Vintage, eco-fashion, and bubbly: Shop these deals during Art-A-Whirl weekend

2017 Art-A-Whirl Northrup King Studios

May 19th 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

May 20th 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

May 21st 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

Happy birthday, Hazel & Rose!

Northeast’s eco-chic boutique Hazel & Rose is turning one, and celebrating this weekend with scratch-off discount cards, gorgeous pastel abstract art by Brenna Lee Olsen, treats, and live dance performances. Sounds like the perfect birthday, doesn’t it? Rumor has it there will be cotton candy, so we’ll be there. (945 Broadway St. NE. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)



Wanderlust Vintage Market

Shop the best of Wanderlust Vintage Market’s décor and accessories, along with the work of local artists and makers. You can browse pieces from local potter Daniel Lloyd, jewels from City Stone Studio, and fun vintage from Double Piece Studio. Check out their Vintage Caravan (hello, Instagram content) and listen to live music. (349 13th Ave. NE. Friday through Sunday; hours vary throughout the weekend.)





Golden Pearl Art-a-Whirl Pop-Up

The great folks at Northeast boutique Golden Pearl Vintage are popping up at Northrup King for Art-a-Whirl. If you’re wandering the building, stop by #429 for a selection of the Pearl’s vintage wares, art by Tracy Frizzell, and cookies and candy sold by owner Audra Frizzell’s adorable little girl, Amelia. Seriously, you won’t be able to say no to her. (Northrup King Studios. Friday through Sunday; hours vary through the weekend.)





Blu Dot Maker’s Sale

Pop over to the Blu Dot Outlet for a maker's mart of sorts. They’re hosting six local artists, including Hemlocks Leather (above), Ginny Sims (ceramics), and Erin Smith (neon lamps and ceramics). You can also shop the Blu Dot Outlet, which is always a wise decision on a Saturday afternoon. (1323 Tyler St. NE. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Karen Morris Millnery

Karen Morris makes fun hats and headpieces. (Hey, you never know when you’re gonna need a killer hat.) For Art-a-Whirl, visit the shop and you can buy one hat, get one 30-percent off while browsing new wares from jewelry and accessory designers, too. Mixed-medium artist Kathryn Korb will be joining the Millnery crew with her collection of spare, affecting art pieces. Plus, there will be wine. Wine’s always a good choice. (326 E. Hennepin Ave. Thursday through Sunday; hours vary through the weekend.)

NEAL Jewelry Open Studio

Lauren Neal’s simple, minimalistic jewelry line is a favorite. She’s opening up her studio to the public for Art-a-Whirl. You can shop her current line, find a one-of-a-kind piece to stake a claim on, or purchase a few sale pieces. (Her statement-making, stackable bubble dome ring in sterling silver is a must-have.) Lauren’s friends Julia Elise and Chris Larson will be hanging out too, showing off their handmade body care products and risograph prints, respectively. (1618 Central Ave NE, #215. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.)