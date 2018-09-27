Treat yourself! Check out these local shops when you're in the mood to splurge

If you feel the need to treat yourself but aren’t sure where to shop, here are a few stores that will definitely surprise, delight, and enchant you with their wares.

Filigree Jewelers www.instagram.com/filigreejewelers

If you’re in the market for diamonds, they’ve got the best in town (hint, hint to anyone thinking of getting engaged), but they’ve also got the most beautiful and breathtaking collection of gemstones ever. There’s something so fun about trying on fancy jewelry, and Filigree’s brand-new location in the North Loop is as stunning as their jewelry. They moved out of their jewel box (pun intended) space, the Black Room, in MartinPatrick3, into a new spot down the street next to the new Parc. If you’re thinking about popping the question to your partner, it definitely needs to be your #1 stop. If you’re in the mood to really treat yourself (hey, new job!), same thing — their jewels are the best around. Just follow their Instagram and I dare you not to start drooling. (Filigree Jewelers, 210 N. Second St., #101, Minneapolis)

Clarabel Vintage www.instagram.com/clarabelvintage

Everyone knows about Hunt & Gather over on 50th and Xerxes, but have you visited Clarabel Vintage just across the street? It’s full of treasures: fancy gilded mirrors, can’t-live-without-it tchotchkes, art. Plus, the prices are equally lovely. If the “romantic vintage maximalist” style is your thing, Clarabel will definitely deliver. (3018 W. 50th St., Minneapolis)

BlackBlue www.instagram.com/shopblackblue

Are you outdoorsy? Head to BlackBlue in St. Paul to buy yourself something nice — and durable, of course. If you’re really in the mood to treat yourself, get a Canada Goose parka for the cold winter ahead, or opt for a pair of raw or selvage denim from the experts themselves. (BlackBlue is known for its denim selection.) You may just find yourself heading outside this winter instead of staying cozy inside! (614 Selby Ave., St. Paul)

Mille www.instagram.com/shopmille

South Minneapolis’ Mille was made to treat yourself! Not only do they have the most beautiful, colorful, fanciful pieces from designers like Ulla Johnson and Rachel Comey, but they’ve got a thriving apothecary section for the beauty junkie in you, and pretty home goods too. Girly-girls with a California vibe, this is your new go-to. (4760 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis)

Isles Studio www.instagram.com/islesstudio

You want a book about taxidermy? They’ve got it. Want some fancy soap? Yep! Want an embroidery beetle? You can find it here. Isles Studio is the most amazing little store in Uptown simply because it’s a true cabinet of curiosities. You never know what you’re going to find, and that’s the magic of Isles. Its owner travels to Paris on the regular to bring back all kinds of treasures: antique jewelry, taxidermied birds, and coffee table books that are art pieces in and of themselves. (1311 W. 25th St., Minneapolis)