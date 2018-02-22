It's officially that time of the winter where we all seem to hit the wall and give up. Don't give up! When you hit the wall, there’s one thing to snap you out of that funk and get you excited for the promise of a warmer season to come: shopping.

Last year's condom dresses were pretty amazing. Planned Parenthood

Ready or Hot: Fashion Meets Passion for Planned Parenthood



There aren’t too many runway shows left in the Twin Cities, but we still have Ready or Hot, an event dedicated to celebrating local retail and raising money for Planned Parenthood. That’s a serious win-win. Get dressed up, get some drinks, and watch for local luminaries in fabulous outfits, including couture pieces made with Planned Parenthood mailers. Tickets are still available at the door, so if you’re feeling fancy, get thee to International Market Square and go support a good cause.



(Thursday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. International Market Square, 275 Market St., Minneapolis. Tickets available at the door.)

Semple Mansion

Semple Mansion Wedding Event



Are you getting married in the near future? Lucky you! If your nuptials are still in the early planning stages, the Semple Mansion’s annual wedding event is a great place to start. Dress shops like the White Room will be there, as well as caterers, photographers, and decor vendors. You could, if you really wanted, get everything done in one day. They’re also unveiling a “bridal suite” at this year’s event, which sounds cool. Honestly, you could go just to look at pretty dresses.



(Friday, Feb. 23, 5-8 p.m. 100 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis. Free.)

Coveralldoll

Coveralldoll at Bearded Mermaid Pop-Up



Christina, aka Coveralldoll, is a local stylist and vintage/designer collector who has some of the best pieces ever found. (Honestly, I almost didn’t want to mention this sale because I’m selfish.) She’s popping up at St. Paul’s Bearded Mermaid shop (owned by her husband), and everything must go, from biker tees to vintage Adidas to designer pieces from brands like Yves Saint Laurent. She’ll even style you as you shop as an added bonus.



(11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. 957 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.)

Tandem Vintage

Vintage Collective Pop-Up



Get a head start on your spring and summer wardrobe — or just get out of your winter funk — with some fab new vintage from local vendors like Moth Oddities, Tandem Vintage, Audrey Rose Vintage, and Dearheart Vintage. They’re popping up at Turquoise Vintage for a Saturday-only sale. These are some of the most popular vintage vendors in the Twin Cities area and they have seriously great finds, so put on your snowboots and trek over to see what treasure may be in store for you.



(Saturday, Feb. 24, noon to 5 p.m. Turquoise Vintage, 3901 39th Ave. S., Minneapolis.)

Arlee Park

Arlee Park 20 Percent Off Sale



Local vintage/antique/decor shop Arlee Park hasn't been open for long, but it's already gained a following for its blend of vintage Levi's, antique rugs, cool gifts, and stylish pieces collected from far and wide. They're making room for new arrivals with a storewide 20 percent off sale on Saturday only, so don't miss out. Score some art or furniture for yourself or grab a gift for a friend if you're feeling generous.



(Saturday, Feb. 24, noon to 5 p.m. Arlee Park, 3000 E. 50th St., Minneapolis.)