Veg Fest, Nut Goodie beer, 'Big Lebowski' movie night: 59 free things to do this weekend

Hullabaloo Image courtesy event organizers

FRIDAY:

Hullabaloo 2019

Each year, Indeed Brewing throws a multi-day fall festival. This year’s party kicks off on Friday with a set from Douala Soul Collective, followed by a special edition of Transmission, Jake Rudh’s video-fueled dance party featuring tunes from the ’80s and ’90s. Saturday’s musical lineup includes Nur-D (hip-hop), Kiss the Tiger (rock), Seaberg & the Black Velvet Punks (neo-soul/rock), the Florists (pop), and Sister Species (chamber pop). On tap will be Indeed’s greatest hits, as well as a new Munich-style Oktoberfest and the return of the Yamma Jamma Harvest Ale, made from sweet potato, spices, and vanilla. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen and Blue Door Pub will serve eats. This is a cash-only event, so hit up an ATM before heading out. All ages. 5-11 p.m. Sept. 13; 12-11 p.m. Sept. 14; Free; $1 drinking wristband benefits Indeed We Can. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090. –Jessica Armbruster

Diehard Two (Album Release Show)

With Space 4rce, Bottle Kids, Anchorman, Fat Blakc & DBS, DJ Free City, and hosted by Christopher Michael Jensen. 9 p.m. Sept. 13; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



Dude Nord Movie Night

Annual screening of 'The Big Lebowski,' with drink specials. Costumes. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13; Free. Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 E 32nd St, Minneapolis; 612-799-9166.

St. Paul Oktoberfest Image courtesy event organizers

St. Paul Oktoberfest

As we ease our way into the colder months in Minnesota, Oktoberfest parties are one great consolation prize. This weekend, the Schmidt Artist Lofts will be celebrating with a huge event open to all. The party gets started at 6 p.m. on Friday with a horse-driven keg delivery. Beer will be central to the festivities, with plenty of Paulaner varieties and a Hacker Pschorr Munich Dark to go around, as well as German wine, apple brandy, Jägermeister shots, and non-alcoholic drinks. Beer contests will be hosted on the mainstage; test your skills at chugging and mug holding. Dachshund shenanigans will also abound, with races and a limbo contest planned. Live music, dance lessons, traditional eats, and a Kinder Carnival for little ones (just steps away from a bar for grownups) round out the event. Find more info at www.saintpauloktoberfest.org. 4-10 p.m. Sept. 13; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 14; Free; $5 wristband for beer; $8 Kinder Carnival admission. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 900 W. 7th St., St Paul; 651-842-2980. –Jessica Armbruster

Nut Goodie Porter Tap Release

Also in crowlers. 3-11 p.m. Tin Whiskers Brewing Co., 125 Ninth St. E., St. Paul; 651-330-4734.

Dead Actress

With Sleepy, Crepuscular, S-chtig, and Cock ESP. 9 p.m. Sept. 13; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

"History is Not Here' Osama Esid Suleiman, 'Tent'

History Is Not Here: Art and the Arab Imaginary

For its 20th anniversary, St. Paul-based Arab arts organization Mizna is partnering with the Minnesota Museum of American Art for an exhibition. Curated by Heba Y. Amin and Maymanah Farhat, “History Is Not Here” highlights 17 artists who have been featured in Mizna’s art and literary journal over the years. The collection includes work from artists working in the U.S. and abroad who are making connections between historical and current geopolitics, using alternative imagery and language structures to create paintings, drawings, book art, installation, and video. There will be a curators' talk Friday at 6 p.m. (the event is free, but you must RSVP here), and a curators' tour at 1 p.m. on Sunday (RSVP here). Free. Minnesota Museum Of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., The Historic Pioneer Endicott, St. Paul; 651-797-2571. –Sheila Regan

SeptemberFest

Featuring a craft boutique, rummage sale, raffle, silent auction, games, food, drinks, pancake breakfast (Sun.), and live music from Romantica and Ben Noble (Fri.), and PopBang!(Sat.). 5-10 p.m. Daily from Sept. 13-14; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15; Free. Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1621 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-789-7238.



