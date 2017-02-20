Travel back to the '90s at Club Jager (and other free things to do this week)

The 90s Preservation Society: An Alternative Dance Party

For those who need to start the weekend early, this retro dance night should help you get things started. Come early if you're more of a rocker type, as the 90s crew will be spinning rock anthems from the era, such as "No Rain," "Teen Spirit," and "Evenflow." From there, the sounds will segue into more poppy tunes, which means that No Doubt, early Britney, and Spice Girls are on the table. Thursday, February 23, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Clubhouse Jäger, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686.

This Machine (Not My President's Day Minneapolis Saint Paul)

If you're a regular bus rider (and you don't have the holiday off) you'll want to keep an eye out for special pop-up performances along the 2, 4, 6, 11, and 61 bus routes on your way home. Dancers, singers, and other creatives will be doing their thing from 4:30 to 6 p.m. It's all part of a country-wide effort to protest the current regime (some European countries and Australia have events planned as well). The whole thing ends with a performance and party at Red Stag Supperclub (509 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-767-7766), which will host friends and activists from 6 to 10 p.m. For more info on worldwide events, visit badandnasty.com. Monday, February 29. 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Light Grey Game Night: Magic Academy

This installment of Light Grey's game night is all about magic. So channel your inner Harry Potter, grab some friendly wizards, and bust out your favorite fantasy board game. Potion Explosion, Magic Academy, and other geeky games will be available to play, or bring your own. Thursday, February 23, from at 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Ste 101, Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.