Claire Dederer

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

Something happened to New York Times best-selling author Claire Dederer around age 44. The married mother of two was subsumed by despair, too distracted to work, and unusually libidinous. “I felt more like a 17-year-old boy: horny, sleepy, confused,” she writes in her memoir, Love and Trouble. In an attempt to understand the sudden resurgence of her sexual appetite, she retreated to her study and unearthed photographic and journal remnants of the “disastrous pirate slut of a girl” she once was. Her unconventional upbringing – including separated parents, her mother’s young lover, and a sexual predator – may explain why, as an adult, Dederer committed to a quiet, stable domestic life on an island near Seattle, but that understanding didn’t resolve her newfound restlessness. Throughout this blunt and intimate coming-of-age/midlife reckoning memoir, Dederer experiments with form, using the alphabet, a map, open letters, a psychological case study, and instructional writing (like “How to Have Sex with Your Husband of Fifteen Years”) to keep the narrative engaging and playful as she deconstructs sexuality, aging, and family ties. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Free. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. --Erica Rivera



8th Annual Art 4 Shelter

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Each year, Minnesota artists come together to help the homeless, donating their beautiful works to the Art 4 Shelter benefit for Simpson Housing Services. During the party, guests can check out pieces and take them directly off the walls to purchase them. Though you won’t know the artist until you check the back, this is your your chance to nab a Jim Denomie, a Ruthann Godollei, or a Jodi Reeb, and you can feel extra happy about it because you are contributing to an organization that offers support and housing for people in need. This year, the event is moving to the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Prices will be extremely affordable, with 5-by-7 inch pieces set at $35, and 8-by-10 inch works going for $90. Find more info at www.art4shelter.org. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. --Sheila Regan



NE Ladies Night Out

Northeast Minneapolis

This Thursday, East Hennepin Avenue is all about the ladies. Stroll the area and discover drink specials, special sales, and more all evening. That includes plenty of $5 drinks at the Bad Waitress and Ginger Hop, or score two-for-ones at Keegans, $4 cocktails at Whitey's, $3 beers and rails at New Bohemia, and extended happy hour deals at Red Stag Supperclub. Freebies include samples at Aveda, cream puffs at Kramarczuk's, and be sure to stop by Surdyk's for wine and cheese sampling, plus sales in wine and bubbly. For a full lineup on deals and eats, visit the event page at www.northeastminneapolis.com. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. (deals and event times vary per location -- some are all day or run late into the evening). Northeast Minneapolis Riverfront District, E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster

Vintage Motorcycle Night

Bauhaus Brew Labs

Another sign of the changing season? Folks are out riding on the motorcycles. This week, Bauhaus invites people to have a beer and showcase their sweet rides. They will be a special parking area for those who roll in with vintage wheels, and El Taco Riendo will serve eats via their food truck. Thursday, 6 to 11 p.m. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. --Jessica Armbruster