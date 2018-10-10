Twin Cities Book Festival, dog Halloween, MN RollerGirls: A-List 10.10-16

'All Hail the Queen' Xavier Tavera

WEDNESDAY 10.10

All Hail the Queen

Goodale Theater

The voice, the vagina, and their innate power as a means of creative expression—the female body, in other words—are at the center of Deborah Jinza Thayer and Movement Architecture’s new work, All Hail the Queen. Could there be a better cultural and political context for this piece? Sadly, no. The guided journey begins in the lobby and hallways before settling onstage. No intimate female anatomy will be on display; rather, movement will stand in for an array of cultural, historical, and embodied experiences. Also, there are puppets! Local phenom movers include Julia Davidson, Non Edwards, Erika Hansen, Christine Maginnis, Sharon Picasso, Eve Schulte, Erin Thompson, and Roxane Wallace. 11 a.m. Wednesday (a kid-friendly performance); 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. $29; pay-as-able Wednesday and early Sunday show. 528 Hennepin Ave., Cowles Center, Minneapolis;612-339-4944. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

Alex Edelman

Acme Comedy Co.

“I fell in love with comedy because Boston had such a strong comedy scene and so many great comics,” says Boston native Alex Edelman. In his pursuit of comedy, Edelman started going to music open mics before being told that there were specific open mics for comedy. While he was influenced by his local heroes, he quickly found his own voice. Onstage these days he’ll poke fun at his hometown. “I’m from a really racist part of Boston,” he tells an audience, “called Boston.” He also talks about his heritage and his upbringing as an Orthodox Jew. “I’ve never had bacon,” he says, “I’m that kind of Jew. I’ve tried cocaine, but I’ve never had bacon.” When considering career paths, Edelman was also into sports, but seeing comedy live tipped the scales. “I was big fan of Brian Regan,” he says of his first exposure to standup. “Then, I saw Denis Leary host a benefit show.” Meanwhile, one of his brothers, Adam, stuck with sports and is on Israel’s Olympic skeleton team. 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

When Everything Was Everything

Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center



Lao poet and playwright Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay tries her hand at something new with When Everything was Everything, an intergenerational picture book illustrated by Cori Nakamura Lin. The work lyrically reflects on the author’s upbringing as part of a Lao refugee immigrant family, and opens with a forward by poet and children’s book author Bao Phi. The launch event includes a VIP preview party where there will be a champagne toast, food from Soul Lao, cotton candy, and a champagne toast. Ticket holders will also receive a signed copy of the book. A free community celebration follows. Find tickets at brownpapertickets.com. 5 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m. VIP. Free; $50 VIP. 788 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; 612-440-5690. --Sheila Regan

West Bank Arts Quarter Images courtesy event organizers

THURSDAY 10.11

Arts Quarter Festival 2018

West Bank Arts Quarter

The University of Minnesota’s Arts Quarter Festival, now in its third year, offers a mix of happenings both indoors and outdoors. This year the U is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and the fest will honor and showcase the works of faculty and students. There’ll be photography and visual art exhibits, tunes from electro-pop rockers Marimba, and jams from bands featuring students. Hands-on activities include instrument making and pottery-wheel throwing from the Ceramics Collective. North Star Aluminum Pour and Bohemian Press will also be in attendance, and food trucks will offer nourishment. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Free. 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096. —Jessica Armbruster

Slavs and Tatars

Walker Art Center

International arts collective Slavs and Tatars is stopping by the Walker Art Center this week for an artsy lecture and performance in conjunction with Siah Armajani’s exhibition, “Follow This Line.” Slavs and Tatars was formed in 2006 by a Polish-Iranian duo, and has expanded over the years to include artists from around the world. Thursday’s event will take on race and communism within the context of Russia and the Soviet Union, deep-diving into slave trade histories while providing insights into blackness, orientalism, and multiculturalism from non-Western perspectives. To add to your experience, make sure to stop by Armajani’s interactive installation in Gallery 7, where you’ll find numerous publications by the group’s Red-Black Thread reading list. You can peruse the books while enjoying the cool furniture and reading nooks designed by the artist. 7 to 9 p.m. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. —Sheila Regan

