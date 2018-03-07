Vampire dance party, St. Pat's Day pre-gaming: A-List 3.7-13

L-R: Anne George, Mary Bergs, Paula McCartney, Shana Kaplow

WEDNESDAY 3.7

Situations

Gallery 71

For “Situations,” four of the region’s most daring visual artists will showcase works that elevate simplicity into poignant representations of presence and loss. Paula McCartney’s photography features luminosity and sharp darkness, Shana Kaplow’s inks bleed into absence, Anne George’s collages explore the liminality of materiality, and Mary Bergs’ reverse cut-outs challenge our sense of being and nothingness. There will be a public reception from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, and an artists’ talk at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7. Free. 7161 France Ave. S., Edina; 952-835-5000. Through April 28 —Camille LeFevre

Frankie Quinones

Acme Comedy Co.

“My standup is a lot of storytelling and a lot of voices,” says comedian Frankie Quinones, who makes his Minneapolis debut this week. “When I started doing standup I did some character work, and I would do those live onstage.” He also started making videos, which he still produces, featuring the various characters. “In the beginning they probably weren’t very good,” he laughs, “but the characters started developing.” Those characters are based primarily on family, friends, and people Quinones grew up around. “What I’ve been doing onstage lately,” he explains, “is I’ll do a set as myself, then a set as my character Juanita Carmelita, and then I do a set as Creeper, the fitness instructor. I come up onstage three different times at shows.” He estimates he has seven solid characters in his repertoire, and is developing more. “I love people-watching, but most of the characters are based on people I’ve met. I’ve met some pretty interesting people.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

FeMNist Night Market

THURSDAY 3.8

FeMNist Night Market

Grain Belt Bottling House

This Thursday, the Grain Belt Bottling House hosts the FeMNist Night Market, an evening dedicated to highlighting local, women-owned businesses, artists, and makers. Shop for gifts or pick something up for yourself. Vendors include Mochiis, makers of comfy shoes; Everthine, designers of gorgeous jewelry; and Fontlove Studio, printers of posters celebrating Minnesota love. Score a “Feminist as Fuck” silver bracelet, or take home a cross-stitch piece bearing sage words from Tina of Bob’s Burgers. The event is in conjunction with FeMNist Day 2018 Un-Conference, where women will meet to share their professional ideas and experiences. Both happenings are organized by Still Kickin’, Nora McInerny’s charity that helps people with skyrocketing medical bills. 5 to 10 p.m. Free. 79 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Karen Sherman: Minor Bodies

Hair and Nails Gallery

Karen Sherman, iconic performer and one of the most inventive makers of choreographic language in the U.S., is also a visual artist. Gosh. Who knew? She’s making her debut with this exhibition, “Minor Bodies.” There are some spiky sculptures resembling pine cones and cat-o-nine-tails, but with surfaces honed to a silky smoothness. Also on view are objects and drawings exploring such diverse epistemologies as the nature of animal sentience, astronomy, and the body. The show is part of a three-part project, titled Universal Donor, that continues next year with a dance-based work. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 8, and an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15. Free. 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585. Through March 31 —Camille LeFevre

Orny Adams

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Orny Adams is relentless, as his latest Showtime special, More Than Loud, demonstrates. “I think it’s from working the road so much,” he says. “I’m nonstop in front of audiences so I feel like I have to grab their attention, keep it, and I’m constantly fighting. They’re trying to get a drink or the check just came. If I had down time in my act, I would lose my energy and lose my enthusiasm.” Onstage these days he’s mixing material from his special with newer bits. Fans seem to like the balance. “Fans love when I do the old stuff they’ve seen,” he says. “It’s exciting for them and it’s really interesting. I’ve never experienced anything like this. People are coming to see me because they’ve seen me in something standup related.” While he’s still edgy in his performance, Adams’ outrage now seems to come from a place of confidence. “I think that comes with age,” he notes. “I think as you get older you don’t care what people think about you. I’m fearless of failing. I’ve taken my act all over the world, and it’s more relaxed now than it’s ever been.” 16+ later shows. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Lauren Roche

FRIDAY 3.9

Lauren Roche: Collected Vessels

Bockley Gallery

Local artist Lauren Roche is returning to Bockley Gallery for her second solo exhibition in the space. “Collected Vessels” features five mixed-media works on paper. A self-taught artist originally from Santa Rosa, California, Roche moved to Minneapolis in 2006. With her piercing imagery and bold sense of color, she’s the kind of artist that steals the show any time she is presented with other artists. Roche uses an intense theatricality in her works, and her latest pieces are filled with lounging exotic animals and nude women in ritualistic paint. Featuring browns, reds, and other earth tones, these pieces have an ancient quality, as if viewers are peering at works from an earlier civilization. Fantastical jungles erupt into living-room domestic scenes, with Roche’s idiosyncratic figures and abstract gestures dazzling with an extemporaneous sensibility. At once serene, surreal, and utterly captivating, this is a series you will want to see in person. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 9. 2122 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669. Through April 14 —Sheila Regan

Blood Lust Ball III

Gay 90’s

Along with the sparkly shenanigans of the drag shows upstairs, there will be blood, gore, and leather at the Gay 90’s. You’ll find kinky vampires, warlocks, and werewolves ready to party in the downtown danceteria’s annex. In addition to a dance floor open all night, there will be a bondage fashion parade, aerial acts, fire performers, rope suspension, and pole dancing. Come as you are, be that a witch, familiar, zombie, or other ancient creature of the night. 18+. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. $10-$15. 408 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7755. —Jessica Armbruster

