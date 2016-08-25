Urkel (a.k.a. Jaleel White) is at the Minnesota State Fair
Today's the first day of the Minnesota State Fair. While celebrity sightings aren't unusual -- stars often explore the fun on the night of their show -- this year's shenanigans is off to an auspicious start, as fair-goers keep spotting Jaleel White, last seen on Dancing With the Stars and of Family Matters/Urkel fame.
Urkel is at the mn state fair!— AbsP (@AbsP) August 25, 2016
We're not really sure what he's up to, but like any successful reality TV/'90s celebrity, he's being followed by a camera crew and is filming for some upcoming project.
White also tried SPAM for the first time:
Jaleel White (Urkel) samples spam for first time #MNStateFair pic.twitter.com/TH0jKu3yj3— MNN Newsroom (@news_MNN) August 25, 2016
No word yet on if he plans to try cheese curds or lutefisk next.