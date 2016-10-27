Up your fashion game: Freebies, creepy shops, chain openings, and vintage anniversaries

Anthropologie is open

The MOA finally has an Anthropologie store! Visit the central parkway area of the mall to check it out. It’s a bit surprising that the lifestyle superstore hasn’t come to the MOA already, but we’re happy it’s here. Up next: Zara!





Lula Vintage 25th Anniversary Party

St. Paul’s beloved little vintage shop Lula is celebrating 25 (!!!!) years in the business this weekend. That’s a BIG deal, especially for local retail. Owner Hayley Bush knows her way around vintage; nothing in Lula is costumey or tacky, but rather seasonally-appropriate and timeless. If you’re a fan of the store, help them celebrate their big birthday at their shindig at O'Gara's nearby. 8 to 11 p.m. Fri., Oct. 28. O’Gara’s Shanty Room, 164 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.





Retro Wanderlust Warehouse Sale

Yes, Hopkins’ Retro Wanderlust is technically a home-décor store, but their warehouse sale isn’t to be missed. (There’s often a selection of vintage clothing, too.) For the sale, they fill up their warehouse with discounted mid-century furniture, lamps, art, and more. It’s worth a stop even if you’re just browsing. Store hours from Fri., Oct. 28 through Sun., Oct. 30. 1415 Fifth St. S., Hopkins.



Strange Boutique Opening Event

For those of us who like our home décor to lean a little… odd, there’s finally a go-to spot for taxidermy, creepy dolls, and more. Strange Boutique, an antique/vintage/oddities shop, is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday -- just in time for Halloween. Who knows what you’ll find behind its doors? Perhaps you’ll start collecting taxidermied blowfish, unsettling old photos or refurbished, repurposed jewelry. The first 10 customers get free Strange Boutique swag bags, and there’s no telling what’s inside them. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 29. 3458 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.



Sip & Shop at Roe Wolfe

If you’re in the mood for a little happy hour shopping next week, cozy North Loop boutique Roe Wolfe is celebrating the launch of a new beauty line, Beautycounter. The in-store party features a free necklace or earrings with any Beautycounter purchase. 4 to 6 p.m. Wed., Nov. 2. 121 N. First St., Minneapolis.



K.L.O. Hair Opening Reception

Master hairstylist Kelsy Osterman lived and worked in the Twin Cities for years before moving to New York, where she now displays her massive talents with Spoke and Weal salon. Osterman and BANGbang salon & creative space in south Minneapolis have teamed up to show off some of her work with a photo exhibit at the salon, where visitors can see just how Osterman’s passion for art, nature, and hair combine into something organic and beautiful. 7 to 9 p.m. Sat., Nov. 5. 11 W. 38th St., Minneapolis.