Poolboy

With Orchid Eaton (solo) and Grand Courriers. 10 p.m. Sept. 13; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

'Vessel,' Joe Horton

Joe Horton: Vessel

Afrofuturism meets digital technologies, mysticism, and corporeality in Joe Horton’s new film, Vessel. The single-channel installation, which features Darrius Strong, Shá Cage, and Jessika Akpaka, is based on a hero’s journey through an underworld of death and decay, where transformation and transcendence ensue. Blending stop motion animation, narrative, and ambient sound, the 30-minute film reinvents expectations about whom heroism services and what heroism means. There will be an opening reception with the artist on Friday, September 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. Read more about this show and about Afrofuturist artists in our Fall Arts Guide. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. --Camille LeFevre

Melissa Borman

Launch party for the artist/photographer's new book, 'A Piece of Dust in the Great Sea of Matter.' In Ste. 404. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13; Free. Architectural Antiques, 1330 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-332-8344.

Hip-Hop Dance Party

Featuring hip-hop music from the '80s to current hits, curated by DJ Manny Duke. 10 p.m. Every Fri. from Sept. 6; Free. Hickory n' Hops, 2937 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-856-2150.

"The Exquisite Corpse Show"

The Exquisite Corpse Show

Group show featuring work by 21 artists assigned a corporeal section: head, torso, or legs. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Sep. 13. Free. Red Garage Studio, 3640 Garfield Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Susan Steinberg

Author presents her new book, 'Machine,' in conversation with Graywolf Press' Steve Woodward. 7 p.m. Sept. 13; Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.

Jessica Shimek

Gathering Water and Light

Work by Jessica Shimek. Opening reception 6:30-8:30 Fri., Sep. 13. Free. Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson; 715-386-2305.

Collect Call 4

Bi-annual exhibition series that invites Minnesota collectors to share artwork from their private collections with the public. Opening reception Friday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 10 p.m. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Joel Shapira Trio

8 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.

"Reclaiming our Grandmothers"

Reclaiming our Grandmothers

Paintings by Zamara Cuyún. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Sep. 13. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tapes 'n Tapes head to Blocktoberfest Becca McDermott

SATURDAY:

Blocktoberfest

Just because we’ve made it past Labor Day doesn’t mean that the block parties have to stop just yet. For Blocktoberfest, Dual Citizen is teaming up with fellow St. Paul breweries Burning Brothers, the Lab, Lake Monster, and Urban Growler for a day of locally made beer. The Naughty Greek and Lyn 65 Kitchen & Bar will serve eats via pop-ups, and food trucks like Free Indeed Food, Public kitchen + bar, and Cold Stone Creamery will be stopping by. The musical lineup will include the return of rockers Tapes ’N Tapes, plus Heiruspecs (hip-hop), New Primitives (reggae), Alex Rossi (funk/R&B), and Lisa Wenger (blues). Local artisan vendor booths and family-friendly games round out the event. All ages. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. Dual Citizen Brewing Co., 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul; 651-330-4750. –Loren Green

Hook 3rd Anniversary BBQ and Party

Celebration of the Hook and Ladder's 3 year anniversary, featuring a home-cooked BBQ, a special Fulton Beer tasting, Rain Taxi readings from authors Steve Healey and Daniel Borzutzky, live music from Mayda, and DJ Lori Barbero and DJ Truckstache. 4-11 p.m. Sept. 14; Free; donations accepted. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7166.

FINNtoberfest

Featuring the tapping of Finnegans Oaktoberfest brew, with specialty beer releases, live music, German style food, and games. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615.

2019 Selby JazzFest

Featuring live music from Goapele, Patricia Lacy, Bossa Soul, the Jazz Standards, Brio Brass, and Selby Ave Brass Band, with food vendors, family activities, live artist demonstrations, and a health & wellness village. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 14. Free. Find music at the Intersection of Selby and Milton, St. Paul.

Open Streets West Broadway Paul Jahn

Open Streets Minneapolis: West Broadway

Featuring live music, sidewalk sales, family fun, and more as the street closes to cars and motorcycles. More info at www.openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. West Broadway, from Penn Avenue North to Lyndale Avenue North, Minneapolis.



Skate-Able Art Plaza Celebration

Outdoor party to celebrate a grant for a new skate-able art plaza, featuring performances, art making, skateboarding demonstrations, face painting, presentation, and meet-and-greet with Timberwolves mascot Crunch. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148.



