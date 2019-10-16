Twin Cities Film Fest, Gaylaxicon, 10,000 Laughs: A-List 10.16

Twin Cities Film Fest 2019 L-R: 'Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight), 'The Aeronauts' (Amazon Studios), 'Motherless Brooklyn' (Warner Bros.)

WEDNESDAY 10.16

Twin Cities Film Fest 2019

Kerasotes Showplace ICON Theatre at West End

Come awards season, you may find that quite a few of the selections that screened at the Twin Cities Film Fest are nominated for major prizes. This 10-day celebration is your chance to see them before (or if!) they make their way through Minnesota during wide release. Highlights from the lineup this year include Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi’s much-anticipated dramedy about a child who must reconcile his allegiance to Hitler after discovering that his family is hiding a young Jewish girl. Noah Baumbach’s drama Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones will headline the hot-air balloon adventure The Aeronauts. Other projects of note include Terrence Malick’s war epic A Hidden Life, the Edward Norton-directed crime drama Motherless Brooklyn, and Shia LaBeouf biopic Honey Boy, directed by Alma Har’el. Options beyond that include documentaries, local pieces, shorts, and a special 35th anniversary screening of Purple Rain. For a full lineup, tickets, and other details, visit www.twincitiesfilmfest.org. $13-$20 per screening; $55-$130 for fest passes., 1625 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park; 612-568-0375. Through October 26 —Jessica Armbruster

Galia Eibenschutz with HIJACK

The Cedar Cultural Center

Each year, the McKnight Foundation sponsors an international choreographer to come to town and work with local dancemakers. This week, Mexican artist Galia Eibenschutz teams up with HIJACK, aka Arwen Wilder and Kristin Van Loon, arguably the Coen brothers of dance. Like the filmmakers, Wilder and Van Loon like to let their imaginations run loose across a wide range of genres, bringing tight compositional form to disparate ideas. While visiting Eibenshutz’s Mexican digs, the HIJACK duo were fascinated by her practice of uniting drawing, dance, and design, including dancers drawing on each other’s backs and translating sensation into shapes. After a year of online communication and a nail-biting wait for a visa, Eibenschutz is in town working with HIJACK and an all-star cast of area dance improvisers. They will indeed hijack the Cedar Cultural Center, flooding it with activity inspired by textures, landscapes, the writings of John Berger, and dance movement generated by drawings. The performance includes an original music score by Katelyn Farstad, who opens the evening with songs as her alter-ego, Itch Princess. Eibenshutz will also conduct several community workshops throughout her residency. 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. $15. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. Through Thursday —Linda Shapiro

10,000 Laughs Fest brings the funny to town. L-R: Robert Baril, Aparna Nancherla, Maggie Faris

THURSDAY 10.17

10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival 2019

Various locations

What started as small-scale, grassroots local comedy festival has become a very big deal. Now in its ninth year, the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival has expanded to three days, seven venues, and more than 60 of the country’s best comedians. This year’s event will still feature all things Minnesota, with local favorites like Courtney Baka, Maggie Faris, and Robert Baril joining national acts such as Aparna Nancherla, Doug Benson, and Baron Vaughn. There’ll be a mix of traditional comedy showcases, including Brian Posehn and Friends at Parkway Theater and Yamaneika Saunders at Sisyphus, as well as unique events such as the Dirty Show at Comedy Corner Underground, packed with the cringe-inducing vulgarity you crave on a Saturday night, and the Funny 20 at Uptown VFW, where 20 comedians will face off in a tournament of jokes to crown the undisputed champion of afternoon comedy. Last year’s event drew more than 2,500 people in total, and organizers are expecting closer to 4,000 this year. With more than 20 shows taking place throughout the weekend, if you can’t find a lineup that makes you laugh, nothing will. Find more info at 10000laughs.com. Through Saturday —Patrick Strait

