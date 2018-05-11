Cherry Moon Press, Sometimes

FRIDAY:

Anelace Night Market

A night market featuring products from local women/femme artists, makers, and hustlers. 6-9 p.m. May 11; Free. Anelace Coffee, 2042 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-236-4870.

Outdoor Arcade Party

This weekend, Bad Weather Brewing hopes to spark nostalgia in your heart. From Friday through Sunday, the brewpub will have over 30 classic arcade games on its patio and in its parking lot, and they can be played endlessly for a $5 cover charge. Think Space Invaders, Pac Man, and Donkey Kong. Bar games like skee ball, pinball, and ping-pong will also be available if you’re even more old-school. Food trucks will be stopping by each day, and Bad Weather will have special beers on tap, including the hazy IPA Fog of War, the Helles Lager, and Anomaly, a passion fruit sour ale. They’ll also have tasty staples like the red IPA Windvane, Hopcromancer, and Ominous, a double brown ale. So push those “punch” and “dodge” buttons until your thumbs bleed. This event is all ages, and kids are welcome. 3-11:55 p.m. May 11; 12-11:55 p.m. May 12; 12-10 p.m. May 13; Free; $5 for unlimited arcade game play. Bad Weather Brewing Company, 414 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-207-6627. –Loren Green

Extraterrestrials and Sex Rays (Double Record Release Show)

With Fiji-13 and Wax Lead. 9 p.m. May 11; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Flowerstalks

With Cave Light and Astronomique. 10 p.m. May 11; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Everett Smithson

8:30 p.m. May 11; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

"Platonic Dualities"

Platonic Dualities

Digital textiles and sculptures by Susan Hensel and Kim Matthews. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., May 11. Free. Gallery 5004, 5004 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale; 763-220-0833.

Sally Kohn

Author presents her new book, 'The Opposite of Hate: A Field Guide to Repairing Our Humanity,' moderated by Stephanie Curtis of MPR. 7 p.m. May 11; Free. Uptown Church, 1219 W. 31st St., Minneapolis; 612-270-5333.

2018 MFA Thesis Exhibition

Group show featuring graduating Master of Fine Arts candidates. Public reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., May 11. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Pints and Pups

SATURDAY:

Pints & Pups 2018

Boom Island is dog-friendly every day. This week, however, the canine focus is more charitable, as the taproom is set to host a fundraiser for the Upper Midwest Great Dane Rescue. They will also be showcasing adoption-ready pups from Pet Haven, a local rescue organization founded in 1952. Beer fans can drink Belgian-style pints for a cause, and prospective adopters can meet foster pets in person. There will also be a best-dressed contest for pups, a dog DNA kit raffle (if you want to find out your pooch’s breed), and other fun activities, proving that the ultimate beer pairing is a friendly dog. 1-6 p.m. May 12; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635. –Loren Green

Keep the North Cold Launch Party

Celebrate the launch Fair State's Askov Finlayson collaboration beer, Keep the North Cold. Also featuring an Askov pop-up shop, raffles, and more. Saturday, 3 to 7 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Glitch's 8th Birthday Bash

Glitch is an organization that is all about supporting locally made digital games. Throughout the year, they offer grants, programs, fellowships, and more to promote the Twin Cities gaming community. This Saturday, they will be celebrating eight years with a party featuring all kinds of treats. Venture into the arcade area for free video games made by Minnesotans. Snack on doughnuts and beer. Stop by the photobooth, and learn a little bit more about what Glitch has coming up. Do you have a game you’d like to add to the arcade? Sign up online to contribute. RSVP at www.eventbrite.com. 6-10 p.m. May 12; Free; RSVP requested at eventbrite.com. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128. –Jessica Armbruster

Willow Tree, 'Sota Cracklers

Craftstravaganza 2018

Craftstravaganza is bringing makers together again for one epic sale. Whether your aesthetic is lumbersexual, twee, edgy punk, or bohemian, you’ll find something here worth checking out. There will be tassel hoop earrings (Willow Tree Jewelry), Prince-inspired soap (Minnesoapa), gig posters (Aesthetic Apparatus), and candles that crackle (’Sota Cracklers). Shop for your baby, your pup, your rocker boyfriend, your dear sweet mom (Mother’s Day is tomorrow), and yourself. Find a list of all the local vendors at craftstravaganza.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 12; Free. Grain Belt Studios, 79 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012. –Jessica Armbruster



Mayfest 2018

Featuring live music, local food, beer, product samples, neighborhood outreach tables, activities for kids, and a plant sale. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hampden Park Co-op, 928 Raymond Ave., St. Paul; 651-646-6686.

