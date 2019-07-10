Vegan eats, beer b-day parties, 'Star Wars' on the big screen: A-List 7.10-16

'Showgirls'

WEDNESDAY 7.10

Showgirls

MacKenzie Pub

This Wednesday, Trash Film Debauchery brings us one of the least sexy movies about sexiness ever made. A modern masterpiece, Showgirls follows the story of Nomi (Elizabeth Birkley), a stripper who seeks fame and glory on the Las Vegas club circuit. She soon makes a frenemy of top dancer Cristal (Gina Gershon) after bonding a bit over the fact that they both have tried dog food (seriously). Soon, Nomi is dating Cristal’s boyfriend, Zack (Kyle MacLachlan), coming together in one of the most frantic and weird pool (sex?) scenes ever filmed. This is a classy pic, filled with histrionic acting, nonsensical nudity, and mispronunciations of “Versace.” You might not find it sexy, but it’s definitely entertaining. 8:30 p.m. Free. 918 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7268. —Jessica Armbruster

Kristen Toomey

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Kristen Toomey is a standup comic from Chicago who talks onstage about everything from relationships to the way fellow women act in public restrooms. “I’m so tired of the game we’re playing in there of just pretending we’re not making any noise,” she tells an audience. “You try not to make any noise at all. We’re out in the streets yelling for equality, but in there? No, no, no.” Married for 14 years, she recently divorced. “I got a bad case of the kids out of the deal,” she states. “I can’t shake ’em. Literally, you can’t shake them. That’s the first thing they tell you. When I had the first one, the nurse would come into the room in the middle of the night and say, ‘Don’t shake the baby!’ Why are you planting seeds?” The kids are older now. “So, they made it,” she adds. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

What Would Crazy Horse Do?

Mixed Blood Theatre

Local Native American troupe Turtle Theater Collective takes on Larissa FastHorse’s searing play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?, for a limited run this week. The piece is inspired by a real 1926 incident in which the Ku Klux Klan enjoyed a powwow as entertainment during a gathering. FastHorse’s work touches on themes of cultural survival, suicide, marginalization, and “racial purity,” all with a satirical and sometimes brutal bent. This production marks the regional premiere for the play, although other work by the California-based FastHorse has been seen at the Children’s Theater and the Guthrie. Directed by Brian Joyce, this production features a four-person cast: Ernest Briggs, Jei Herald-Zamora, David Rand-McKay, and Maretta Zilic. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $10; find tickets on brownpapertickets.com. 1501 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6131. Through Sunday —Sheila Regan

THURSDAY 7.11

Patton Oswalt

Historic State Theatre

In recent a special, Patton Oswalt described a casino gig he once took: “It was the most money I’d ever been offered to do anything in my life or career,” he told the audience. “They weren’t offering me a profane amount of money or an obscene amount of money. They were offering me a sacrilegious amount of money. Jesus should have come down and kicked me in the face.” The casino management couldn’t have been nicer, and asked Oswalt to do a VIP meet-and-greet before the show, which he agreed to. There, he was introduced to “40 of the drunkest people I’ve ever seen—and I was in a fraternity and I’ve been to a Russian wedding.” The main audience was even more inebriated, as between the opening comic and Oswalt the casino had offered 30 minutes of cheap shots. Casino management insisted he do only 30 minutes. When Oswalt came out, the audience began to shout out everything he’s ever been in. That’s quite an extensive list. “I had my career screamed at me, agreed with it, got a standing ovation, walked off stage, and I said to myself, ‘I just paid for one year of my daughter’s college, I did not tell a single joke, and I’ve never made an audience happier.’” 8 p.m. $39.50-$65. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —P.F. Wilson

Mill City Summer Opera

Mill City Museum

It’s last call for this opera among the ruins, as Mill City Summer Opera’s contract with the Minnesota Historical Society has not been renewed. The ruins will continue, however, to be one of the most dramatic stages for any sort of event, including theatrical presentations showcasing the human voice. Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte has been selected, a work considered risqué and vulgar in earlier centuries, but now frequently performed despite its narrative of sisters loyal to their husbands but cruelly tricked by the selfsame to the brink of infidelity. You can also see opera at a bar this summer, as Pergolesi’s La Serva Padrona will also be performed by the group at Icehouse on July 15 and 17. For tickets, go to www.millcitysummeropera.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday, plus July 17-18, 20, 22, and 24. $50-$125; $200-$250. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555. Through July 24 —Camille LeFevre

'Samuel J. & K.' Sarah Bauer

FRIDAY 7.12

Jealousy

Hair + Nails

It was only a matter time. Of course Hair + Nails Contemporary Art Gallery, run by movement improvisation goddess Kristin Van Loon and artist Ryan Fontaine, would eventually incorporate an installation featuring Van Loon and her dance other half, Arwen Wilder. The piece is titled Jealousy, and it integrates dance, sculpture, light, and an ephemeral sort of materiality in a performance made for the gallery’s storefront and sculpture garden. Lighting designer extraordinaire Heidi Eckwall is also on board. In this confluence of multiple artistic influences, abstraction leads to revelation. 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday; 6 p.m. Saturday. $12; no one turned away for lack of funds. 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

Samuel J. & K.