Jessimae Peluso

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

While much of her set involves brutally honest takes on relationships and dating, Jessimae Peluso describes her material as honest, not raunchy. “Dudes hit on anything. ‘You’re a pretty girl, it should be easy for you to find a guy,’” she tells an audience. “Being pretty has nothing to do with getting a dude.” Whether it’s describing the nether regions of the men she’s dated, to advice on how a fella might better service his lover, she covers quite a range of topics. “I tried online dating,” she says. “It doesn’t work. I didn’t find love, but I kept my account active, because I realized going on all these dates with these dudes I found something so much more valuable than love: free food. Free lunch and dinner if you schedule yourself right.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Mike Birbiglia’s standup is delightfully mundane. This isn’t a backhanded compliment: He’s one of the rare working comics who can talk about the absurdity of everyday life and somehow give us a new perspective. In 2008, he brought that perspective in his stage show-turned-film, Sleepwalk With Me, where he shared details of his life as a sleepwalker. His new show, aptly titled The New One, features bits on the adult milestones of relationships, marriage, and parenting. These days, Birbiglia is finely attuned to turning life experiences into standup fodder. “The other day I was at a coffee shop,” he says, “and a bird pooped in my eye from 30 feet in the air. It landed in my eye and it really hurt—like anything from 30 feet will hurt your eye. As though it was on cue, one of the other dads in the neighborhood leaned over and said, ‘Well, that’ll be good material!’ And I thought, ‘The person who invented the phrase “too soon” must have had bird poop in his eye.’” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $39-$85., 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222. Through Saturday —David Brusie

'Carrie,' 1976

FRIDAY 10.18

A Night on the Town with Carrie and Christine

Trylon Cinema

A select few filmmakers have managed to capture the frightful essence of Stephen King’s writing, two of which are represented by Trylon’s latest double feature. It’s only fitting that Carrie, King’s first published novel, would be his first cinematic adaptation, in 1976. The story of an alienated teenager whose telekinetic abilities emerge with a vengeance, Carrie established a frightful standard thanks to the tense direction of Brian De Palma, an empathetic lead performance by Sissy Spacek, and a subversive style that twists a teen coming-of-age drama into something horrific. Christine (1983) also centers on an isolated teen, but one whose rage is manifested not through extrasensory powers, but the possessive spirit of a demonic 1957 Plymouth Fury. Directed by John Carpenter, Christine finds undeniable B-movie thrills in the malevolent tenacity of the infernal vehicle as it barrels down darkened streets, high beams seeking out fresh roadkill. 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday; 9 p.m. Friday; 9:15 p.m. Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday. $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through Sunday —Brad Richason

TU Dance

O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

While choreographing an array of stylistically diverse works for the St. Paul-based TU Dance, which he co-founded with his partner, Toni Pierce-Sands, Uri Sands also makes work for companies around the U.S. During TU’s 16th season’s fall concert, Twin Cities fans—and they are legion—will at last bear witness to two of these out-of-town works. “Something Amber,” originally commissioned by Alonzo King LINES Ballet BFA Program in 2012, is 12 minutes of stillness and nuance. “Tracks,” a vivacious piece originally commissioned by Ailey II and set to music by the O’Jays, Pharrell, and Snoop Dogg, interweaves ballet, modern, and urban dance idioms in tribute to the resilience of the African-American spirit. The performance also includes a reprise of “Salve,” originally commissioned by Ballet Memphis in 2017, in which a sense of emptiness leads to fulfillment as the performers move to Gavin Bryars’ hypnotically repetitive “Tramp with Orchestra” from the album Jesus’ Blood Has Never Failed Me Yet. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $24-$34. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6700.Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

"Volta Photo" at the Weinstein Hammons Gallery Sanle Sory

Volta Photo

Weinstein Hammons Gallery

In 1960, Sanlé Sory opened a photography studio in Bobo-Dioulasso, the trendy/artistic city in Burkina Faso. That same year, the nation had received full independence from France. As the country entered a new post-colonial era, Sory photographed the vibrant youth culture that emerged. Spanning 20-some years, his collection of portraits features lovers kissing, smiling friends with a boombox, and style so fly it could belong in a high-fashion magazine from any era. The artist, who still lives and works in the area, began touring exhibitions of his work in the late ’90s. This show at the Weinstein Hammons Gallery is a rare chance to see these still-youthful images in person. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 18. 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-822-1722. Through December 7 —Jessica Armbruster

