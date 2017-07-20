Upcoming fashion happenings: A classy dog party, college costume sale, and Pusheen

Summer is about having a grand old time, and maybe spending a little more money than you should because these three glorious months only last so long.

Walk the Wooftop

Animal. Fashion. Show. You’ve already RSVP’ed “yes” in your mind, haven’t you? Technically it’s models and animals, but the promise of dogs is just too exciting to say no to. The event is benefitting the Animal Humane Society, which works to create a better world for animals around the Upper Midwest. The fashion show features looks from Cliché and Atmosfere, sweets from Kendra’s Cookies, tacos, and lots of photo-ops. Oh, and animals. Did we mention animals? Get your tickets here, and pet dogs for a good cause. (6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Else Warehouse, 730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.)

Macalester Costume Sale

Costume sales are fun, and Macalester’s is gonna be huge. Shop over 40 years (yes, you read that right) of costumes from the St. Paul college, spanning all sorts of styles, periods, and flights of fancy. Get a head start on Halloween, or find unique, possibly-a-little-odd items you can add to your day-to-day wardrobe for a little extra pizzazz. (Hey, it’s the theater, right?) After 2 p.m. on Saturday, prices drop to just $10 a bag. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 28-29. 130 Macalester St., St. Paul.)

Pusheen Party

Do you know who Pusheen is? Many people didn’t until Facebook Messenger got Pusheen stickers. The pudgy little kitty character, sometimes called the "Internet’s Favorite Cat," is super popular and a star in her own right -- so much so that the Tomodachi store at Mall of America is throwing a Pusheen Party. The event will include a fashion contest based on the kitty, DJ sets, art activities for the whole family, and product giveaways. It’s a really cute idea if you’ve got nieces and nephews visiting for the weekend; you can take them mini-golfing or on the Ferris wheel afterward, and maybe get some Shake Shack for yourself. The first 150 people in line get a free exclusive Pusheen print. (2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Tomodachi, 316 N. Garden, Mall of America, Bloomington.)

(Some fab recent items from Double Peace Studio)

Tilia Vintage Pop-Up

You’re probably already going to Tilia for brunch on Sunday, July 30, or maybe hitting up the Linden Hills Farmers' Market, so you should definitely stop at Tilia’s annual Vintage Pop-Up + Bazaar. Vintage vendors like Xanadu Vintage, Double Peace Studio, Partager, and textile company Arden Trading Co. will set up shop outside the Linden Hills restaurant during prime brunching hours so you can peruse their wares after a few mimosas. (Brilliant idea, TBH.) Oh, and if that’s not enticing enough for you, Tilia is providing the refreshments for the pop-up, and there will be a DJ. Events like this are why Twin Cities summer rules. (Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2726 43rd St. W., Minneapolis.)