Rocky LaPorte

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“I’m on the road a lot and trying to figure out the next step in my career,” says comedian Rocky LaPorte from his home in Chicago. “I’m out there too much.” While he enjoys the intimacy of clubs, he likes the idea of playing small theaters and working his way up to big houses a la Kathleen Madigan, Brian Regan, and Ron White. He features for White about once a month. “You get to a certain point in your career,” he adds, “where those long weeks beat you down. I’ve been doing this for 30 years.” You wouldn’t know that looking at him. “I’m beat to shit,” he admits, laughing. He’s not complaining, though, as he loves being a standup comic. “Before doing comedy I drove semis, loaded and unloaded freight. I felt old at 29,” he says. “My back hurt and I was sore every day.” His dream gig would be a residency in Las Vegas similar to what fellow comic George Wallace has. “Get off the road, park your ass in one spot, and have the people come to you. Nothing wrong with that.” 16+. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

La Rondine

Ordway Theater

The Minnesota Opera’s 2018-19 season is a proprietary blend of contemporary and classical. The five-show lineup includes The Italian Straw Hat, a comedy by Godfather composer Nino Rota, and Silent Night, the 2011 Pulitzer Prize winner that originated here in St. Paul. The series culminates in The Fix, a brand-new Minnesota Opera original, and Verdi’s La Traviata, one of the sturdiest pillars of the repertory. In that spirit of melding the classical and the unfamiliar, this year’s opener, La Rondine, is a deep cut from La Boheme and Madama Butterfly composer Giacomo Puccini. In this Italian-language romantic drama, a lovestruck Parisian socialite (Celine Byrne) must confront class barriers and societal expectations when she pursues a relationship with a pauper (Leonardo Capalbo). From director Octavio Cardenas and conductor Sergio Alapont. 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $25-$200.345 Washington St., St. Paul; 612-333-6669. Through Sunday —Bryan Miller

L-R: Stitches by Carin (Schmidt Artist Lofts), Barbara Evan (ACVR Warehouse), Guillermo Guardia (Schmidt Artist Lofts). Images courtesy Saint Paul Art Crawl

FRIDAY 10.12

Saint Paul Art Crawl

Various locations

Each fall and spring, artists working in St. Paul come together for three days of open studios, pop-up shops, demonstrations, and performances. Thirty-three different locations will host the Saint Paul Art Crawl this autumn, including storefronts, galleries, schools, and workspaces, with Lowertown being the event’s main neighborhood. Score some early holiday gifts, with locally made knit items, pottery, paintings, and jewelry for sale. Take a free class at TPT, get your Christmas cards done early at the Northwestern Building, and bring the kids to the amphibian showcase at George Latimer Library. Live performances include jazz jams and flamenco dance. Visit www.saintpaulartcrawl.org for a complete list of locations and happenings, and to download a free MetroTransit pass to the festival. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

It’s Alive! Three Frankenstein Classics

Trylon Cinema

When people imagine the distinctive visage of Frankenstein’s monster, they often picture the iconic flattened forehead, deeply sullen eyes, and neck punctuated by two protruding bolts. This is thanks to Jack Pierce, the makeup artist responsible for conceptualizing an array of ghouls for Universal Studios in the 1930s. The initial three films in that studio’s enduring Frankenstein series screen at the Trylon this weekend. Frankenstein (1931) continues to stand alone for the pathos that Boris Karloff brought to his signature role, portraying the reanimated creature as the cruelly tormented casualty of one man’s unconscionable ambitions. That film’s director, James Whale, returned for the more idiosyncratic sequel, Bride of Frankenstein (1935), in which absurdist humor mixes with existential horror as the creature seeks a mate. While less critically acclaimed than the preceding films, Son of Frankenstein (1939) is arguably the most entertaining of the bunch, as a Frankenstein heir seeks to restore his family name by—what else—bringing the dead back to life. 7, 8:30, and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3, 4:30, and 6 p.m. Sunday. $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through Sunday —Brad Richason

Grand Opening

Theatre in the Round

Jon Hassler, who was born in Minneapolis but grew up in the towns of Staples and Plainview, brought a uniquely empathetic perspective to his novels, which center on common people living their lives in often overlooked dots on the map. His highly autobiographical Grand Opening is being produced this season by Theatre in the Round Players. Adapted by Hassler himself, Grand Opening recounts the experiences of the Foster family, Minneapolis natives who relocate to a small town with hopes of a fresh start as owners of a modest grocery store. Instead of rustic simplicity, however, the Fosters discover a community with its own stringent codes of conduct and moral propriety, where fierce judgements are leveled upon everything, including work ethics, suspect intellectualism, and religious orientation (most notably the tense divide between Catholics and Protestants). Grounded largely in the perspective of 12-year-old Brendan Foster and incorporating outlooks particular to the whole of small-town society, Grand Opening seeks to demystify the rural Midwest by exposing its vices and acknowledging its virtues. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $18-$22. 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3010.Through November 4 —Brad Richason

