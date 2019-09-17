Unfinished art, party at MCAD, immigrant stories: This week's top art happenings

Goethe Pop-Up

Elske Rosenfeld, “A Vocabulary of Revolutionary Gestures” Happy Hour



Where it’s at: Goethe Pop Up Minneapolis, 40 Seventh St., Suite 208, Minneapolis

What it’s about: “A Vocabulary of Revolutionary Gestures” looks at how protesting physically impacts the body language of protestors. For her project, she takes a look at people from the 1989/’90 protests in Berlin, as well as more recent political events. This happy hour event is an informal gathering where you can meet the artist.

Why you should go: The great skyway art experiment Goethe Pop Up Minneapolis is nearing its conclusion later this month, but there’s still time to visit this unusual artspace set up in a retail environment.

When: 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday

"Immigrant Stories" at HTT

“Immigrant Stories” Artists Reception

Where it’s at: Hennepin Theater Trust Event Center, 900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Portraits and other works depicting the immigrant experience will be exhibited at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Event Center. The show is part of HTT’s year-long focus on art from the diverse communities that make up Minneapolis. On view will be realistic portraits by Joe T. Burns, as well Syed Hosain’s more abstract, expressionist works that reflect the feelings and emotions of his subjects.

Why you should go: With the constant barrage of anti-immigrant sentiments we see every day, exhibitions like this provide a more hopeful, honest picture of the many immigrant communities that make the Twin Cities their home.

When: 5:30- 7 p.m Tuesday.

MFA at MCAD Christopher Selleck, MCAD's gallery entrance at night

MFA at MCAD Fall Gathering



Where it’s at: MFA at MCAD, 2201 First Ave., S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: MCAD continues its year-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of its MFA Program at this fall shindig. You’ll be able to view “Break Every Rule,” featuring current MFA students, and join program director Ellen Meuller, MFA students, and alumni for refreshments and conversation.

Why you should go: We’re pretty lucky in the Twin Cities to have not only a wealth of artists making work here, but institutions that support and nurture artists in their development. Come see the work of the next generation at this group show.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday

"Possibilities" Elizabeth Garvey

“Possibilities” Opening Reception



Where it’s at: Alt Space, 15 S. Fifth St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Eleven artists share unfinished art in this exhibition of sketches, notes, prototypes, video clips, and other projects that aren’t the “final product.” The idea, according to John Schuerman, who curated the exhibition and is also in the show, is to highlight what is possible.

Why you should go: This show is about progress, not perfection, and with these beginnings there is something we don’t get a lot of lately: hope.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday



