Winsome’s latest designs -- as long as there’s no blizzard, of course! (6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. 201 SE Sixth St., Minneapolis.)

Hunt & Gather’s Winter Blah Sale

The jumble of antiques, fixtures, cheeky décor, and vintage clothing we call Hunt & Gather is hosting another one of its beloved 20-percent off sales this weekend. They offer this sale a few times a year, so if you’re looking for a new side table or a vintage stole, this is the time to hit them up. Last year, they even had Girl Scouts in the store selling cookies. Just saying. The sale runs from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. (Hunt & Gather, 50th and Xerxes Ave. S., Minneapolis.)

Retro Wanderlust Warehouse Sale

Sometimes the best way to beat your winter blahs is by sprucing up your home, so the Retro Wanderlust sale is happening at just the right time. The Hopkins shop is a must for any Mid-century aficionado, and their warehouse sale is an insane event for collectors and admirers alike. Some of the pieces need a little love, while others are ready and waiting for you to bring them home. Retro Wanderlust also has a great collection of vintage clothing from the ‘50s and onward, much of which is included in the sale.

(8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 through 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. 1415 Fifth St. S., Hopkins.)

Tattersall Spring Vintage Pop-Up

In case your winter blahs last longer than the weekend, there’s a vintage pop-up at Northeast’s always-packed distillery Tattersall. The vendors behind Double Peace Vintage (pictured above), Xanadu Vintage, and Invisible Ceremony are popping up at the distillery for a Thursday night all-vintage event to help you shake off the blahs and add a little spring to your wardrobe. Honestly, what better way to usher in the month of March than with a new piece of vintage? You kinda have to honor the month that comes in like a lion and out like a lamb. (6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 2. 1620 Central Ave., Minneapolis.)