Wax Lead

With Lovely Dark. 10 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

New Primals

With Muscle Beach, Black Sam Malone, and Cola Horse. 9 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



California Buildings Second Saturday Open Studio Art Crawl

Featuring special receptions, sales, open galleries, and more. Highlights include a dried flower/wreath sale in Amy Rice's space (studio 602), and a studio party with Caitlin Karolczak, Kate Iverson, and Alice Riot at Storage Contemporary on the fifth floor, and a dried flower sale at . Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Field Trip 2019

Outdoor art fair features vendors from the Minneapolis Craft Market, concerts from Church Traffic and Tacky Annie, poetry readings along the trail, sculpture tours, lawn games, hands-on art activities, free fishing and canoeing on the water, and food trucks. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free. All ages. Three Rivers Park District - Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W., St. Anthony; 763-694-7707.

St. Louis Park Art Fair

St. Louis Park Art Fair

Featuring 70 local makers and artisans, food trucks, and a community art project. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. St. Louis Park Rec Center, ROC, Aquatic Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Neighorhood Block Party

Featuring a vintage flea market, food trucks, bouncy house, music, and . 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5163 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Bookshop Grand Opening

With giveaways, treats, limited-edition swag, and the reveal of the Kids Book Room. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Irreverent Bookworm, 5163 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-500-4339.

'Number6,' by John Sauer

The Art of John Sauer

Oil paintings, curated by Angel Hawari. Public reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Sep. 14. Free. Cryptid Hair Parlour, 2358 NE Stinson Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-354-7328.



What is Forbidden?: The Women's Art Institute 20th Anniversary Exhibition

Juried exhibition featuring work by sixty artists from the Women's Art Institute. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Sat., Sep. 14. Daily from Sept. 7-Oct. 19; Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644.



Afro Yaqui Music Collective

Album release show for their new record, 'Mirror Butterfly: the Migrant Liberation Movement Suite.' 7 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

Omar Abdulkarim

8 p.m. Sept. 14. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990.



Color Woodcuts in the Arts and Crafts Era

Group show featuring over 80 works. Sept. 14-March 22; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Daniel Borzutzky and Steve Healey

Book launch for Healey's new collection, 'Safe Houses I Have Known...' and a reading by Borzutzky, with the debut of the Fall issue of Rain Taxi. 7 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7166.



Gerald Vizenor

Author presents his new book, 'Native Provenance: The Betrayal of Cultural Creativity.' 7 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669.

Laura Stack, Eleanor McGough

Life Forms: Laura Stack; Shifting Baseline Syndrome: Eleanor McGough

Paintings and hand-cut paper installations. Public reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Sep. 14. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.



Keg and Case Farmers Market

A rotating assortment of locally grown produce, flowers, food, art, products, activities, and entertainment. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October 19. Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26; 3-7 p.m. every Tue. from May 18-Oct. 29. Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



White Bear Township Day Celebration

Featuring car show, kids activities, beer garden, petting zoo, food and drink vendors, arts and crafts, silent auction, and live music from Jake Nelson, WBL Drumline, and Pandora's Other Box. 2-8 p.m. Sept. 14; Free. Polar Lakes Park, 1280 Hammond Rd., White Bear Lake.

Twin Cities Veg Fest

SUNDAY:

Twin Cities Veg Fest 2019

Food festivals are rarely 100 percent vegetarian- or vegan-friendly, but Twin Cities Veg Fest is exactly that. Whether you’ve been plant-based for decades or are looking to add some vegetable side dishes to your plate of steak, you’ll be welcome to sample your way through a variety of foods. Vegan items can be pricey; here you’ll be able to try things first to see if you like them. Never had oat milk? Coconut-based cheese? Dairy-free cupcakes? Try before you buy. Last year’s lineup boasted over 90 vendors, and Sunday’s event should feature a similar selection. Presentations include fondue-making, summer salad ideas, and gluten-free baking. Find more info at tcvegfest.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15; Free. Harriet Island Regional Park, 85 W. Water St., St Paul. –Jessica Armbruster

Eat Street Festival 2019

With live music, international dance group performances, local art, food from around the globe, and community organizations. Sunday, 1-8 p.m. Nicollet Avenue, from 26th to 28th Streets, Minneapolis.

Extend the Greenway Ride + Rally

A five-mile bike ride, led by Sierra Club North Star Chapter, to support the effort to extend the Greenway over the river to Saint Paul. Sunday, 12:30 to 4 p.m. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

Maker's Fear: A Horror-Themed Maker's Fair

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Haunted Basement, 10 Rosedale Center, Roseville.

Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Twin Cities Plant Swap

Twin Cities plant lovers come together to swap houseplants, with coffee from Corner Coffee. Registration and more info here. 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15; Free. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.