Loring Park Clean Up

Belated Earth Day effort to clean up Loring Park neighborhood's streets. The City of Minneapolis is providing gloves and trash bags, participating scores you a free drink from Lakes & Legends (craft beer, craft soda, kombucha). 10 a.m. to noon. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Beautiful May Soiree

Featuring free make-up, hair, and make-and-take stations featuring MOA retailers. 12-3 p.m. May 12; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Dogs of MSP

Dogs of MSP May Meet Up

Dog owner meet up with merch for sale, treats for the pups, photos, food, and drinks. 12-4 p.m. May 12; Free. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.

Nyttu Chongo

7 p.m. May 12; Free. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 651-235-2726.



Ross William Perry

8:30 p.m. May 12; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Sai U Drom

With Whiskey City Tango and Slim Stone. 9 p.m. May 12; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Joe and Vicki Price

10 p.m. May 12; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Fight Like a Mother

8th Annual Fight Like A Mother Exhibition

Group show celebrating women and motherhood. Opening reception 2-8 p.m. Sat., May 12. Free. Color Wheel Gallery, 319 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-823-5693.



Duende Kids Pig Roast Fundraiser

Benefit to raise money for summer Latin dance scholarships at Duende Dance Studio, with roasted pig, drinks, and vendors donating 20% of their sales to the cause. 5-8 p.m. May 12; Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.



Family Well-Being and Resource Fair

Featuring free breakfast/lunch, prizes, kids' activities, back massages, and local agencies that provide youth activities, childcare, housing, food support, financial help, advocacy, special education, and mental health support, with opportunities to sign up for services on-site. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12; Free. Roseville Area High School, 1240 W. Cty Road B2, Roseville; 651-635-1660.

Adriana Lara

Adriana Lara: No Angles

New works. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., May 12. Free. Midway Contemporary Art, 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504.



Grand Symphonic Winds Concert

3 p.m. May 12; Free. Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park; 952-545-5623.



Mother's Day Weekend Bonsai Show

Featuring more than 50 privately-owned trees by members of the Minnesota Bonsai Society. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from May 12-13; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Mythropology: Paintings by Zoey Leege

Also featuring weavings by Jessica Skilar. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., May 12, with music by DJ Mixie D Best. Free. MN NAF! Salon, 3749 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-466-0355.



Nature in a Dream State

Collection of floral and landscape photo imagery. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., May 12; special Mother's Day event noon-5 p.m. Sun., May 13. Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.



Josh Meillier and Shannon McElree

New paintings. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., May 12. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.



Terri Peterson Smith

Author presents her new book, 'Unique Eats and Eateries of The Twin Cities.' 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 12; Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3230 Galleria, Edina; 952-920-2124.



World Migratory Bird Day

Featuring bird crafts, educational activities, bee box and birdhouse building, live raptor demonstration, bird release, and discovery hikes. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12; Free. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington; 952-854-5900.

Lake Country Pastel Society

Saturday, 7 to 9 p.m. Frameworks Gallery, 2022 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul; 651-698-3372.

SUNDAY:

Death Cafe Minneapolis

Featuring treats and discussions an death and dying. Sunday, 7-8 p.m. Rogue buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Deb Aronson

Author presents her new book, 'Alexandra the Great: The Story of the Record-Breaking Filly Who Ruled the Racetrack.' 5 p.m. May 13; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



St. Paul Civic Symphony's Annual Mother's Day Concert

1 p.m. May 13; Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.

Mother's Day at ASI - Moms Get in Free

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907.