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror

Music Box Theatre

Released in 1922, Nosferatu is just a few years shy of its 100th anniversary, and somehow still manages to be creepy. Part of that effect may come from its on-location sets and beautifully framed shots, and Max Schreck’s performance as the titular monster certainly factors into its legacy. Yet another spooky aspect is the film’s soundtrack, which has been adapted and reimagined over the years. This Halloween, guests can head to the Music Box Theatre for a screening set to a live soundtrack from the Curse of the Vampire Orchestra, by Minneapolis composer Philip Shorey. The score features a local symphony and choral musicians mixed with modern electronica and industrial percussion. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Pay-as-able; RSVP required. 1407 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-1414. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Journey’s End

Gremlin Theatre

Set over four days in the trenches of World War I, R.C. Sheriff’s Journey’s End is steeped in anxiety as a British infantry awaits the looming advance of an overwhelming German offensive. Eschewing valorous speeches and battlefield heroics, the play focuses on the soldiers, who measure their scant remaining time with mundane routines, while all-too aware of the fast approaching bloodshed. Within this existential nightmare, the singular perspectives of each officer rises to the surface as they reflect upon the paths taken in their lives that have led to this fate. There’s no reassuring luxury of meaning here in No Man’s Land, only the grim reality that their lives will soon be cut short in the frenzy of battle. This local staging boasts the return of acclaimed director Bain Boehlke, whose enduring contributions include the founding of the Jungle Theater. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, plus Monday, October 28; 3 p.m. Sundays. $28. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 651-228-7008. Through November 10 —Brad Richason

'A Cripple's Dance' Image courtesy event organizers

A Cripple’s Dance

The Southern Theater

After last year’s inaugural production at the Cedar Cultural Center, A Cripple’s Dance returns to the Twin Cities, this time on the Southern’s stage. At the heart of the piece is the radical notion that all bodies can dance. Created and performed by people with spinal cord injuries, as well as able-bodied participants, the work uses physical expression to share the experience of living with a physical disability. The project was initiated by local musician Gabriel Rodreick, who goes by the stage name Freaque. Utilizing breath, rhythm, and a whole lot of heart, this is a work unlike any dance you’ve seen before, offering new perspectives on acceptance and hope. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $20/$25 at the door. 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811. Through Sunday —Sheila Regan

Gaylaxicon

Doubletree Minneapolis Park Place

Sci-fi and fantasy are two inclusive genres with pretty big umbrellas. See this in action this weekend, as a crew of LGBTQ creators will convene for Gaylaxicon. Guests of honor include Wicked author Gregory Maguire, Hugo finalist Yoon Ha Lee, and former Project Runway contestant Samantha Crossland, who designs pieces with an eye for Victorian and gothic esthetics. Matt Baume will also be in town to play dungeon master at a live performance of his podcast/show Queens of Adventure, where drag stars Utica Queen, Nocturna Lee Mission, and the Other Jeannie Retelle will make their way through a Dungeons & Dragons-style challenge. The gaming room will include a variety of RPG sessions, open board games, cards, and video games, and the artist alley will offer unique finds as well. Find more details at gaylaxicon.org. $30-$150. 1500 Park Place, Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Dorrance Dance Matthew Murphy