Gremlin Theatre

For children adopted by families in foreign lands, the prospect of tracing a remote cultural heritage can prove a complicated venture with unforeseen consequences. Such is the situation encountered by the titular characters in playwright Mat Smart’s poignant piece, Samuel J. & K., two brothers brought together when three-year-old Samuel K. was adopted from his Cameroon homeland into Samuel J.’s white American family. When Samuel K. graduates from college, the matter of ancestry manifests in the form of an unwanted gift from his older brother: two roundtrip plane tickets to Cameroon. Smart’s provocative script reveals the latent personal and social fissures in their relationship, fractures deep enough to jeopardize the foundations of their familial connection. Receiving its local premiere at Gremlin Theatre, this Brian Balcom-directed staging features Paul LaNave and Wariboko Semenitari as the two brothers who test the strained resiliency of a frayed lifelong bond. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus Monday, July 22; 3 p.m. Sundays. $28; under 30 pay half your age. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 1-888-71-TICKETS. Through August 4 —Brad Richason

Bauhaus turns five with a birthday party. Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY 7.13

5 Years of Awesöme

Bauhaus Brew Labs

It’s been five years since northeast brewery Bauhaus Brew Labs tapped its first kegs. It’s also been five years since “Haus” band Viva Knievel, featuring several brewery members, first rocked the start-up’s stage. Now they bring you 5 Years of Awesöme, a party with lots of beer and food trucks, live jams, and inflatable games (including human-sized versions of foosball and Hungry Hungry Hippos). The party begins midday with jams spun by DJ Stepmom, followed by the gypsy jazz of the Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, and the groove of Purple Funk Metropolis, with the rollicking Viva Knievel closing out the night. Noon to 11:45 p.m. Free. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. —Loren Green

Red Hot Art Festival 2019

Stevens Square Park

You have a few more weeks until the two biggest summertime arts fests take over Loring Park and Uptown. In the meantime, Red Hot Art will be repping Minnesota makers, businesses, and creatives in Stevens Square Park. Here you’ll find the kind of amazing work you typically don’t see at massive art events. Check out Rock Johnson Ceramics, whose sexually explicit tumblers could be used to consume coffee or wine. Val’s Brew Treats recycles spent grain into yummy biscuits for your dog, while Midwest American Shaman will be on hand with CBD products for humans. Live music is planned throughout both days, and includes City Pages’ Picked to Click winners the Gully Boys (Saturday) and Mayda (Sunday). Food trucks will be stopping by, and hands-on art activities will entertain the little ones. Find more info at www.facebook.com/redhotartfest. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. 1801 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Northeast Food Truck Festival

Able Seedhouse + Brewery

This Saturday, 14 different food trucks will be setting up shop in the Able Seedhouse parking lot to serve eats and drinks for a good cause. The lineup includes Animales Barbeque Co., Anchor Fish & Chips, the Herbivorous Butcher, and Sasquatch Sandwiches. Snack on sushi, ice cream, and pizza. A $5 wristband will get you access to Able’s favorite brews, and all proceeds from sales will benefit Meals on Wheels, which delivers food to elderly and disabled folks. The music lineup will include country tunes from the Federales, punk jams from Scrunchies, and rock from Arcwelder. 3 to 10 p.m. Free. 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

The Last Portrait Show

Rosalux Gallery

Daniel Buettner says he’s had enough. After years of creating marvelous paintings in which animal-human hybrids ignite the imagination with wit and wickedness and animals share a canvas with quotidian objects in hilarious sendups of cultural mores (or venture into the uncanny), Buettner is ready to move on. So this is your last chance to laugh out loud while marveling at his technique. Meanwhile, Robert Roscoe, in his photo exhibition “Random Places,” puts the quotidian at the fore. The architectural details, rich materiality, and historic resonance of buildings are the subjects of his work, which comment on time and transformation. There will be an artists’ reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Free. 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. Through July 28 —Camille LeFevre

