Trixie Mattel on growing up, going ’60s, and getting Midwest rich

Trixie Mattel: Grown Up Pantages Theatre

Feb 16th 8:00 pm

$44

On Sunday, #SkinnyLegend Trixie Mattel’s Grown Up tour comes to Pantages. It’s her biggest production yet -- an explosion of ‘60s and ‘70s nostalgia with a full band, video interludes, comedy, and a rumored five costume changes in the first song alone.

We caught up with the newly minted sort-of adult last month -- the very day she announced her new album Barbara -- to talk sugary ’60s pop, getting mainstream famous, and the joys of driving through the Midwest in the middle of winter.

(Also: Orville Peck.)

City Pages: Trixie, hi! How are you today?

Trixie Mattel: I’m so good. I’m so good! I just got to talk to somebody from Milwaukee, and now I’m talking to you. It’s like, I don’t want to be in that area of the country in January, but I spiritually am there with you.

CP: Well unfortunately we’re on the phone because you are going to be here, in February.

TM: Oh my god. You know, my first boyfriend was from Minneapolis, and on the soundtrack to my documentary Moving Parts there’s a song called “Hello Goodbye Hello.” It’s sort of the hero track and it goes: “And if you get the time/The number is still mine/Baby, share a dime/On the line/There in Minnesota time,” because he was from Minneapolis. I used to drive five and a half hours from Milwaukee for some dick. If that’s not gay rights, I don’t know what it.

CP: You called this tour Grown Up, and I have to ask if you think you actually… are?

TM: That’s actually something we talk about in the show, like, are you? Am I? Like yes, I’m 30, I’m a homeowner with a career. Yup, I’m grown up. But in so many ways -- especially being a drag queen -- I’m like, ‘I dress like a little girl for a living. Am I really grown up?’ In straight culture, my counterparts, they measure their milestones in life in a totally different way than gay people do. Like, I bought a house this year. That made me feel grown up -- until I decorated. My living room, the pink color is called “Baby Girl.” Which isn’t a big deal except my carpet is “Child Molester Beige.”

CP: Here’s something I think is a sure sign that you’re at least a little grown up: When you Google “Trixie Mattel,” the first suggested searches are, “Is Trixie Mattel rich?” and “How much is Trixie Mattel worth?”

TM: People are obsessed with it! I mean I’ve gotta say: I’m not poor, but like, I’m not RuPaul. People really think I’m rich! I will say this: If you Google “Trixie Mattel net worth,” it’s not way off. I’m like, that’s creepy. But I do think it’s funny people think I’m so rich. And that’s maybe why I’m held to such a crazy standard, like why I get canceled every two minutes.

CP: So you get recognized and stuff now?

TM: There was a guy at my house the other night -- and I have a picture of myself on the wall -- and he’s like, “Oh, that’s Trixie Mattel.” I was like, “Yeah. Uh, yeah.” He didn’t know drag! And he didn’t know me! But he knew Trixie Mattel. I don’t know what came over me, like I was Anthony Hopkins, I was like, “That’s my character.” Like I’m an actor, like a real actor. I go, “That’s my character, I own that character.” And he goes “How do you own Trixie Mattel? Does she know?” I’m like… “No, yeah, she knows.”

But yeah, people think I’m rich. Although, that’s the thing. Five years ago, if I needed a costume? “Oh, yeah, I’ll give you a deal.” Now? Bitch! Nobody gives me a deal. I mean, people give me shit -- I get free makeup -- but anybody I collaborate with, they think this is a cash grab. I’m not rich! I’m not rich. You think I’d be writing all my own music and doing all my own jokes and putting on my own makeup if I was fucking rich?

CP: No. No, I sure don’t.

TM: I mean, I’m Midwest rich. I could have a mansion in Wisconsin, which means I have a foot locker in L.A.

CP: Okay so like, on this tour, what exactly should people expect? You do a lot of stuff!

TM: I know, and this tour is the biggest thing I’ve ever done. It’s all brand-new jokes, there’s like, 30 wigs and costumes. There’s a full band. There’s visuals, like a real concert, and there’s videos -- these videos are so high-quality -- for when I change into my costumes. It’s the most I’ve ever done, the most I’ve spent, the most preparation I’ve done. I’m just really trying to fucking do it.

And it starts the week my new album comes out. My new sound is this sugary ’60s pop-rock music. I just can’t wait to put on a wig and do all this music… it’s more like ’60s AM radio day at the beach. And then the second half is early ‘70s acoustic guitar around the campfire at the beach.