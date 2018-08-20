Trashy flicks, water ski dramatics, and other free things to do this week

The Greatest Showman

Spanish subtitles, English audio. Monday, August 20, 8:25 p.m. @ Fuller Park

Top Gun

Featuring a music set from Rebel Queens. Tuesday, 7 to 11:30 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

The Twin Cities River Rats Image courtesy event organizers

Twin Cities River Rats: Free Water Ski Show

6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Traveling Patio Picture Show heads to Grumpy's for the super shitty, so bad it's awesome, sequel to '80s hit Gremlins. Tuesday, 8 to 11 p.m. Grumpy's Northeast, 2200 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-789-7429.

Mill City Night Market FB

Mill City Night Market

Each week this summer, Mill City Night Market takes over the grassy area in front of U.S. Bank Stadium. This Tuesday, the event will also be a happy hour, as Day Block Brewing will be serving up pizza, beer, and wine to picnickers on the green. A free yoga session starts up around 5:30 p.m., and lawn games like kubb, cornhole, and ping pong will be played. Shop for veggies and artisan eats from local farmers, and enjoy live music. This is also a family-friendly happening, with plenty of healthy foods and activities geared toward kids. 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster



Common Room: The Bathroom Tour

Some tours explore areas people normally wouldn’t have access to. Other tours give context to major landmarks. The Common Room series takes a different approach, taking time to question the everyday things we give little second thought to. This installment will explore the mundane yet weird world of public restrooms, an oddly loaded public space. Leading the way will be award-winning Halifax author Lezlie Lowe, a noted bathroom expert, who will explore the grungy, pristine, political, social, and necessary world of public toilets. She’ll also be at Moon Palace Books on Friday for a talk on bathrooms with public space adventurer Bill Lindeke. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. Soap Factory, 514 Second St., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Despicable Me 3

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. @ Morris Park.

Minneapolis Craft Market

Elliot Park Art Walk

The artsy side of Elliot Park will be showcased at this new monthly neighborhood series. Things kick off this Thursday with a happy hour at Finnegans. Around 5 p.m., interested folks will depart with the Theater of Public Policy on a narrated tour through the area. Stops along the way will include Gamut Gallery, which is currently hosting abstract art pieces from local group Atelophobia. Good Arts Collective will offer performances and live music, and Punchy Magnolia’s studio and showroom, the Cabin, will feature makers, artisans, and adoptable puppies. The event concludes back at the brewery, where the Minneapolis Craft Market will highlight even more local crafters and vendors as revelers drink beer. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Free. Finnegans, 817 Fifth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615. --Jessica Armbruster

Mara Altman

Bodies can be disgusting or fascinating, depending on your perspective. Author Mara Altman is on a mission to move the collective take on all things corporeal from “ick!” to NBD. In her new book, Gross Anatomy: Dispatches from the Front (and Back), she pairs memoir with reportage to examine the entire female body, from chin hairs to hemorrhoids. By laying it all bare, she hopes to eradicate the shame surrounding what are completely natural bodily phenomena, like sweating, vaginal odor, and even belly button lint. While being concerned with body sights and smells might seem trivial at first, getting comfortable talking about the weird things bodies do is crucial to well-being -- and even survival. As one colorectal nurse Altman interviewed said, women “literally die of embarrassment” because they refuse to tell their doctors that something’s off. But it doesn’t have to be this way; by encouraging sharing and reframing how bodies are discussed, Altman envisions a culture where bodies are embraced and women aren’t afraid to talk about them when something goes awry. The talk will be moderated by the Loft's Steph Opitz. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. —Erica Rivera