SATURDAY 10.19

Dorrance Dance

Northrop

Critical and popular kudos, not to mention a 2015 MacArthur Genius Grant and significant other awards, have followed choreographer Michelle Dorrance since she began imploding and expanding notions of tap dance with the always-game performers of Dorrance Dance. This return engagement (the New York company made its Twin Cities debut in 2015) includes three imaginative works performed to live music. The nine-minute “Jungle Blues,” set to the Branford Marsalis Quartet’s recording of the 1927 Jelly Roll Morton song, conjures a smoky nightclub where musicality meets sensual movement. “Three to One” is another shorty (seven minutes), a trio to the electronic sounds of Aphex Twin and Thom Yorke, juxtaposing rat-a-tat taps with supple hip-hop moves. “Myelination,” for the full company, is a series of vignettes that plumb an array of emotions through tap, postmodern movements, breaking, and improv. The rollicking work closes out the Twin Cities Tap Festival with a boom. 7:30 p.m. $21-$50. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Camille LeFevre

First Anniversary Party

La Doña Cervecería

La Doña Cervecería is turning one this weekend. To celebrate, they’re busting out Ocelotl, a Mezcal barley wine that has been aging in barrels since January (and offers a whopping 10% ABV). Order it on tap and, if you like, take it home in bottle form. The party starts at noon, with the Indigo DJ Crew spinning tunes at 4 p.m., followed by salsa band K-Libre24 from 9 p.m. till close. Festivities will also include games, special merchandise, and food trucks Flagsmash and Que Tal. Noon to 2 a.m. Free. 241 Fremont Ave., North Unit B, Minneapolis; 612-315-4613.—Loren Green

Autumn Brew Review 2019

Boom Island Park

Now in its 19th year, the Minnesota Craft Brew Guild-sponsored Autumn Brew Review will boast unlimited samples from over 100 local breweries. While you can expect typical fall seasonals like brown ales, pumpkin beers, porters, and barrel-aged heavy-hitters, offerings also include unique sours, lagers, special collaborations, and even 15 or so gluten-free beers and ciders. In between taste-testing, take time to stop by the s’mores station, warm up at the bonfire, experience goat yoga first-hand, and test your hand-eye coordination at the batting cages. If you’re looking for some insight into your favorite beverage, check out talks led by local breweries where experts will discuss things like terroir, lagering, and hop varieties. 21+. 5 to 9 p.m. $50; $15 sober pass. 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis. —Loren Green

Baron Vaughn

Acme Comedy Co.

Baron Vaughn trained as a classical actor and has quite an expansive thespian résumé, having appeared in multiple TV shows and movies. He’s currently a series regular on the Netflix series Grace & Frankie, as well as the voice of Tom Servo on the revival of Mystery Science Theater 3000. He’s also an accomplished standup comic. “I’m an adult,” he tells an audience, “so I’m just now accepting the fact that I’ll never have super powers. And that ruined all of my plans. It was: get super powers, then fix my credit.” He’s discovered something else as he’s gotten older: “My weakness is really old, black, southern women who go to church three or four times a week,” he explains. “I will do literally anything they ask me to do. Especially if they call me ‘sugar.’ If an old black woman says to me, ‘Excuse me sugar.’ I think, ‘Well, I am sweet. How can I be of assistance?’” This show is part of the 10,000 Laughs Festival. 8 p.m. $18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. —P.F. Wilson

MN Toy Posse Image courtesy event organizers

SUNDAY 10.20

MN Toy Posse Halloween Bash 3

Knights of Columbus

What happens when you combine 70 toy sellers from all over the Midwest, hundreds of toy fans of all ages, and thousands of rare and unique toys and collectables? You get one giant posse. This weekend, the Minnesota Toy Posse will host its third-annual Halloween Bash toy swap. Posse founder Mark Seekamp started the group a little over three years ago on Facebook as a way to help connect people looking to buy, sell, or trade their favorite toys. He hadn’t planned on just how many people would want to join his gang. “We have more than 2,200 members, and it’s a really active group,” he says. And it’s not just about toys, either. “We’ve become friends and talk about our lives. People will post pictures when they have a baby, or we’ll just use it to meet up and go see a movie. It’s about creating relationships beyond just looking for toys.” For Seekamp, the best part of the day is how toys can bring people together. “The coolest part is being able to see someone who is going to be really excited about a toy that you have that you’re ready to part with.” 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington; 952-888-1492. —Patrick Strait