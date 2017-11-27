Wells Fargo WinterSkate

Image courtesy event organizers

Once again, downtown St. Paul will be turning into a winter wonderland for the season. That includes WinterSkate, a charming ice rink located right across the street from Rice Park. The space will be open daily, so you can bring the kids during vacation, woo a date in the evening, or kill time before dinner with friends. Free skate lessons will be offered on special dates. If you can’t make it to the rink during the holidays, fret not: weather permitting it will be open during the Saint Paul Winter Carnival on into mid-February. If you’re in Minneapolis and St. Paul is too far of a schlep, consider heading to Loring Park before Christmas Eve for free skating during Holidazzle. 11 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Hockey- or figure-skate rentals are $4, or free with a Wells Fargo credit or debit card. Rice Park, 400 N. Market St., St. Paul; 612-749-0435.

Sugar- and cardamom-dusted mini doughnuts are a Chef Shack classic. Star Tribune

Trivia Mafia at Chef Shack Ranch

On any given night, Trivia Mafia is at a dozen or so bars, testing the knowledge of Minnesotans as they enjoy a pint or two. This Wednesday, they add another location to their roster: Chef Shack Ranch. The Seward-neighborhood site will host weekly sessions at 6:30 p.m., making this an ideal event for those who struggle to stay out past 9 p.m. on weekdays (the typical TM start time). For the inaugural game, the Shack will be offering free mini-doughtnuts, whose sweetness will hopefully fuel players' memory of all things useless (but awesome). Teams of one to six are welcome, and be sure to pop online at triviamafia.com for for the internet-only question. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Chef Shake Ranch, 3025 Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Muddy Paws

Camp Cheesecake

This benefit party requires at least one donation, but once you're in you'll be able to try a variety of delicious cheesecakes from Muddy Paws. To enter, bring a new, unwrapped toy or an unopened bag of dog food (or both, if you're feeling especially giving this afternoon). In additional to cheesy sweets, there will also be hot tea, a photobooth, live music, and crafts and artsy gifts from local makers. 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Muddy Paws Cheesecake, 7600 W. 27th St., Commons B, St. Louis Park.