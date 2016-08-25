City Pages

Urkel (a.k.a. Jaleel White) is at the Minnesota State Fair

Thursday, August 25, 2016 by Jessica Armbruster in Arts & Leisure
itemprop

www.instagram.com/gregepps23

Today's the first day of the Minnesota State Fair. While celebrity sightings aren't unusual -- stars often explore the fun on the night of their show -- this year's shenanigans is off to an auspicious start, as fair-goers keep spotting Jaleel White, last seen on Dancing With the Stars and of Family Matters/Urkel fame.

 

#DidIDoThat #SteveUrkel #JaleelWhite at the state fair #ExpensiveTasteBarbershop


A photo posted by Greg Epps (@gregepps23) on

 

Why was Jaleel White at the mn state fair?!

A photo posted by Abby (@__absp) on

 

We're not really sure what he's up to, but like any successful reality TV/'90s celebrity, he's being followed by a camera crew and is filming for some upcoming project.

White also tried SPAM for the first time:

 

No word yet on if he plans to try cheese curds or lutefisk next.

Comments

More from Arts & Leisure

Sponsor Content