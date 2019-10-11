Twin Cities Book Fest, Fall Saint Paul Art Crawl, harvest and Oktoberfests galore: 43 free thing to do this weekend

"We are Still Here" at the Saint Paul Art Crawl

FRIDAY:

Fall Saint Paul Art Crawl 2019

Each fall and spring, artists working in St. Paul open their doors for a variety of special receptions, parties, open studios, hands-on fun, and demonstrations. Some are working in artists’ lofts, others own galleries, and a few are creating pop-up spaces. While the bulk of happenings will take place in Lowertown, there will be things to explore and discover citywide, including hot spots in downtown, along West Seventh Street, on the East and West Sides, and along Raymond Avenue. Highlights include “We Are Still Here,” a collection of works by Indigenous artists spanning generations of families in Minnesota and Wisconsin at the Schmidt Artist Lofts on West Seventh Street. The Union Depot will host 25 artists during the crawl; pieces include photography, paintings, and leatherwork. Others venues worth checking out: the Tilsner Artist Lofts, the Rossmor Building, the Minnesota Museum of American Art, the George Latimer Central Library (stop here for fun kids’ activities), and TPT, which will be offering tours throughout the weekend. Head to www.saintpaulartcrawl.org for a complete list of locations and schedules, and be sure to download free ride passes with Metro Transit. 6-11 p.m. Oct. 11; 12-8 p.m. Oct. 12; 12-5 p.m. Oct. 13; Free.–Jessica Armbruster



Saint Paul Brewing Rebranding Celebration

Celebration of the brewery's name change from Flat Earth, featuring live music in the Biergarten, St. Paul Art Crawl exhibits, food trucks, games, and specialty beers. 3-10 p.m. Oct. 11; 4-10 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E, St. Paul; 651-698-1945.

Gender Re-Reveal Party

In collaboration with MCAD students, visiting artist AK Garski explores traditional gender reveal parties and celebrates gender fluidity and other gender expressions. With a Q&A session, discussion, music, and a balloon drop. 6:30-9 p.m. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3667.

Andi Hillestad

Tiger's Heart

New work by Andi Hillestad. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Fri.; creative workshop 1-5 p.m. Corner Store Gallery NE, 501 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-1284.

Unholy Rat King

With Nick Vivid, North Innsbruck, and Nitrowave TC. 9 p.m. Oct. 11; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Deleter

With Buildings and Arms Aloft. 10 p.m. Oct. 11; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



inVISIBLE

Juried pop-up exhibition to spread awareness of issues and support opportunities related to mental health. Daily from Oct. 10-12; Free. Circa Gallery, 1125 Buchanan St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.

Brian G. Gilmore

Poet presents his new collection, 'Come See About Me, Marvin.' 7 p.m. Oct. 11; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

Commissioned by Grand Rapids Art Museum Alexis Rockman, 'Cascade'

Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle

Perhaps no other artist has captured, in a single painting, the legacy of the Great Lakes. In a work that transcends a single moment in time, Alexis Rockman’s Cascade conveys the environmental grandeur and biodiversity, the industrial and environmental destruction, and the cultural and historical influences at play. For this exhibition, organized by the Grand Rapids Art Museum, the New York-based artist presents a series of pieces that examine the things affecting and altering this natural resource, including colonization, climate change, mass agriculture, and urban sprawl. With exquisite detail, he also inspires admiration for and dedication to the preservation of our vast natural heritage. There will be an opening reception on Friday, October 11, from 7 to 10 p.m. Free. Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494. –Camille LeFevre



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Fall Flower Show

Sunken garden in full bloom with hundreds of chrysanthemums of many different cultivars. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily from Oct. 5-Dec. 1; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Third Annual Harvest Fest Lakes & Legends

SATURDAY:

Third Annual Harvest Fest

In Minnesota, block party season doesn’t end with summer. Even well into October, outdoor fests aren’t going away anytime soon. This weekend’s street party is brought to you by Lakes & Legends, which will be closing West 14th Street for a day of harvest-themed fun. On tap will be seven different beers made with Minnesota-grown ingredients. Dubbed the Special Farm Series, the menu boasts a cream ale, a lemongrass grisette, a strawberry rhubarb kettle sour, and a maple stout. Fitting in with the theme, Pearson Organics will host a mini farmers market with seasonal eats, while Gastrotruck and Butcher Salt food trucks will be parked nearby. Minneapolis Craft Market will set up shop. Live music from Kind Country and Poppa Bear Norton round out this event, which is free and kid- and dog-friendly. All ages. 12-7 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020. –Jessica Armbruster

Clutch Brewing Company's 1st Annual Halloween Anniversary Bash

Featuring food, drinks, pumpkin decorating and carving contest, costume contest, games, and movie screenings. 2-11 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.



Diwali: Hindu Festival of Lights

Featuring a variety of Indian vendors, a Bollywood dancing exhibition and dance lesson, kids talent show, traditional storytelling, food specials, children's crafts, and lighting of the glow sticks. 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Oct. 12; Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.



Finnegans Harvest Festival

Featuring specialty brews, craft events, games, market table, non-perishable food donations, and presentations from brewery representatives. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615.

