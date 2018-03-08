Vintage pop-ups, night markets, and a shop cooler than Sephora: This week's top glam happenings

This is one of those weeks. Here’s where to go.

FeMNist Night Market

FeMNist Day 2018 Night Market

Thursday is International Women’s Day, and the FeMNist Night Market is honoring some incredibly talented local female makers. More than 50 vendors will be appearing at the pop-up, including Ashley Mary Art, Tandem Vintage, A Mano, and Still Kickin'. Grab your BFFs (or your mom) and support the Twin Cities thriving artists and makers who enrich our community every day. (5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 8. Grain Belt Bottling House, 79 13th Ave. NE., Minneapolis.)

Riley Rose

Riley Rose at Ridgedale

If you’ve been yearning for a new beauty-centric shopping mecca, Riley Rose is for you. It’s a bit younger and cheekier than the sleek and chic Sephora. Think bright colors and fun, whimsical niche brands for skin, hair, nails, and face that is usually only found online (at least if you live in the Twin Cities area). They're celebrating their grand opening in the Ridgedale Center with a little party. You'll score a gift with a $50 purchase, plus there will be snacks, makeup touch-ups, and sessons on how to curl your hair. If you’re one of the first 250 people in line, you’ll receive a free beauty kit of your choice.

(Saturday, March 10 through Sunday, March 11. Ridgedale Center, Minnetonka.)

Dinosaur Hampton

Dinosaur Hampton March Pop-Up

You know what’s cool? Personalized, embroidered clothing. You know where you can get it? At Hazel & Rose. Dinosaur Hampton is back at the Northeast boutique to embroider the design of your choice onto your favorite tees and more, starting at just $10. Definitely show up early, because this is a popular event. Oh, and if you’re just popping by and forgot your tee, they’re selling upcycled shirts for $15. (Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 10. 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.)

Arc's Value Village

Embrace Your Style Style Show

Arc’s Value Village is hosting the Embrace Your Style fashion show at their Bloomington location in support of World Down Syndrome Awareness Day, which falls on March 21. As you may know, Arc’s Value Village supports people with developmental disabilities, and this fashion show celebrates them, with local models taking to the runway in fabulous looks from Arc’s. (11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 10. 10546 France Ave. S., Bloomington.)

Refind Vintage Market

Refind Vintage Market

If you love thrifting and vintage shopping but don’t have enough time to hit up all your favorite spots on the regular, Refind Vintage Market is for you. Minneapolis Craft Market and The | Keep boutique have teamed up for this one-day pop-up featuring vintage dealers like Arlee Park (also a store in south Minneapolis), Moth Oddities, Wellies Vintage, and the Vintage Modern Shop. Blk Hand's tintype photos will aos be in attendance. (Hello, Instagram gold!) (Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 11. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.)