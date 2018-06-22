Vintage Market launches, the Pride Parade becomes a runway, Parc moves: This week in fashion

Nothing, which is why this coming weekend is one of the highlights of summer. It’s Twin Cities Pride, as you may know, so there’s tons of stuff happening. There’s also a few shopping opportunities you shouldn’t miss, starting with the first-ever Minneapolis Vintage Market pop-up.

Parc Boutique

Say Goodbye to Parc

Don’t worry, Parc boutique isn’t actually closing. It's moving to the North Loop. They’ll be saying goodbye to their longtime Northeast digs on Friday with some bubbly and a summer sale as they prep to move. So head over to say “See you soon!” and maybe snag a deal in the process. (Friday, June 22. 320 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.)

L-R: Dearheart Vintage, Moth Oddities, AudreyRose

Minneapolis Vintage Market Launch

The Minneapolis Vintage Market has plans to pop up each month or so with a rotating cast of local vintage vendors. Its very first stop is at Sociable Cider on Sunday, and they’ve got a whopping 15 (!!!) vendors selling their clothing, home goods, and accessories. The Twin Cities has a thriving community of vintage sellers, and this brings them together in a fun, immersive way.



We chatted with a few of the vendors about the market via social media about why they’re so excited about it.

“These type of large-scale monthly vintage markets can be found all across the U.S. in major cities. The Minneapolis Vintage Market will definitely elevate the vintage scene here in the Twin Cities,” says Moth Oddities' Yana Pietras and Ian O'Neill.



“[We're] ecstatic to hang out with so many amazing curators in one place,” says Jessie Witte, who runs AudreyRose. “Thanks to Minneapolis Vintage Market for facilitating community over competition.” (Sunday, June 24, noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis)

Prideland

PRIDELAND: A Fashion Parade

Longtime local fashion designer Ivan Idland is showcasing new work during a fashion show in the Twin Cities Pride Parade. What a fun idea! The event will take place during the parade and feature fun, Pride-inspired designs meant to celebrate and bring joy to everyone who’s part of the festival and the movement. Stake out your spot downtown so you don’t miss it. (Sunday, June 24, during Pride Parade, 11 a.m. Sunday, June 24. The parade travels along Hennepin Avenue from Third Street to Spruce Street.)