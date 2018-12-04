Vincent Van Gogh and his ear, an opera diva, and other indie flicks screening this month

Maria By Callas: In Her Own Words

Edina Cinema

Various times Dec 1-6

$7-$9



Tom Volf’s documentary, Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words, is a fascinating look at how fame, even decades ago, largely operates the same as it does now. Technology has changed, but the drawbacks -- the constant attention, lack of privacy, personal choices becoming international issues -- are timeless.

Maria Callas was a midcentury soprano singer, heralded as the best in generations, with a diehard following. In Volf’s documentary, Callas discusses her life and career between scenes of getting in and out of cars, fans hounding her as paparazzi clamour to take photos.



“I would of prefered to have a happy family and have children,” says Callas in an interview. “I would have given up this career with pleasure. But destiny is destiny and there is no way out.”

At Eternity’s Gate

Uptown Theater

Various times Dec 1-6

$7-$9 depending on time



Under Julian Schnabel's direction, Willem Defoe brings Vincent Van Gogh with all his manic, mad-man energy to life.



Portraying Van Gogh’s artistic sensitivity, revolutionary sensibility, deep doubt, and sadness is a tough enough assignment. But Defoe has the gravitas necessary to embody this iconic figure, as the film covers his struggles with the art community, his family, with women, and his ear.



Stage Russia: Onegin

St. Anthony Main Theater

1 p,m, Dec 1, 7 p.m. Dec 4

$20



One great thing indie theaters consistently offer: screenings of theater and ballet productions.



Even with all of the streaming services and on-demand options, world class live productions with short runs have yet to become as easily accessible.



Russian stage art is a trip, and this is a frigid, emotional trek that any Minnesotan can relate to. Onegin is a theater rendition of Alexander Pushkin’s novel following an 18th century scion thats disenchanted with life. Filled with wondrously snowy scenes of cold reflection, much of the play deals in pregnant silences that give birth to stirring contemplations of sorrow, solitude, love, and death.