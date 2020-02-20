Vintage rock tees, resort wear, and mega sales to get you out of the winter doldrums

Thankfully, the Twin Cities retail community feels our pain, and refuses to slow down on fun events just because it’s winter. Since temps will be in the high 30s over the weekend, it’s high time to do a little shopping and get out of the house, don’t you think?

Hunt & Gather Winter Blahs Sale

Hunt & Gather feels the blahs so heavily they made a sale to snap us out of it. There’s nothing like a trip around the 50th and Xerxes antiques and curiosities shop to spark your creativity and jerk you out of your routine. Take 20 percent off everything in the two-story, multi-room shop, which includes things like taxidermy, jewelry, and unique home goods you won’t find anywhere else. (Friday, February 21-Sunday, February 23. 4944 Xerxes Ave. S., Minneapolis)

Dinosaur Hampton

An Evening with Outstanding Gentlemen

If you’re in need of new menswear, hit up Atmosfere in the North Loop for a fun night of shopping featuring a pop-up from Greenwich Vintage and chain stitch artist Dinosaur Hampton, who can embroider all sorts of things on your shirts, jackets, and jeans. Give your shoes some love in advance of spring at this event, which will also offer shine sessions, resole work, and repair. (4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 22. 730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis)

almamiampls

The Fitting Room Resort Wear Fashion Show + Shopping Party

Feel the spring vibes courtesy of this resort wear event at the Fitting Room. The local boutique is throwing a fashion show featuring everything spring and resort from its roster of talented designers. The best part? If you see something you like walking the runway, you can snap it up right after the show ends. (6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 22. 3754 Pleasant Ave., Minneapolis. Tickets are $10 at thefittingroommpls.com.)

Dress For Success

Dress for Success Twin Cities February Clothing Sale

One of the best ways to stock your closet with well-made, professional work clothes and make a difference at the same time is by shopping the Dress for Success Clothing sales. The organization opens its doors for anyone to come and shop designers like Michael Kors and Cole Haan at serious discounts, and all proceeds go to the Dress for Success programs. Prices are super low, at just $15 for a suit and $5 for shoes. This is a bring your own bag event, so don’t forget a tote. Also, it’s cash and card only. (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 22. 1549 University Ave. W., St. Paul)

Vintage T-Shirt Sale at June

Local music scene fixture/Babes in Toyland founder Lori Barbero is once again bringing her vast collection of vintage tees to a pop-up at June Resale. You never know what you’ll find within Barbero’s stash; I’ve scored everything from an ‘80s Star Wars tee to a ‘90s Garth Brooks concert tee when shopping her wares. (Friday, February 21-Sunday, February 23. 3406 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis)