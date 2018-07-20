Vintage denim, bridal sales, and other fashion happenings this week

People aren’t shopping the way they do in transitional seasons like September or April, and it’s far away from the holidays. There’s no back to school shopping frenzy in June and July (and early August), either. So if you’re obsessed with a certain store or two in our fair cities, go support them in the slow months too.

Okay, we're done preaching. Let’s talk about what’s going on this weekend and beyond, shopping-wise.

Flutter

Flutter Bridal Sale

Wedding dresses are expensive. If you’re tying the knot, you might be feeling overwhelmed by the expenses that rack up. Luckily, the Twin Cities are home to a ton of amazing local bridal boutiques, one of them being Flutter on St. Anthony Main. The shop is having a sale from Saturday through July 29. All bridal gowns and accessories are included, though a few exclusions may apply. Whaaat!? As a recently engaged person, all of my married friends have told me to stay tuned to local bridal sales for the best deal on a dress. You have to make an appointment to try on dresses at Flutter, as is the custom at most bridal shops, so if you’re in the market check them out. (July 21-29, Flutter, 43 Main St. SE, Minneapolis. By appointment only.)

L-R: Pacifier, Grethen House, Burlap & Brass Crazy Days

50th & France Crazy Days

Feel like taking a trip to Edina? It’s a good time to go, because the legendary shopping district of 50th & France is throwing their annual crazy days sale. Shop discounted merchandise from local stores in the neighborhood, including Bumbershute, Nani Nalu swim, Wink boutique, and Pacifier. There’s also various activities scheduled and free stuff for the whole family. (Now through Saturday, July 19-21. 50th & France, Edina.)

Good jeans here. Good Threads Co. X LAB Minneapolis

Good Threads Co. X LAB Minneapolis pop-up shop

Are you a vintage denim fanatic? If you often find yourself obsessively scouring the racks at local thrift and vintage stores trying to score denim from iconic brands like Levi’s, Lee, and Wrangler, then the Good Threads Co. X LAB MPLS pop-up shop is totally your thing. The company is known for its love and appreciation for the beloved material in all its forms, and they spotlight vintage and reworked items with an upcycled but still stylish feel. Shop all kinds of denim-centric goodies, like shorts and jackets, as well as other vintage pieces you’ll love. (Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 21. 1629 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.)

Gudrun Sjoden

First Look: "Gudrun Sjödén: A Colorful Universe"

The American Swedish Institute’s latest exhibit focuses on Swedish designer Gudrun Sjödén, known for her eco-conscious designs and love of COLOR. The kickoff event features a fashion show, music, snacks from FIKA, and an appearance by the designer herself as she showcases her fall collection, which is inspired by Swedish folk art. Whether you’re into art, design, Scandinavia, fashion, or just simply enjoy bright colors, you’ll find something to love at the event — and maybe be inspired yourself.

(6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 26. Tickets are available online.)