Twisted Playboy Bunnies (and other art shows worth your time this week)

"Valure" Finale Featuring Ghostbridge Theater



Where it’s at: Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Gamut Gallery wraps up the all-woman “Valure” exhibit with a one-night only presentation Mannequin’s Daughter by Ghostbridge Theater. The piece explores themes of beauty and identity.

Why you should go: This is your last chance to see twisted versions of Playboy Bunnies by Bunny Portia, Caitlin Karolczak’s darkly exquisite paintings, and more. It's also a chance to see Ghostbridge Theatre’s latest play by Jeff Nichols, about a woman struggling with an eating disorder who devours items from modern consumerist culture. Will her appeals to Aphrodite help?

Water Line Book Release



Where it’s at: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.



What it’s about: A new book featuring the camera-less photographs of Stefanie Motta will get its release party this Thursday at SooVAC. Designed by Sara Fowler, with an essay by Christina Schmid included, Water Line features Motta’s photographs, made by exposing 4’’ x 5’’ color negative film inside pierced plastic bags that are either submerged in water or floating on top. Her curious experiments dance between hyperrealism and abstraction, celebrating the mysterious nature of water.

Why you should go: Besides having a chance to check out Stefanie Motta’s luminous photography, you can feel good about making a book purchase, because 25 percent of all sales will benefit the environmental group Minnesota Clean Water Action.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

Visiting Artist Talk: Nyeema Morgan



Where it’s at: U of M's Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: New York-based artist Nyeema Morgan drops by the Nash Gallery to discuss her work, which weaves personal narrative with cultural knowledge through the use of familiar artifacts.

Why you should go: Nyeema Morgan’s densely intricate work layering text, drawing, and found objects is richly personal while commenting on power, authorship, and the structures that make up our lives. Come hear about her thoughts on making art in an event that’s part of the Department of Art’s Visiting Artists and Critics Program.

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday.



"What I Think About": Kate Casanova and Tom Rose



Where it’s at: U of M's Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: U of M alumni Kate Casanova and retiring professor Thomas Rose sit down for a fascinating discussion about their work and practices. The talk is a part of the group exhibition “What I Think About,” which celebrates the teaching careers of Rose and Diane Katsiaficas.

Why you should go: Kate Casanova and Thomas Rose are both interesting humans, so this discussion between a former teacher and student should be one not to miss. They'll share a behind-the-scenes look on what they think about in their own artistic practices.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday.