Trash Catties at the Hex, a dog wedding fair, a '90s dance party: 38 free things to do this weekend

Norseman turns 3 this week. Image courtesy event organizers

FRIDAY:



Norseman Distillery's Third Birthday Party

This week, Norseman Distillery is turning three with a three-day party. Scheduled events include art, booze, and prize giveaways. Guest bartenders will sling a variety of tasty drinks: Michael Senich (Fhima) will be in on Thursday, Jon Olson (Esker Grove) takes over Friday, and the grand finale on Saturday will feature both dudes making drinks. Check out artwork from self-taught abstract artist Emily Quandahl, and a new, boombox-themed mural from Impulse Creative. Jon Wipfli’s Animales BBQ food truck will be stopping by on Friday and Saturday to serve up meat and other eats, and tattoo artist Taylor Dees will be onsite inking interested folks. Revelers will also have a chance to win a coveted Norseman coin, a pretty penny that scores you a free drink at the bar on each visit. Every drink you order during the party enters you to win, or you can make a bid for one during the daily auctions, the proceeds of which will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. 4 p.m.-12 a.m. March 1; 1 p.m.-12 a.m. March 2; Free. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-643-1933. –Jessica Armbruster

Trash Catties (EP Release Show)

With Dirty Junk, the Great Went, and the Curtain. 9 p.m. March 1; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Anna Stine

With Hemma and Rachel Hanson. 10 p.m. March 1; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

F. Sobottkah Photography

Minneapolis Polar Plunge

Watch people jump into freezing water for charity. Happenings includes a fireworks show on Friday and a beer garden, music stage, and food trucks on Saturday. 3 to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bde Make Ska, 3754 W. