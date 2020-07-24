Weeres 1975 pontoon brochure

FRIDAY:

Virtual Stuff to Do:

Pontoon Rock with DJ Jake Rudh

A virtual dance night of smooth '70s and '80s pontoon rock presented by DJ Jake Rudh and Arc's Value Village. Streaming live via Rudh's Twitch page at www.twitch.tv/djjakerudh. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. July 24; free.

MCAD Auction Online

Virtual event benefiting student scholarships at MCAD, featuring signature cocktail suggestions by Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, curated playlists, and bidding on work by MCAD alumni and friends. RSVP and more info at mcad.edu. July 24-28; free.

Virtual Eagan Art Festival

Featuring an online slideshow of Eagan Art Festival's 2020 artists, with links connected to their web platforms in order to browse and purchase their artwork. More info at www.eaganartfestival.org. Daily from June 24-July 31; free.

Bryan Frank

Stuff to see and do in person:

March for Those Who Were Not Filmed



Hosted by Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, CAIR-Minnesota (CAIR-MN), and others. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mueller Park, 2500 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Twins Baseball Opener on the Eastlake Patio

Featuring the Twins opener against the White Sox broadcast on the radio on the lakeside patio, with hot dogs for $3 (with vegan options available) and free peanuts. 3-9 p.m. July 24; free. Eastlake Craft Brewery, 920 E. Lake St., Ste #123, Minneapolis; 612-224-9713.

Twins Opener on the Outdoor Big Screen

Socially distanced screening of the Minnesota Twins opener against the Chicago White Sox on Brit's giant 16-foot outdoor screen located on their garden park level. With full menu available, including baseball specials and Summit Brewing giveaways and prizes. 7 p.m. July 24; free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

Christopher Palbicki, 'Greed is the Trap'

EGO-Logical: From Separation to Interbeing

Art exhibition featuring the work of St. Paul artist Christopher Palbicki. Mon.-Sat. from July 23-Sept. 23; free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Friday Night Films & Fireworks

Featuring a screening of 'The Goonies' followed by a fireworks show. Tickets and more info at saintsbaseball.com. 7 p.m. July 24; $15. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.

Healing Thru Art

A weekend presenting art and locally made goods from throughout our community, highlighting and benefiting artists and entrepreneurs of color, with proceeds benefiting Hallie Q. Brown and ROHO Collective. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 24-26; free. Martin Patrick 3, 121 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-746-5329.

Roseville in Bloom

Public art installation project featuring twenty large rose statues designed by regional artists, with displays at various locations throughout the city of Roseville. For locations and additional info, visit www.visitroseville.com/roseville-in-bloom. Daily from July 1-Oct. 31; free.

The Belfast Cowboys, seen here at a prior Hook & Ladder gig, will be much more spread out when they play the venue's livestream series June 13.

SATURDAY:

Virtual events:

HookStream: The Belfast Cowboys

Live streaming concert fundraiser for Minnesota artists and the Hook & Ladder Theater, featuring HD multi-camera broadcast from the Hook's Firehouse Stage in Minneapolis. Live stream available via the Hook's Facebook page and thehookmpls.com/hookstream. 9 p.m. July 25; $10.

Becky Schlegel and the High 48s Trio

Livestream performance series presented by the Parkway Theater, broadcast in HD video with stereo sound. Hosted by Brian Oake. Tickets and more info at theparkwaytheater.com. 8 p.m. July 25; $15.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m.; free.

Chalking for Justice

Events in person:

8:46 Chalking for Justice

Featuring artists and community members creating artwork on public sidewalks that support Black, Indigenous, and people of color. Event taking place at the corner of South Robert Trail and 145th St. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 8:46 a.m.-12 p.m. July 25; free. Celts Irish Pub and Grill, 14506 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount; 651-322-7995.

Jacob Frey Act Now on Homelessness

March begins at Logan Park, meet at intersection of Broadway and Jefferson. Hosted by Minneapolis Sanctuary Movement and Freedom from the Streets. Saturday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Logan Park, Minneapolis.

Techno Girls Patio Party

Socially distanced outdoor patio dance party at Icehouse, featuring Techno Girls playing house, funk, and techno. 7 p.m. July 25; free. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

The BlackOUT

A vision of celebrating Black excellence, featuring Black-owned food vendors and merchandisers, while listening to music spun by Black DJs. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 12-6 p.m. July 25; Free. CoMotion Center For Movement, 655 Fairview Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-587-3782.

2nd Annual Grumpy's Big Kahuna Bash

Featuring live music from the Trashmen's Tony A & the Surf Dawgs, Hot Pastrami, the Swongos, Anthony Shore, Mambo Mike, Ms. Kahuna, Chalet Sounds, and more, with specialty food, drinks, and live tiki carving from Lake Tiki. Masks are required, with touch-free temperature checks upon entry and social distancing observed throughout the venue. Tickets and more info at eventbrite.com. 1-11 p.m. July 25; $12-$15. Grumpy's Bar & Grill, 2801 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-379-1180.

Joe Sinness, Daniel Luedtke

Joe Sinness: Scenes; Daniel Luedtke: Results

Concurrent solo art exhibitions of new drawings, prints, and sculpture. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., July 25. 2-6 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from July 25-Aug. 22; free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.

Movies in the Park: Mary Poppins

Free family-friendly movie night in the park, with guests asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Movies begin at dusk, with music beforehand. 7 p.m. July 25; free. Polar Lakes Park, 1270 Hammond Rd., White Bear Lake; 651-747-2750.

Waconia Wine Festival

Featuring a tour of three wineries: The Winery at Sovereign Estate, Parley Lake Winery, and Schram Vineyards. With a souvenir logo tasting glass, wine tastings at each location, food, and entertainment. Tickets and more info here. 12-6 p.m. July 25; $40. Sovereign Estate, 9950 N. Shore Rd., Waconia; 952-446-9957.

"Too Much of a Good Thing is Wonderful" Chase Barney

SUNDAY:

Virtual events:

Too Much of a Good Thing Is Wonderful Virtual Opening Reception

Online exhibition featuring sculptural work by Chase Barney, with a virtual opening reception featuring a conversation between Chase Barney and Pao Her on SooVAC's Instagram page. Work will continue to be on view at soovac.org. 6 p.m. July 26; free.

Nate Patrin

Author gives a virtual presentation of his new book, 'Bring That Beat Back: How Sampling Built Hip-Hop,' via Zoom. Registration and more info at nextchapterbooksellers.com. 7 p.m. July 26; free.