Vintage markets, Electric Fetus turns 51, and other parties and sales this weekend

This weekend, there are plenty of deals to be had and local folks to support, all while updating your summer wardrobe, beach reads, or dinner party music selection.

Idun

Idun Turns 5

Idun, a minimalist, European-chic gem in St. Paul, is celebrating its fifth birthday with a 30% off sale, both in-store and online. The sale runs through Monday, June 10, so it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to an elegant, go-with-everything pair of shoes or sandals, a dress you can wear to work and to a wedding, or something totally fanciful that makes you smile every time you see it (like these adorable pink fringe back block heels). If you’re shopping online, use code “IDUNBIRTHDAY” to snag the discount. (Sale ends Monday, June 10. 495 Selby Ave., St. Paul)

Electric Fetus 51st Anniversary Sale

In the mood to add some new tunes to your go-to summer playlists? Head to the legendary music emporium Electric Fetus for their epic 51st anniversary sale. Yes, you read that right: 51 years! Take 20% off almost everything through Monday, June 10. The Fetus has such a broad scope of music, clothing, and gifts that stopping by is an activity that the whole family can enjoy. Happy birthday, Electric Fetus! You don’t look a day over 21. (Sale ends Monday, June 10. 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis)

Irreverent Bookworm

Irreverent Bookworm Open Day

New bookstore Irreverent Bookworm isn’t officially open yet — they’re shooting for an official opening in fall of 2019, if not sooner — but they’re opening their doors for a summer stop-in. Shop their revolving selection of new and used books and start checking off your summer reading list. The store encourages lingering and reading, so if you find something you just can’t put down, you’re more than welcome to get through just one more chapter. (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8. 5163 Bloomington Ave. S, Minneapolis)

Local Motion Birthday Bash

Local Motion is a bastion of the Uptown retail scene. The store has been around for over 30 years and has recently changed hands, with Tonya Bryan taking over from Barbara Heinrich last year. The store is celebrating its birthday with a big party featuring a pop-up from local designer Tessa Louise and refreshments and sales all day long. (11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8. 2813 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis)

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Minneapolis Vintage Market

It's that time again. The June installment of the wildly successful Minneapolis Vintage Market has arrived, and it's heading back to one of its original stomping grounds: Sociable Ciderworks. Peruse the wares of tons of local vintage vendors, a beautifully eclectic mix of Vintage Market stalwarts and newer faces. If you want to avoid the crowds, remember you can always pay $10 for an early-admission ticket. Otherwise, the event is free. (With the exception of all the vintage, Sleepy V’s doughnuts, and cider you’ll buy, of course.) (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis)