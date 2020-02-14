V-Day fun, video game celebrations, rock 'n' roll: 32 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Unloved Creatures

These creatures may be unloved, but they aren’t unlovable. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the monster gang is back for a show at Rogue buddha Gallery. At this group exhibition, you’ll find works featuring sea serpents, space creatures, and the occasional circus oddity. Meet Beefcake, the world’s smallest chicken; an ethereal rabbit goddess; and a one-eyed candy corn on legs. Participating artists include Eli Libson, Alex Kuno, Heather Renaux, John Sauer, Angel Hawari, DC Ice, Kao Lee, and Jessie McNally. 7-11 p.m. Feb. 14; Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889. --Jessica Armbruster

Valentine's Day with Kiss the Tiger

With Amethyst Factor and visuals by Mondo Liquado Light Show. 10 p.m. Feb. 14; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Valentine's Day at Boom Island

Featuring music from Famous Volcanoes, No Badness. Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka; 612-227-9635.

Skate and Date

Featuring ice lanterns, a caricature portrait artist, fire pits, and a hot cocoa bar from Dough Dough outside near the ice rink. Friday, 4-8 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-756-7739.

Ben Cook-Feltz and Friends: Valentine's Night Special Sauce

11 p.m. Feb. 14; Free. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-2118.

Fair State Is For Lovers

Featuring proposal karaoke, barbershop quartet, chocolate-covered strawberries, food, and drinks. 8 p.m. Feb. 14; Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Lena and the LoveKills present Lena’s Swingin’ Valentine’s Bash

Benefit for homeless veterans, with music, dancing, drinks, and food. Please bring new socks to donate. 7-11 p.m. Feb. 14. Free; new socks donation requested. Everett McClay VFW Post 1296 - Bloomington, 311 84th St., Bloomington; 952-854-1296.

Muy Caliente Valentine's Dance Night

9 p.m. Feb. 14; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

"Button Mashers"

SATURDAY:

Button Mashers Art Show

The Otherworldly Arts Collective hosts a gallery show with art from over 50 artists. Saturday, 4-10 p.m.

A-Mill Artist Lofts, 315 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 833-832-3388.

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 15. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

SooVAC's "Untitled" is back for installment 16. Whitney Weir. 'That Time I Had a Threesome for a Cheesburger (still)'

Untitled 16

SooVAC’s flagship juried exhibition returns for its 16th installation this weekend. Each year, the south Minneapolis gallery invites artists to submit pieces, regardless of their chosen medium, experience level, or content of the work. The result? An art buffet of what’s happening now on the scene, told through a variety of perspectives and aesthetics. This year Natalie Bell, associate curator at the New Museum in NYC, has selected a collection of pieces from artists including Amelia Biewald, Nancy Hicks, Melissa Loop, Emmett Ramstad, Laura Stack, and many others. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 15. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. --Jessica Armbruster

Mind Your Health

Featuring mental health organizations from across Minnesota offering games, activities, entertainment, and classes covering mental health. 11-5 a.m. Feb. 15; Free. Mall of America TCF Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Sai U Drom

With Murzik and St. George's Folly. 9 p.m. Feb. 15; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Sociable Bonspiel

Curling tournament, featuring raffle prizes, specialty scarves and steins, food, live music, and learn to curl clinic on Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from Feb. 15-16; Free to watch; $100 entry for team of four. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.



Space Force

A fundraiser for MN350, with Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders, the Blue Jays, and Carlos Lumbi. 10 p.m. Feb. 15; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Mario Kart on N64

SUNDAY:

Put Up or Shut Up N64 Mario Kart Tournament

This Sunday, fans of Mario Kart will be able to test their skills at this daylong battle. The gaming system will be the N64, and there will be two tournaments: one for racers and one for those who prefer to battle. For the race, players will take a four-course tour, chosen by a random number generator (pray you don’t get the Rainbow Road campaign). If you manage to escape elimination, at the grand finale you’ll be expected to race through all 16 levels. The Mario Kart battle will be similar, as that number generator will choose your battleground until there’s only one player left. This all goes down at the upstairs Clubhouse, and will also feature happy hour specials, retro game trivia, and other fun shenanigans. You can sign up early on eventbrite. 12-5 p.m. Feb. 16; Mario Kart race entry is $10; battle entry is $5; free to watch.Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

Tang

With Strange Frequency and Northern Hammer. 9 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Hy Berman and Jay Weiner

Presentation of the new book, 'Professor Berman: The Last Lecture of Minnesota’s Greatest Public Historian.' 2 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

Music Under Glass: The Jorgensens

4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

L-R: Jamel Shabazz, 'Father and Sons,' Harlem, c. 1990; Gordon Parks, 'Black Muslim Schoolchildren,' c. 1963 L-R: Collection of Minnesota Museum of American Art/©The Gordon Parks Foundation; courtesy the artist and the MMAA

Family Day: Expressions of Dignity, Honor, and Love

Featuring storytime, performances, screen printing, and more family fun. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul.

Networking In Colors

Featuring panel speakers from different backgrounds, networking, and panel discussion, presented by Brand Experience. Registration and more info at eventbrite.com. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. ONE Fermentary & Taproom, 618 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.



Northeast Farmers Market Winter Market

Featuring goods from over 35 local vendors, kids activities, drinks, local craft beer, and holiday crafts. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 16. Free. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.

Open Jam

8 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.