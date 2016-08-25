Urkel (a.k.a. Jaleel White) is at the Minnesota State Fair

#DidIDoThat #SteveUrkel #JaleelWhite at the state fair #ExpensiveTasteBarbershop

A photo posted by Greg Epps (@gregepps23) on Aug 25, 2016 at 9:28am PDT

Urkel is at the mn state fair! — AbsP (@AbsP) August 25, 2016

Why was Jaleel White at the mn state fair?! A photo posted by Abby (@__absp) on Aug 25, 2016 at 11:00am PDT

We're not really sure what he's up to, but like any successful reality TV/'90s celebrity, he's being followed by a camera crew and is filming for some upcoming project.

White also tried SPAM for the first time:

Jaleel White (Urkel) samples spam for first time #MNStateFair pic.twitter.com/TH0jKu3yj3 — MNN Newsroom (@news_MNN) August 25, 2016

No word yet on if he plans to try cheese curds or lutefisk next.