Ugly sweaters, N64, and boozy Pop Rocks make for a rad '90s party this week (and other free stuff)

History Flirt: '90s Holidays

This Tuesday, History Flirt is going back to the sexiest decade ever: the '90s. A time when Bugs Bunny dressed street, frosted lip glosses were in, and people did the Macarena unironically. At this happy hour party, guests will be invited to check out toys and commercials from the era. Re-learn some smooth moves on the dance floor while Flip Phone spins tunes, and make a friendship bracelet for your BFF. There will also be trivia and Nintendo 64 gaming. Wear your ugliest sweater, and wash it all down with a Pop Rocks cocktail. Just don't follow it up with soda, because you know what happens when you mix the two. Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-259-3015.

Eastlake's Second Anniversay

This Lake Street brewery is turning two and celebrating with a weeklong party. Every day a special release will be on tap for you to try. The list includes 12-month cedar- and oak-aged Racoon and the Bear (Monday), nitro porter Sweet Sassy Molassy (Tuesday), a double-black IPA (Wednesday), sour beer Kirby Pucker #3 (Thursday), and others. You'll also be able to order eats from Andy's Garage, Taco Cat, Hot Indian, and Manny's Tortas. Tallboy glasses go on sale on Thursday and score you $1 off on pints through 2016. Monday through Sunday. Eastlake Craft Brewery, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-224-9713.

Elisa Berry Fonseca, photo by Steven Lang

Spirit: Made Here

This week, the Made Here project is refreshing its artwork collection with over 30 new pieces by 75-plus Minnesota artists. There will be fiber art, puppets, photography, light installations, and more displayed in windows throughout downtown Minneapolis’ cultural district. Check out artwork from Paige Dansinger, Steven Lang, and Stephanie Glaros of Humans of Minneapolis. The seventh Made Here series kicks off this Thursday during 5 to 10 on Hennepin, a weekly happening featuring street performers, a market, live music, and food. Joan Vorderbruggen, who tirelessly organizes each event, will lead group walking tours at 6 and 7 p.m. For a complete map of locations, visit MadeHereMN.org. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. City Center Atrium, 615 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Joyful Riders Club: Winter Wonders

Don't let the winter weather scare you: This ride is slow-paced, the people are welcoming, and there will be beer. Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330.