ARTCRANK L-R: Work by Nick Kenney, Jake Balch, Allan Peters

SATURDAY 10.13

ARTCRANK MSP

IDS Center

Since 2012, ARTCRANK has been the place to be for people who love art, people who love bikes, and, of course, the many people who love both. Run by local husband-and-wife team Charles Youel and Nicki McCracken, the one-day event features handmade, bicycle-inspired posters, with limited-edition prints available for purchase. It’s an art show and it’s a bike community get-together, and there’s usually plenty of beer to keep things interesting. The incomparable Adam Turman will return once again with his much-loved design aesthetic, along with over 40 artists, illustrators, designers, and creatives who all bring their unique takes on finding the cycle sublime. Find more details at www.artcrank.com. 4 to 10 p.m. Free. 80 S. Eighth St., Minneapolis. —Sheila Regan

Twin Cities Book Festival

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Every fall, thousands of book lovers descend on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to gather around the written word and the authors who’ve mastered it, and to stock up on new reads. Among the big-name authors flying in for the18th annual festival are award-winning Brit Geoff Dyer; Steve Almond, whose latest book, Bad Stories: What the Hell Just Happened to Our Country, attributes the outcome of the 2016 presidential election to erroneous narratives we’ve told ourselves; and Kenya native Ngugi wa Thiong’o, whose memoir, Wrestling with the Devil, recounts the year he spent in jail as a political prisoner. Many children’s and young adult authors will be in attendance, too, like Hamline professor Sheila O’Connor and janitor-turned-writer Daniel Bernstrom. Get your books signed at the “morning mingle” before a full day of author presentations and children’s programming—all for free. Find more info at www.raintaxi.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. —Erica Rivera

MN RollerGirls Ron Wilbur

Minnesota RollerGirls: Planet of the Skates

Roy Wilkins Auditorium

The all-volunteer Minnesota RollerGirls have a long history of channeling proceeds toward charitable enterprises, including the two organizations selected as recipients for the upcoming season: the Ann Bancroft Foundation’s Let Me Play Grant (funding athletic programs for girls) and the Rebecca Foundation (promoting sustainable cloth diaper programs). The latter will be the highlighted cause for Planet of the Skates, a season-opening tournament featuring all four Minnesota RollerGirls squads: Dagger Dolls, Rockits, Atomic Bombshells, and the Garda Belts. Not to overlook the prestige of the Gilded Steak awarded to the tournament winner, but the real draw is in having the opportunity to see all of the competitors, crowd favorites and newbies alike, in action on the circular track. The first 200 fans will receive a Minnesota RollerGirls T-shirt, and the halftime entertainment will be provided by the Saint Paul School of Rock Allstars. 6 p.m. $15-$19. 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 320-634-MNRG. —Brad Richason

Cirque du SoGay: Nine Is Fine

The Bike Cop-Op

Now in its ninth year, the Cirque du SoGay is an annual tradition for many LGBTQ bike enthusiasts. Each gathering is a delightful mix of goofiness, education, and raunch. Choose between two routes, a more casual 15-mile ride or a 25-mile journey for all-stars. You’ll make your way to a variety of stops and face a series of challenges, including local LGBTQ trivia, condom shenanigans, cheeky bean-bag tosses, and more. The whole thing concludes at Solcana Fitness, where there will be prizes, performances, and a chill, booze-free after party. Sign up or look into volunteering at queerbikegang.com. 2 to 9 p.m. $10-$15 donation. 3016 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Howl-O-Ween at Bent Brewstillery Getty Images

SUNDAY 10.14

Howl-O-Ween

Bent Brewstillery

Cap off your weekend by hanging out with dogs in costumes. This Sunday, Bent Brewstillery will be getting into the holiday spirit with a daylong Halloween party open to humans and pups. People are welcome to dress in costume, and doggos are especially encouraged to. Locally made pet items from crafters and artisans will be for sale, and games and prizes will be hosted by Sidewalk Dog. Have a glamour shot taken with your four-legged buddy, bob for treats, and carve a pumpkin. Be sure to wash it all down with a pint. All ages. Noon to 6 p.m. 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.—Jessica Armbruster