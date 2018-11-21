Ugly sweater parties, Holidazzle, Black Friday local markets: 32 free things to do this weekend

WEDNESDAY:

612 Friendsgiving

Featuring live music from Sticky Lifters, Mexican eats from Twin Grill, bar games, and an ugly sweater contest. Wednesday, 4-11 p.m. 612BREW, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-930-4606.

Orkestar Bez Ime

8 p.m. Nov. 21; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Royal Comedy Theatre’s Open Mic

8 p.m. Every Wed. Free. Royal Comedy Theatre, 809 Mainstreet, Hopkins; 612-666-0809.



St. Paul Farmers Market at Union Depot

Featuring fresh, seasonal produce and other locally-made goods. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Every Wed. from Nov. 7-Dec. 20; Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.



Wells Fargo Winter Skate

Once again, the Landmark Plaza and Rice Park in downtown St. Paul will become a winter wonderland for the season. As the temperature drops, the rink will grow more busy, with open skate sessions, broomball and hockey leagues, and free lessons taking over the space throughout the coming months. For weather updates and schedules, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Skate rentals are $4, or score a free rental when you flash a Wells Fargo debit or credit card. Daily from Nov. 17-Feb. 3; Free. Landmark Plaza, 379 St. Peter, St. Paul, Minnesota; 651-266-6400. --Jessica Armbruster

Holidazzle Dusty Hoskovec Photography

FRIDAY:

Holidazzle 2018

Featuring visits from Santa, outdoor movie nights, fireworks, ice skating, kids zone, art installations, games, beer garden, live music and family activities. For daily lineup and more info, visit www.holidazzle.com. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Holiday Book Sale

Featuring a variety of books, old and modern, that are duplicates or are out of circulation for sale. Fri.-Sun. Hennepin History Museum, 2303 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Black Friday: Egypt's Sunken Cities

See “Egypt’s Sunken Cities” for free (tickets are first come, first served). Friday, 6-10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000.

Fair State Holiday Market Assassin Fashion, Gutter Punk Coffee, Nuclear Nectar

Co-Op Shop Holiday Market

Featuring goods from Minnesota artisans and vendors, with local beers available while you shop. 12-6 p.m. Daily from Nov. 23-24; Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.



Elliot Park Art Walk

Neighborhood art tour featuring a craft marketplace, walking tours, live music, food trucks, performances, and art exhibits. 4-9 p.m. Free. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Sociable Cider turns 5. Star Tribune

Sociable Cider Werks 5th Anniversary Party

Featuring new ciders released every hour, a commemorative glass, vendors from the Minneapolis Craft Market, freewheeler bike giveaway, and live music from Red Eye Ruby, the Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League, Mississippi Hot Club, Miss Myra and the Moonshiners, and Haldy Music. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Nov. 23; Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.

Ray Barnard (CD Release Show)

8 p.m. Nov. 23; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Schmidt Holiday Market

Featuring fine art, handmade goods, and gift ideas from local artists and vendors, a pop-up music store, and Landmark Gallery art show, 'Sculpt, Weave & Etch,' featuring four local artists. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from Nov. 23-24; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 900 W. 7th St., St Paul; 651-842-2980.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Made By Hands Create Laser Arts, Bench Pressed, Everthine Jewelry

SATURDAY:

5th Annual Made By Hands Holiday Sale

Featuring crafts, wearables, and gift ideas handmade by local artisans and vendors, with beer, food trucks, and a heated tent over the patio. 12-6 p.m. Daily from Nov. 24-25; Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Great Big Holiday Holiday Sale

With original artwork by 70-plus artists challenging perceptions of disabilities, treats from Rose Street Patisserie, coffee and hot cocoa bar, gingerbread cookie decorating, DIY gift wrapping, photos with Santa, live holiday music, and more. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interact Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1860 Minnehaha Ave. West, Saint Paul; 651-209-3575.



Anna Lee

Paintings. Opening reception 12-6 p.m. Sat., Nov. 24. Free. The Fitting Room, 316 W. 38th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-345-7391.



Back Alley

8:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Pop-Up Local Art Sale: Ritual and Resilience

Featuring work for sale from local artists focusing on their encounters with resilience, presented by CFPA. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24; Free. Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Ave., Minneapolis; 612-821-9202.



Small Business Saturday at Milkweed Books

Celebration of independent businesses featuring coffee and treats, discounts, and specials. 10 a.m. Nov. 24; Free. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.



Tellabration 2018

Day of storytelling presented by the National Storytelling Network, with panel discussions, classes, workshops, open mic, games, stories, and literature merchandise. 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Free. Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2600.

SUNDAY:

African Diaspora Music Showcase

Featuring Carolyne Naomi, Temezgen, and Amjet Kemet, curated by Lula Saleh. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 4-Dec. 23; Free. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



New Brighton Art and Gift Boutique

Featuring local vendors selling handmade goods, with food truck on site and beverages available. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. New Brighton Eagles Club, 563 Old Hwy. 8 NW, New Brighton; 651-636-9525.