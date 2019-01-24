Vintage, coats, and T-shirts: This week's local mega-sales

If that’s your current mindset, you’re in luck: This weekend is a treasure trove of excellent shopping opportunities. (Or shall we say “shopportunities?”)

La Petite Parfumerie

La Petite Parfumerie Closing Sale

La Petite Parfumerie, a French perfume store that spent most of its 17 years in business in Wayzata, is officially closing. Its owner, Diane Wissink, is retiring, which means the doors of her adorably chic boutique are closing. It also means you can snag a major deal on tons of upscale fragrances, including Frederic Malle, which you can’t get anywhere else in Minnesota. Discounts range from 20- to 50-percent off, and while there’s no firm closing date available, we’d suggest heading over there ASAP to get the best deals. Check out some other Wayzata gems, like Fashion Avenue 2, while you’re at it. (Oh, and you can hit up Bellecour for a pastry and coffee, which is always worth the trip.) Congrats on 17 years La Petite Parfumerie, and thanks for making us all smell more beautiful. (755 E. Lake St., Wayzata)

Moth Oddities at Duke Albert

40% off vintage at Duke Albert

Did you skip out on the last installment of the Minneapolis Vintage Market due to the major crowds? (I did.) You can still get a sweet deal on some vintage pieces from the dynamic duo behind Moth Oddities if you pop into Northeast boutique Duke Albert this weekend: They’re doing a 40% off all vintage sale. Moth Oddities’ Ian O'Neill and Yana Pietras travel all around the world to source their vintage finds, and have culled some very special and chic pieces from Italy in particular. You never know what you’ll find, which is the magic of vintage. (Jan 25-27, 2516 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis)

The Golden Pearl Vintage

Golden Pearl Vintage Winter Sale

One of the bonuses of living in Minnesota is that no one can shame you for owning a plethora of coats, sweaters, and winter accessories. It’s cold here, and you have to stay warm and fashionable somehow, right? Snag a deal or two at the Golden Pearl Vintage’s winter sale; the Northeast boutique is offering 15% off all winter clothing (aka coats and wool) over the weekend. The Pearl crew has seen the forecast for the weekend (spoiler: it’s going to be cold), so they’re warming up your bones with hot cider and coffee when you stop by. (Jan 25-27, 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis)

Still Kickin'

Still Kickin January Pop-Up Closeout Sale

If you live in Minneapolis/St. Paul, you’ve probably seen someone wearing one of those bright green STILL KICKIN T-shirts. The organization, founded by (my friend) Nora McInerny, aims to help people going through hard times via the sale of those T-shirts, as well as other merch. If you’ve always wanted to help them on their mission, now’s the time! Head over to their January pop-up for sales on Still Kickin and “FeMNist” merch as they make way for their 2019 pieces. Looking good and doing good = win/win. (Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 79 13th Ave. NE #210, Minneapolis)