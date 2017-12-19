The movie is John Hughes' 1985 dramedy, The Breakfast Club.

Laura Smith, mother of five, questions the school's choice of film, which is rated R (side note: PG-13 was a relatively new rating in 1985, and still wasn't frequently used.) She was surprised when her 11th grade daughter brought home a permission slip announcing the viewing.

"This movie has several instances of profanity, sexual comments, talk of payment for sex and rape, and a lengthy drug-smoking scene," Smith told a local paper. "I have reviewed the student handbook and see that profanity, sexual references, and drug use are not tolerated in the high school, so I'm confused then why a movie depicting these activities is being shown in school."

She's right; those four things are in the movie, and pretty much every mainstream movie from the '80s. There's plenty of swearing, a joint is smoked, there is some necking and casual kissing, and, most unfortunately, a gang-rape joke.

The Breakfast Club follows four students -- a stoner (Aly Sheedy), a jock (Anthony Michael Hall), a creepy bad boy (Judd Nelson), and a perfectionist (Molly Ringwald) -- as they spend a day in detention where the teacher on duty barely monitors them.

While they sit in the school library, they talk about who they are, what they did to get into detention, dark secrets about their lives, and, eventually, these quirky kids with vastly different backgrounds and social circles learn to relate and empathise with each other.

Oh, and there is a super-cheesy dance montage at one point, because, you know, it was the '80s and MTV was kind of a big deal back then.

By speaking out, Smith hopes that parents will do some parenting and not just sign off on the permission slip without looking into the content of the movie. She's also concerned that students, wary of their parent's letting them view such questionable material, will instead choose to forge their signature -- something that could land them in detention.

"I know that my daughter isn't going to watch that movie...There are parents that just sign the permission slip and don't know what they are signing," Smith said.

Smith hopes that her alerting people of this viewing will encourage the high school to consider its student handbook guidelines more critically when choosing media to view in class.

"Also after this discussion, I hope that a policy will be adopted regarding media consistent with the student handbook guidelines," she said.