Trash Catties at the Hex, a dog wedding fair, a '90s dance party: 38 free things to do this weekend
Here's your weekly epic list of free weekend happenings.
FRIDAY:
Norseman Distillery's Third Birthday Party
This week, Norseman Distillery is turning three with a three-day party. Scheduled events include art, booze, and prize giveaways. Guest bartenders will sling a variety of tasty drinks: Michael Senich (Fhima) will be in on Thursday, Jon Olson (Esker Grove) takes over Friday, and the grand finale on Saturday will feature both dudes making drinks. Check out artwork from self-taught abstract artist Emily Quandahl, and a new, boombox-themed mural from Impulse Creative. Jon Wipfli’s Animales BBQ food truck will be stopping by on Friday and Saturday to serve up meat and other eats, and tattoo artist Taylor Dees will be onsite inking interested folks. Revelers will also have a chance to win a coveted Norseman coin, a pretty penny that scores you a free drink at the bar on each visit. Every drink you order during the party enters you to win, or you can make a bid for one during the daily auctions, the proceeds of which will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. 4 p.m.-12 a.m. March 1; 1 p.m.-12 a.m. March 2; Free. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-643-1933. –Jessica Armbruster
Trash Catties (EP Release Show)
With Dirty Junk, the Great Went, and the Curtain. 9 p.m. March 1; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.
Hotel
With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.
Anna Stine
With Hemma and Rachel Hanson. 10 p.m. March 1; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Minneapolis Polar Plunge
Watch people jump into freezing water for charity. Happenings includes a fireworks show on Friday and a beer garden, music stage, and food trucks on Saturday. 3 to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bde Make Ska, 3754 W. Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis.
Lowertown First Fridays
Featuring open studios, receptions, and more in the neighborhood. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.
Minneapolis WinterSkate
Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 15-March 3; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.
The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night
10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.
Tappy Hour
Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.
Can Can Wonderland Karaoke
Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.
Sabbatical Exhibition: Michael Kareken and Howard Quednau
Work by the MCAD Fine Arts professors. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 1. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.
Henry's Laundry
Experimental animation and interactive installation by Nico Sardina. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Mar. 1. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.
2019 University of Minnesota Jazz Festival Combo Concert
7 p.m. March 1; Free. Lloyd Ultan Recital Hall, 2106 S. 4th St., Minneapolis; 612-626-8742.
Choral Concert: WomanVoice - Voices of Love and Reconciliation
Presented by the University of Minnesota Women's Chorus, Augsburg Riverside Singers, and St. Catherine University Women's Chorus. 8 p.m. March 1; Free. Hoversten Chapel, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-330-1000.
SATURDAY:
March Free First Saturday: Kids' Film Fair
Featuring screenings of films and shorts from around the globe, with stop-motion animation crafts, art tours, and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.
Edge of America
Movie follows the true story of a black teacher who takes a job at the high school on the Three Nations Reservation in Utah. 7 p.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.
32 Headshots
With New Defective. 9 p.m. March 2; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.
Hey, That's My Jam '90s Jam Dance Party
Featuring Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. 10 p.m. March 2; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.
Huldufolk: Hidden People Art Show
Group show dedicated to the mysteries and secrets of the north, featuring 50+ local artists, an artist market, music, and performances. Opening reception noon-11 p.m. Sat., Mar. 2. 12-5 p.m. March 3. Free; donations appreciated. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.
Twin Cities Record Show
Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 12-4 p.m. March 2; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.
New Bohemia's Big Bad Beer Fest 2019
Rare and unusual brews being tapped today include Indeed Neon Espresso & Vanilla Bean Rum King, Pryes Brandy Barrel Aged Barleywine, Avery Coconut Porter aged in bourbon barrels, Wicked Wort Tsar Bomba Russian imperial stout aged in cognac barrels, Goose Island Bourbon County Midnight Orange Stout, Junkyard King Size Peanut Butter imperial stout, and more. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. New Bohemia, 8040 Olson Memorial Hwy., Golden Valley; 763-544-1882.
The Paris Flea
No, you're not in Paris. You're in Minnetonka. Enjoy special sales, pop-ups, wine, 1960s French pop music, and more at Piccadilly Prairie. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ridgedale Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka.
The ABC of It: Why Children’s Books Matter
Featuring original art and manuscripts from children's literature. Open house with curator Lisa Von Drasek 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Mar. 2. Free. Elmer L. Andersen Library, 222 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-9825.
2019 U of M Jazz Festival Concert
Featuring guest Chris Lomheim and Jazz Ensembles I & II. 7 p.m. March 2; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.
New Hope Community Farmers Market
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.
Next Generation of Parks: Robert Hammond
Public lecture. Registration and more info at walkerart.org. 7 p.m. March 2; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.
SUNDAY:
Dogs of MSP March Meet Up
Drink beer with animals. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.
Doggy Social MN Wedding Fair
Dog-friendly event featuring vendors, swag bags, champagne, cupcakes and pupcakes, massages for pets and humans, and a pup bridal show. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 3; Free. Graduate Hotel Minneapolis, 615 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-397-8888.
Edina Chorale
Collaboration with the Wayzata Symphony Orchestra and Two Rivers Chorale. 3 p.m. March 3; Free. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-371-5656.
Blues Jam
7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.
Choral Concert: Music for a Grand Space
Presented by the U of M School of Music. 2:30 p.m. March 3; Free. Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1766.
Fitz First at Four
Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. 3 p.m. Every 1st Sun.; Free. Merriam Park Branch Library, 1831 Marshall Ave., St. Paul; 651-642-0385.
Mark Conway
Poet presents his new collection, 'Rivers of the Driftless Region.' 5 p.m. March 3; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.
Mississippi Valley Orchestra: Grant Us Peace
With pre-concert talk featuring conductor Ho-Yin Kwok at 2:15 p.m. 3 p.m. March 3; Free; donations accepted. Benson Great Hall, 3900 Bethel Drive, Arden Hills; 651-638-6333.
Mumblin' Drew
Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.
Music Under Glass: New Riverside Ramblers
4:30-6:30 p.m. March 3; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.
Wayzata Symphony Orchestra: Dona Nobis Pacem
3 p.m. March 3; Free. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-371-5656.