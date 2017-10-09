Twin Cities Startup Week is networking heaven (and other free things to check out this week)

Twin Cities Startup Week

Various locations

This week, makers, indie business owners, freelancers, creatives, and the otherwise self-employed will come together for the annual Twin Cities Startup Week. This massive event features over 100 events -- such as networking parties, idea-sharing sessions, workshops, talks, and demonstrations -- covering industries such as health care, agriculture, visual arts, and retail. Whether you're looking for legal advice, a business partner, or a mentor, you'll probably find it here. Some highlights on the schedule include a women in business pitch session, free workouts at Alchemy and other gyms, a drone racing competition at Bauhaus Brew Labs, and a cocktail party in the Northeast food district. While some events have cover charges, and a festival pass will set you back $25, many events are free; you simply need to sign up on the event webpage, twincitiesstartupweek.com, to reserve a space. Monday through Sunday.





David Bowie's 'Blackstar Cover,' designed by Jonathan Barnbrook.

MCAD GalleryA good font, layout, and usable design can make or break a work, whether it’s a book, a gig poster, or album cover. The Tokyo TDC Awards is a supreme honor showcasing exactly why this is. Each year, over 3,000 entries from typographers, graphic designers, and other creatives are submitted from around the world. The organization then highlights the top 300 in its annual publication. Next, the number is whittled down to 100 works, which then travel the world in a group exhibition. This year’s top selections include the cover design for David Bowie’s Blackstar vinyl release, a trio of art books featuring the works of Matisse, and posters for Coordinates of Sound, an improvisational music series in Ljubljana, Slovenia. You can check out these notable efforts at MCAD. The opening reception runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 11. 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3667.

Laure Prouvost, 'How To Make Money Religiously'

Free Thursday Nights: Laure Prouvost

Walker Art Center

Laure Prouvost has been working on a new installation at the Walker Art Center. The French-born conceptual artist, now based in Antwerp, often employs video and sound to take spectators on a rollercoaster ride of information, merging everyday banalities with the playful -- and sometimes unsettling -- nature of modern art. As usual, admission will be free this Thursday, so you'll be able to check out her new work without impacting your wallet. Prouvost will also give a free artist’s talk at 6 p.m. Open galleries run from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