Twin Cities Book Festival Jennifer Simonson

Twin Cities Book Festival 2019

Kids get new books when they go back to school in the fall. In the Twin Cities, adults (and kids and teens) can score some fine reads at the Twin Cities Book Festival each autumn. This totally free event brings books and people together for a jam-packed day of readings from authors ranging from local to international, book sales from major publishers and small imprints, and vintage and vinyl deals. Appearances include NPR correspondent Aarti Namdev Shahani, whose memoir, We Are Here, examines America through the personal lens of her family’s immigration; Ben Percy, whose latest, Suicide Woods, is a nail-biting mystery; and YA author Rachel Gold, who explores love and gender identity with In the Silences. Find the complete schedule and more at twincitiesbookfestival.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. –Jessica Armbruster

Joyful Riders Club Autumn Party

The crew has canceled their retreat due to weather, but they still have beer, a dance party, and a bike ride planned in town if you're willing to fair a little rain (or snow?). Saturday, 5-9 p.m. IronFlow Training, 3020 E. 28th St., Minneapolis.

2019 Makers Markets

Featuring ceramics, candles, apothecary items, and more. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sacred Space Yoga + Meditation, 1955 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-361-1138.

Vintage Market

Featuring AudreyRose Vintage, Second Hand Nate, Silver Lake Vintage, Midwest Romance, and others. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Ste 100, Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.

Oktoberfest Insight Brewing

Oktoberfest at Insight Brewing

While so much of craft beer is about creativity, tradition is equally important. Oktoberfest is the season to highlight that heritage, which Insight will be doing this Saturday. Find a German-inspired malty Marzen lager, a sour Berliner Weisse, and the brewpub’s regular lineup of flagship and seasonal offerings on tap. The German theme continues with food from Black Forest Inn and entertainment such as Hammerschlagen and a stein-hoisting competition. The hoisting contest starts at 4 p.m., but don’t underestimate the strength required to win: Those beer steins are big and heavy. You can also buy a custom-branded stein, which holds one liter of beer (33 ounces in American terms), while supplies last. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Oct. 12; Free. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. –Loren Green

Flavorsura Presents: Terrafutura

Featuring Mylo Original, ElayQHacei, WeLoveFiesta, MixieDBest, Mike the Martyr, and Deeq Abdi. 9 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Go For Retro

With France Camp and Toaster Ghost. 10 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Lupulin Brewing Oktoberfest 2019

12-11 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. Lupulin Brewing, 570 Humboldt Dr., Suite 107, Big Lake; 763-263-9549.

Orchard Fest Minneapolis Cider Company

Orchard Fest

It’s harvest season. While Minneapolis Cider Company is located in northeast Minneapolis, far from the idyllic setting of an orchard out in the country, that’s not stopping them from throwing an apple-themed party. There will be ax throwing, an apple pie contest, hot mulled cider, and a cider-centric take on the hot toddy. There’s no cover, and imbibers can show up any time, but VIP tickets score attendees special swag and a spot first in line at the ax-throwing station. Food options include Little G’s Mobile Pizzeria food truck and apple cider doughnuts. Added bonus: There’s free parking in the back lot. 2-8 p.m. Oct. 12; Free; $35 VIP. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE 9th St., Minneapolis; 612-886-1357. –Loren Green

The New Market: Black Owned Pop-Up

In 2018, data analytics company Nielsen reported that African-American buying power has reached $1.2 trillion. However, that cash doesn’t stay in the community for long, as research has found that a dollar circulates in the black community for just six hours. Compare that to Asian communities, where $1 circulates for 30 days; Jewish communities, which are at 20 days; and white communities, where that number is 17 days. With this in mind, Juxtaposition Arts is hosting a pop-up market where folks interested in supporting black makers, businesses, and service providers can meet. Try foodstuffs like boiled peanuts, syrups, and traditional African dishes; shop fashion from Twin Cities designers; and chat with people running neighborhood barbershops and more. 2-6 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148. –Jessica Armbruster

Surly Oktoberfest 2019

Featuring Oktoberfest-inspired menu items, craft beers, and live music from the Bad Man, Dem Atlas, Green/Blue, BadNRad, Mae Simpson, and Doctor Kielbasa. 12-8 p.m. Oct. 12; Free; $65 Full Munich package. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040.



ToshoCon 2019

Anime mini-convention, featuring a cosplay contest, a Manga reading lounge, Japanese crafts and snacks, an artist alley, board games, and vendors selling goods. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-632-3861.

"Omphalos"

Omphalos

Solo exhibition of new work by Elizabeth Garvey. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Future Tense Gallery, The California Building, Suite 310, 2205 California St., Minneapolis.

Bloomington Cultural Center

Featuring multicultural food, crafts, face painting, henna tattoos, wildlife education, Hmong and Aztec dancers, nature walk, and wild bird presentations. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge Education and Visitor Center, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington; 952-854-5900.



CJAC's Fall Festival

Celebration of the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, featuring a bonfire, food truck, pumpkins, live music, face painting, and apples. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. The Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-722-7000.



Games By James 40th Anniversary Celebration

Featuring dozens of local and national vendors/games creators, with demonstrations, tournaments, and giveaways. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 12; Free; $3 suggested donation for games and tournaments. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26; 3-7 p.m. every Tue. from May 18-Oct. 29. Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Shrimp Olympics

SUNDAY:

The Hecks

With Shrimp Olympics, Psychic DNA, Stressica, and Radioshed. 9 p.m. Oct. 13; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Sociable Cider Werks Market

With food trucks and the Fox Mobile. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-940-9647.

Lynn Cullen

Author presents her new book, 'The Sisters of Summit Avenue.' 5 p.m. Oct. 13; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Mississippi Valley Orchestra: Grant Us Peace

With pre-concert talk featuring conductor Ho-Yin Kwok at 2:15 p.m. 3 p.m. Oct. 13; Free; donations accepted. Simley Senior High School, 2920 E. 80th St., Inver Grove Heights; 651-457-7230.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.