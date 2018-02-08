Unusual fashion photography, LGBTQ athletes, and other shows worth checking out

And hey, it wasn’t even horrible. We had some visitors -- not as many as they said there would be -- and life continued here in Minneapolis. In any case, now we can go back to doing our own thing, and on that note, we’ve got some ideas lined up for you arts lovers out there.

Harmonic Convergence



What it’s about: Showroom, 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Fashion designer Samantha Rei, of Project Runway fame, teams up with photographer Alex Butterfield for a multidimensional project that mixes fashion, photography, and special effects. For the event, Butterfield’s photographic images and strobe effects will be projected onto live models, who will wear designs from Rei’s collection.

Why you should go: The Showroom has been killing it lately in its exploration of places where art and fashion meet, and this innovative project is just the latest example. Come for the wild show and stay to see what the Showroom has in-store to take home.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday.

Joe Sinness

Joe Sinness: Portraits

Where it’s at: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Suite 101, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Joe Sinness shares his expressive portraits of LGBTQ athletes in this project that celebrates the 40th season of the Twin Cities Goodtime Softball League.

Why you should go: During the Super Bowl, social media had a laugh because Eagles fans ended up partying at the Eagle Bolt, a gay bar, during the festivities. People found it funny, perhaps, because sports and the LGBTQ community aren’t normally thought of somthing that goes together. However, that simply isn’t true. There are many athletes at all levels that enjoy sports and athleticism, and this series is a testament to that. Here Sinness celebrates a league that champions the diversity of the players that love to compete and share community.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

Pao Houa Her

Pao Houa Her: My grandfather turned into a tiger



Where it’s at: Midway Contemporary Art, 527 Second Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artist Pao Houa Her dives into history and identity with her latest exhibition, which draws its title from stories told about her grandfather.

Why you should go: With humor, pathos, and a way of seeing things in a way that no one else does, Her has an ability to create work that is astonishing and engaging. Her skills as a photographer and as an artist who never takes the direct route make this show definitely worth seeing.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

L-R: Work by Yuanzhou Qian, Shun Jie, Sishirprithvi Bommakanti

SooVAC+MCAD MFA: An Exhibition in Honor of Suzy Greenberg

Where it’s at: SooVAC, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Suite 101, Minneapolis

What it’s about: While you’re at the Joe Sinness exhibition, you'll get a double feature as the MCAD MFA show is on the other side of the dividing wall. Hey, we’re listing two events in once space because they are each worth checking out and we doubly want you to go. Here there’s work by the MCAD MFA students, in honor of SooVAC’s founder, Suzy Greenberg.

Why you should go: Want to know what the next generation of artists is up to? Come see the exceptional work of these students who will define the art scene in years to come.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday.