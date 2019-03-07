Vintage pop-ups, Cliche's sale, and more places to shop this weekend

Are you ready to shift your wardrobe and maybe sell some of your old winter clothes? Here’s where you should be shopping for the good ol’ seasonal refresh.

Pop into Wedge neighborhood boutique Cliché for a special Friday-only happy hour to welcome their spring and summer pieces. They’ve recently added the cutest new brand, Compaña Fantastíca, which hails from Madrid and offers fun, bright, happy patterns and chic, feminine silhouettes. Plus the price is just right: most pieces are around $60-$75. Everything in the shop is 25% off on Friday, so if you’re ready to add a little zing of spring to your wardrobe, this is the time to do it. (If you’re still hanging onto winter, don’t fret; lots of winter pieces are on sale now, too.) 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 8. 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

This Friday also marks the the second annual FeMNist Day. The day features a networking breakfast and skillshare and advice sessions for entrepreneurs, then things conclude with a night market feature local businesses. This year, join over 50 local women at Parallel’s Holden Room event space and support these amazing, talented makers. You’ll find everything from jewelry to accessories to home goods, and special FeMNist gear will benefit Still Kickin, which raises funds for individuals and families dealing with mounting medical bills. Among the vendors popping up at the event are Larissa Loden Jewelry, Cake Plus-Size Resale, Strey leatherworks, Cherry Moon Press, and Samantha Rei, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The market is free. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 8. 145 Holden St. N., Minneapolis.

Snow? What snow? Head to Lakes & Legends Brewing Company for the Minneapolis Craft Market’s Arctic Market, which features over 30 vendors whose handcrafted clothing, accessories, jewelry, woodwork, and more are waiting to become part of your life. Pro tip: Parking by Lakes & Legends can be hairy, so take a Lyft or carpool. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9. 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Haven’t hit up a Minneapolis Vintage Market yet? It’s time! This month’s event once again takes place at the Machine Shop event space, and this Sunday it will be filled with local vintage vendors ready to delight and inspire you with their finds. The events keep getting busier and busier, so if crowds aren’t your thing, don’t worry: You can buy an early bird ticket for $10 and shop before the doors officially open. On the roster for the March event are vendors like Dearheart Vintage, Hazel & Rose, Weekend Salvage, Wellies Vintage, Noisy Eye Vintage, and way, way more. The March event also includes a pie pop-up (!!!), an espresso bar, a food truck, and DJ sets. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10. 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.