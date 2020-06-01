UPDATED: Black-owned/run arts orgs in the Twin Cities to support right now (and always)

Black Storytellers Alliance

This nonprofit celebrates oral traditions as practiced by African people, and host the annual festival Signifyin’ and Testifyin’. blackstorytellers.com.

Black Table Arts

This group organizes Black artists, creates spaces for leadership and creativity, and educates in the community. blacktablearts.com.

Brownbody

Modern dance, figure skating, theater, and other performances driven by African diasporic perspectives. brownbody.org.

Catalyst Arts

A small arts incubator with an emphasis on artists of color, LGBTQIA+ artists, immigrants, Indigenous, low-income, and artists exploring non-traditional pathways to success. facebook.com/pg/catalystartsmn.

Contempo Physical Dance

This professional dance company, created by Marciano Silva dos Santos, fuses Afro-Brazilian dance, capoeira, and contemporary dance. contempophysicaldance.org.

"Grace" L-R: Work by Walter Griffin, Beverly Tipton Hammond

Free Black Dirt

Led by Junauda Petrus and Erin Sharkey, the duo organizes events featuring original theater and performance from local and emerging artists. freeblackdirt.com.

Juxtaposition Arts

This super-awesome North Side nonprofit wears many caps: It’s a youth art and design education center, offering training, internships, paid apprenticeship programs, and classes for teens and young adults. It’s a gallery, hosting a variety of national and international artists throughout the year. It’s also a retail shop, skate park, and an artists’ studio space. juxtapositionarts.org.

Maia Maiden Productions

Over the years, choreographer, activist, and events organizer extraordinaire Maia Maiden has organized a variety of happenings showcasing Black choreographers, hip-hop movement, emerging artists, and Black arts. Evenings include Sistah Solo, Being Brothers, and Rooted. maiamaiden.com.

Million Artist Movement

A collective of Black, Brown, and radical artist revolutionaries and activists. millionartistmovement.wordpress.com.

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery

Another great nonprofit on the North Side, this organization showcases the history, successes, and struggles of African American life in Minnesota. Past shows have featured photography from the 1940s, portraits of women in their Sunday best, and a celebration of the Major Taylor Bicycling Club of Minnesota, named after Marshall "Major" Taylor, the first African American to win the world championship cycling race in 1899. maahmg.org.

Mixed Blood Theatre

While Mixed Blood is not black-owned, it does bring powerful Black theater to the West Bank neighborhood. Past productions include Is God Is, described by our theater critic, Jay Gabler, last year: “Aleshea Harris’s shocking script had Mixed Blood audiences riveted in a visceral production anchored by a towering performance from Dame-Jasmine Hughes, the best actor to emerge on Twin Cities stages this decade.” Their Radical Hospitality program makes theater more accessible, offering first-come, first served free seating for all. In addition, Mixed Blood hosts a variety of educational workshops, including info on legal counseling. mixedblood.com.

New Dawn Theatre Company

This theater troupe presents cutting edge works from under-represented communities. newdawntheatre.org.

Penumbra Theatre

This St. Paul theater focuses on works that examine the African American experience. Past productions have included critically lauded takes on for colored girls, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, and August Wilson’s Jitney. Penumbra also hosts speaking engagements and educational programs throughout the year. penumbratheatre.org.

Pillsbury House + Theater

Another playhouse featuring groundbreaking works by Black artists, Pillsbury House + Theater is part of Pillsbury United Communities, an organization offering a variety of services in the Chicago Avenue neighborhood, including tax prep, emergency childcare, education, and more. Award-winning productions onstage include Nilaja Sun’s No Child… and Pike St. Pillsbury is also home to the Naked Stages series, a seven-month fellowship for performing artists. pillsburyhouseandtheatre.org.

Sahan Journal

This 501(c)(3) nonprofit digital newsroom is completely free, reporting for and about immigrants and refugees in Minnesota. sahanjournal.com.

The Somali Museum of Minnesota

This is the only museum devoted to Somali culture in America -- or anywhere in the world. The collection features artifacts as well as contemporary works. The museum also hosts a variety of performances, has a YouTube channel, and offers classes. Their artifacts were moved to a safe space during the riots, and since then they have raised over $28,000 for repairs. somalimuseum.org.

Soomaal House of Art

A Minnesota-based Somali art collective that provides studio space, studio critiques, artistic community, mentorships for younger Somali artists and an annual exhibition space with educational programming. soomaalhouse.com.

Threads Art Project

Founded by Karen Long Charles, Threads showcases emerging and established choreographers, including their annual group show, Tapestries. They are currently raising funds for their new space. threadsdance.org.

TruArtSpeaks

Cultivating literacy, leadership, and social justice through spoken word and hip-hop culture. truartspeaks.org.

Tru Ruts

Projects inspired by the African diaspora include films, performances via Freestyle Theatre, the Speakeasy Records label, and workshops and residencies. facebook.com/truruts.

Penumbra put on a powerful production of 'Jitney' in 2016.

TU Dance

Founded in 2004 in St. Paul by Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands, TU Dance is a nationally lauded contemporary dance company showcasing diverse artists drawing from modern dance, classical ballet, and African-based and urban vernacular movements.