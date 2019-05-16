Vintage galore, CBD oil, summer looks for dogs: An Art-A-Whirl guide for fashionistas

As tradition dictates, it appears that it’s going to rain and be chilly this weekend, which means you can spend more time indoors shopping and less time freezing your ass off outside drinking beer and listening to bands. Hooray! (Both options are good, of course, but shopping always wins in my book.)



If you’re planning to be out and about this weekend, here’s where to go if you’re feeling fashion-minded.



What to know: Art-a-Whirl takes place in northeast Minneapolis and, according to their official site, it’s the largest open studio tour in the country, which is pretty awesome. You can buy everything from giant paintings to tiny earrings. No matter what you purchase, it supports someone’s creativity, dreams, and livelihood. Plus, the “I Bought Art” stickers are super cute.

Tandem Vintage and Dinosaur Hampton at Ashley Mary’s Studio

Visit vintage vendor extraordinaire Tandem Vintage, artist Ashley Mary, and Minny and Paul at the Northrup King building on Friday evening and Saturday. This dynamic, colorful crew will be accompanied by custom embroidery artist Dinosaur Hampton, so you can snag a souvenir of your Art-a-Whirl adventures. (Studio 247, Northrup King Building. 5-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday)



Lucy & Co.

Mercury Mosaics Spring Market

Tons of awesome stuff will be for sale at the Spring Market at Mercury Mosaics, including dog fashions by Lucy & Co., oil portraits and prints by Sarah Riley Portraits & Art, and driftwood jewelry by Everything is All Ways. (1620 Central Ave. NE, Suite 125. 5-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday)

Madame Madame

Yard-a-Whirl

Shop vintage clothing from Moth Oddities and Chelsea Brink, earrings and plant hangers from Madam Madam, and CBD balms and oils from Saintly City Supply Co. (1200 NE Jefferson St. 5-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday)

AudreyRose Vintage

One of my favorite Northeast vintage vendors is AudreyRose, nestled in studio 238 at Northrup King. You won’t want to miss out on the vintage fun; you truly never know what you’re going to find, which is the magic of vintage shopping. (Studio 238, Northrup King Building. 5-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday)

Minneapolis Vintage Market

If you’re done whirling over the weekend, hit up the May installment of the Minneapolis Vintage Market at Royal Foundry Craft Spirits in the Harrison neighborhood. Tons of vintage vendors will be in attendance, like Hard Headed Woman Vintage, Three Martini Lunch Vintage, Silver Lake Vintage, and way, way more. Blkk Hand will be taking tintype photos, and SK Coffee will be serving up some caffeination. If you want to shop early, pay for a ticket and beat the crowds; otherwise, it’s free! (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 241 Fremont Ave. N.)

Hazel & Rose

Birthday Celebration & Cheerful Farewell Party

North Loop boutique Hazel & Rose is turning three with a party. They’re also bidding a fond farewell to original store owner, Emma Olson, so pop over to celebrate the new chapter with discounts, drinks, and the coolest sustainable, responsible fashions around. (Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 117 N. Eighth Ave.)