Jan Martens: The Dog Days Are Over

Walker Art Center

What’s in a jump? Belgian choreographer Jan Martens offers his version in a 70-minute work, The Dog Days Are Over, in which eight dancers in running shoes perform every possible variation of that maneuver. Hopping, leaping, jiggling, and bouncing, they perform what one critic describes as “durational dance as a killer workout.” Like the choreographer Sarah Michelson, whose work is frequently performed at the Walker, Martens unites severe formality and vigorous athleticism in ways that can boggle your mind and saturate your senses. And in these waning dog days of winter, it may even get you back to the gym. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $25; $20 members. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through Saturday —Linda Shapiro

Brent Dundore Photography

They/Them

Lush

This Friday, Lush celebrates people who reject gender binaries. Photographer Brent Dundore’s They/Them project offers a larger platform for non-binary folks and the greater transgender community. Dundore’s gorgeous photography will be on display, and guests will have the opportunity to learn more about the people who participated. That list includes theater artists Hal Sansone, Jesse Pollock-Foote, and Xochi de la Luna; burlesque performer Jean Luc Dicard; filmmaker Joe Ippolito; drag king Mikko Blaze Bordeaux; and unparalleled community leader Roxanne Anderson. Local organizations and nonprofits from the Twin Cities that support the diverse gender nonconforming community will also be on hand. Come for the mingling and stay for the deals, including happy hour drinks and appetizers. Donations collected will go toward trans organizations. You can also check out photography, interviews, and videos from the project at theythemproject.org. 5 to 10 p.m. (5 to 7 p.m. are youth- and family-friendly hours). 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358. —Sheila Regan

Harmon Leon

Magers & Quinn, Dead Media

If you’re still wondering what the hell happened in November 2016, know that you’re not alone. Journalist Harmon Leon is also pondering this question. ForMeet the Deplorables: Infiltrating Trump America, he took a gonzo-style approach, going behind enemy lines undercover into Trump country. The book, created in collaboration with political cartoonist Ted Rall, takes a satirical, cutthroat look at some of the most horrific segments of conservative areas of the country. That includes researching purity ring ceremonies, gun store weddings, gay conversion therapy, and hate groups. This Saturday, Harmon will pay a visit to Dead Media as part of the Riot Act Reading Series, where he’ll give a multimedia presentation and will be joined by local writers. He’ll also be stopping by Magers & Quinn the day before. 7 p.m. Free. Friday at Magers & Quinn Booksellers (3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611); Saturday at Dead Media (3330 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-222-1655). Also Saturday —Sheila Regan

Visit Saint Paul

SATURDAY 3.10

LuckyPalooza

West Seventh Street

Twin Cities denizens can be counted on to risk the notoriously unpredictable March weather to partake in downtown St. Paul’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, turning out in droves to make the event one of the most heavily attended of the year. Those who are impatient, however, can start their springtime celebration early with LuckyPalooza, an outdoor festival that takes place one week before the parade. Taking over two blocks, the Irish-themed event embodies the recent renaissance of the West Seventh neighborhood, as the numerous bars and restaurants open their doors to the roving revelry. Centered among three tent parties (hosted by Burger Moe’s, Cosetta’s, and Patrick McGovern’s), LuckyPalooza promises entertainment from the afternoon into the wee hours with the opening of the street to an array of vendors, food stands, and live music, including local country musician Chris Hawkey. Those feeling particularly bold can test their mettle on a mechanical bull, allowing their fortune and folly to entertain the crowd. Find more info at www.visitsaintpaul.com. 2 p.m. to midnight. Free. West Seventh Street from Walnut Street to Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul. —Brad Richason

Untitled 14

Soo Visual Arts Center

“Untitled” is a show where you never quite know what you’ll find. At this juried group exhibition you might spot an amazing photograph, a beautiful oil portrait, or a striking work of textile art. Now in its 14th year, this iteration will feature pieces by 17 artists. Expect art challenging U.S. politics, works examining queer identity, and efforts exploring a variety of other topics. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 10. Free. 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. Through April 15 —Jessica Armbruster

Familiar

Guthrie Theater

Familiar is a timely comedy-drama by rising playwright (and Macalester College alum) Danai Gurira. Known for her roles on AMC’s The Walking Dead and inBlack Panther, Gurira is also an astute writer who has earned critical acclaim for her culturally nuanced stage work. Familiar demonstrates Gurira’s knack for humor in telling the story of Donald and Marvelous Chinyaramwira, a thriving Zimbabwean-American couple whose daughter Tendi is preparing to marry Chris, a white man from an entirely different background. Whereas some might view this blending of cultures as being symbolic of the American dream, others may see an abdication of cultural identity. Such are the clashing perspectives within the family, especially when relatives (including an outspoken aunt) let their objections be known. Beneath all the squabbling, however, beats an affectionate heart for a family striving for reconciliation. The soulful humor inherent to this Taibi Magar-directed, Minnesota-set production is certain to feel close to home. The show is in previews March 10-15. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; 7 p.m. Sundays. Check online for additional showtimes. $29-$77. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through April 14 —Brad Richason

Sheila Levrant de Bretteville

TUESDAY 3.13

2018 Insights Design Lecture Series

Walker Art Center

The Insights Design series continues with Sheila Levrant de Bretteville, who has put women’s education and advancement at the forefront of her practice throughout her five decades as a graphic designer. In her presentation, Bretteville will discuss the conditions that led her to found the first design program for women at CalArts, to co-create the Feminist Studio Workshop, and to run the Woman’s Building and the Women’s Graphic Center. She was also the first woman to receive tenure at Yale University School of Art. Gender equality informs all of her work. She’s also a public artist, is considered a “design legend” by AIGA, and is a co-presenter of this series with the Walker Art Center. 7 p.m. $24 per lecture; $72 series package; $19-$57 Walker and AIGA members; $10-$30 students. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. —Camille LeFevre