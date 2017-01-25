Vintage, high-end, and ethical clothing sales coming up (for real -- we're talking 90% off)

But first, you gotta get rid of the cold-weather merchandise to make way for the new stuff, which is why the sales tend to get bigger and more aggressive come late January and early February. Since this is Minnesota, we have to wait at least three more months until it’s spring, which means this weekend is a great time to do some shopping for more winter gear.

Hazel and Rose Winter Sale



At Northeast’s minimalist, eco-conscious boutique Hazel and Rose, shoppers can take an extra 30-percent off all fall and winter sale items -- some of which are already up to 50-percent off. Everything Hazel and Rose sells is thoughtfully chosen and ethically-made, and a it’s all really chic, wearable, and classic. The sale is also happening online if you can’t get to the store in time, and ends January 31. (945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis)

GH2 90-Percent Off Sale



Have you ever been to one of GH2’s insane 90-percent off sales? If not, get ready. The consignment shop, a baby sister of Grethen House, throws their sale twice a year, and it’s a huge deal. Get in line at least an hour early, because the store can only hold so many people at a time. You’ll find crazy deals on all sorts of designer goods all at a whopping 90-percent off. It’s something Twin Cities shoppers look forward to, and it’s basically a fashionista rite of passage at this point. (Friday, Jan. 27- Saturday, Jan. 28. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 318 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.)

D. Nolo North Loop Blow-Out Sale



Last year’s D.Nolo-hosted blowout sale was totally crazy and absolutely worth it. This weekend, D.Nolo’s many vendors -- including Bluebird, Bumbershute, Kindred, and Witt & Bliss -- will join together for a huge sale with prices up to 90-percent off. It’s one-day-only, though, so make a plan and get there early and arm yourself with Moose & Sadie’s coffee so you’re ready to dig. D.Nolo is offering complimentary valet parking in their lot, too, which is pretty thoughtful considering the North Loop can be a pain to park in. Good luck! (Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. D.Nolo, 219 N. Second St., Minneapolis.)

Pretty Together: Tandem Vintage & LaLunette Jewelry Pop-Up



Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and FindFurnish’s popular vendor Tandem Vintage is ready to get romantic. They’re teaming up with LaLunette Jewelry for a Valentine’s Day-themed pop-up sale at Northeast’s Salon Stella, featuring vintage dresses, lingerie, swimwear, and jewelry all perfect for V-Day. Friday night’s event will include snacks and beverages. If your Valentine is your pet, they’re giving out dog treats, too. How cute! (Friday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 4. Begins at 3 p.m. Friday. Salon Stella, 654 19th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.)