Work from the 2019 Women’s Art Institute

Catherine G. Murphy Gallery

This summer, 16 contemporary women artists participated in the Women’s Art Institute Summer Studio Intensive, a rigorous program of deep reflection and artistic production that also generated insights into the philosophical, aesthetic, and historic challenges of art-making today. This exhibition showcases bodies of work the participants completed during the four weeks, including efforts from Theresa Beaulieu, Sandy Gillespie, Katherine Glass, Betsey Hodson, Fawzia Khan, Gwen Partin, Nina Martine Robinson, and Kimberlee Joy Roth. In a variety of media, the artists exude renewed confidence while pondering the value and possibility of artistic expression. There will be a public reception on Saturday, July 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Catherine University, St. Paul. Through July 27 —Camille LeFevre

L-R: Eats and drinks from Herbivorous Butcher, Prairie Vegan Pies, and Eleven Wells Liquor Vegan Invasion 2019

SUNDAY 7.14



Vegan Invasion

Lake Monster Brewing

Lake Monster is hosting a vegan party where revelers will be able to fill their bellies with plant-based treats. Admission tickets score you an unlimited sampling of beer, wine, coffee, and kombucha from nearly 30 businesses. That includes Bent Brewstillery, Du Nord Craft Spirits, Duluth Brewhouse, Tin Whiskers, and Modist. Or stay hydrated by drinking Bittercube mocktails, Northstar Kombucha, and Wisco Pop!. Tasty eats will also be available for purchase, with Reverie Mobile Kitchen, the Herbivorous Butcher Food Truck, Crepe & Spoon, Prairie Vegan Pies, and Seed Cafe all stopping by, among others. Find tickets and more info at www.eventbrite.com. Noon to 5 p.m. $25/$30 at the door; $45 VIP. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288. —Jessica Armbruster

Star Wars Episodes 4-6

Parkway Theater

It’s been a good number of years since the OG Star Wars films were on the big screen in Minnesota, but this month the Parkway Theater is making it happen. The whole gang’s here, including binge-drinking puppets, Boba Fett, that weird sand stomach thing, those damn Ewoks, and a non-CGI Yoda. This Sunday, Star Wars: A New Hope will screen three times during the day, with The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi screening in the following weeks. Showtimes are at noon, 3, 6, and 9 p.m. $9/$11 at the door. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis. Sundays through July 28 —Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities World Refugee Day

Loring Park

Refugees should be celebrated, protected, and respected. Now that our country is tanking any resemblance of humanity, events like World Refugee Day are more important than ever. At this event, folks will be able to take in dance, music, and spoken word from 15 different performers and cultural groups. A resource fair will introduce guests to 50 organizations working to aid local refugees. Food and an artists’ mart will provide a feast for the eyes and the stomach. Learn more about the event and what you can do for human rights at tcworldrefugeeday.org. 2 to 7 p.m. Free. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Bastille Day 2019

Landmark Plaza/Barbette

Each of Twin Cities is celebrating French culture and history this weekend for Bastille Day. In St. Paul, Alliance Francais will be hosting a party at Landmark Plaza (379 St. Peter St.), where you’ll find trivia sessions, food and wine, and live tunes and performances from Douala Soul Collective, Johnny Montreuil, DJ Salif Keita, Café Accordion Orchestra, Fatawu Sayibu, and the Whale in the Thames. It’s all free from noon to 6 p.m. Over in Minneapolis, Barbette in Uptown (1600 W. Lake St.) will be hosting their annual block party from 2 to 9 p.m. Also free, this event includes a local artists’ market and food vendors (Fries! Champagne! Beer!), plus live entertainment from host MC Foxy Tann, DJ Sean McPherson, Tacky Annie, Nadine DuBois & Les Folies Risque, Sweet J.A.P., Mark Mallman, Circus Juventas, and others. —Jessica Armbruster

Still Kickin turns four. Rebecca Studios

MONDAY 7.15

Still Kickin Turns 4

Bauhaus Brew Labs

Each month, Still Kickin raises funds to help families and patients with medical bills. This amazing—and very necessary—organization does so through selling merch, hosting benefits, and from online pledges. This Monday, they’ll be celebrating four years of doing good work with a party at Bauhaus. There will be beer, including the release of Still Kickin Summer Pale Ale. Other fun will include live art, stuff for kids to do, and sweet treats. New merch and limited-edition collector’s pins will also be for sale this evening. 5 to 9 p.m. Free. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. —Jessica Armbruster