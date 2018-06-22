Ubiquitous brush kit (and makeup) company Morphe is coming to Mall of America

Now, the beauty supply shop is coming to Mall of America with a mega-store occupying 6,000 square feet -- their largest shop to date.

“We have an enthusiastic, highly engaged... fanbase in Minnesota and they deserve to have their very own space to discover, play, and shop the Morphe brand in person,” states Emine ErSelcuk, Morphe vice president. “The store features many exciting aspects including curated picks featuring best-sellers, online trends, influencer faves, and influencer collaborations.”

The space is set to open sometime in the fall of this year.

In addition to economically priced brush sets, the company also produces makeup kits. Past beauty guru collaborations have included Jaclyn Hill and Kathleen Lights.