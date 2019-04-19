Vintage pop-up, flea markets, and jeans from Khloe Kardashian: Upcoming fashion happenings in April

See ya in October, sweaters!



Good American opens in MOA

If you haven’t heard of Good American, there are two things to know: It’s Khloe Kardashian’s denim brand and it’s awesome. Good American was founded on the principle that designer denim should be for everyone. It’s size-inclusive, offering jeans from size 00 to 24 in flattering fits that stretch with your curves but won’t bag, sag, or stretch out beyond recognition. Good American isn’t just limited to denim; after the runaway success of their first launches, they’ve expanded into activewear, dresses, and loungewear. They’re also expanding into pop-up stores, and the very first one is at the Mall of America. (Previously, you could only get Good American at Nordstrom and on their site.) The pop-up promises in-store events and even “surprise appearances,” which means that yes, there’s a possibility Khloe herself could stop by. Find the pop-up store on the second floor of MOA in the west side through the summer.



Shaping Fashion: An Exploration in Sustainability and Ethics

If you’re interested in the clothing industry as a whole, you’re probably concerned with the carbon footprint it leaves behind. Our reliance on fast fashion and trendy pieces that we wear twice and then get rid of is harming the planet, and landfills are filling up with clothing at an alarming rate. Shaping Fashion is an all-day event featuring a panel and a marketplace of local makers, from vintage vendors to jewelry designers, who are focused on being more sustainable and helping you do the same in your own closet. (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20. 145 Holden St. N., Minneapolis. Free)



VFW Flea Market

Who doesn’t love a flea market? The treasure hunt is even better when it takes place at the legendary Uptown VFW. Have a beer and peruse the wares of tons of local vendors, but definitely bring cash along in case you spot something you can’t live without. (There is an ATM, but it’s good to be prepared, right?) (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20. James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW)

Lighthorse Studios Pop-Up

Lighthorse Studios Pop-Up

Earth Day falls on April 22. This year, Lighthorse Studios and thefittingroommpls are joining forces for a pop-up featuring “upcycled, pre-loved, and vintage pieces.” Get inspired to shop local, shop secondhand, and to add some unique, individual pieces to your spring wardrobe. (Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27. 316 W. 38th St., Minneapolis)



Minneapolis Vintage Market

Minneapolis Vintage Market can officially call itself a Best of the Twin Cities winner, and for good reason: They pack the place with the best vintage dealers and for the best vintage shoppers, whether they’re vintage pros or newbies dipping a toe into the vintage world. Their April installment takes place at Paikka in St. Paul, and like previous events, you can pay to shop early and beat the crowds. April vendors include Dearheart Vintage, Loteria Vintage, Country Club Vintage, and Xanadu Vintage, among many others. (11 a.m. for early admission and noon to 5 p.m. for free admission Sunday, April 28. Paikka, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul)