Victoria Beckham's Target line launches Sunday. Some REDcard holders will get to hoard items early.

This weekend, Target tempts the fates again with a line featuring designs by former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

While the line launches this Sunday for most of us, 500 REDcard holders -- a.k.a. Target's credit and debit cards -- received golden tickets to shop the collection on Saturday in Los Angeles, New York City, and at the downtown Minneapolis Target on Nicollet Mall.

It's all an effort to curb some of the panic and anarchy that has escalated over the years with Target's special-release collections, which have included collaborations with Missoni, Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexander McQueen, and Zac Posen. Getting people into stores early could also curb some online hysteria, as past releases have also caused Target.com to crash.

Lucky folks invited to Saturday's shopping party will be limited to half a dozen items, so there will be no shopping carts filled to the brim or people walking around with entire rack stands until Sunday.

Beckham's collection features over 200 pieces, including items for women, girls, toddlers, and babies. Themes include flowers, bunnies, gingham, scallops, and pastels.

Some of it is really freaking cute (why isn't there an adult-sized bunny hoodie?):

Some of it is profoundly ugly:

Girl, that dress belongs on Wednesday Addams. The bunny sweater is adorable, though.

You can check out the entire collection on Target.com.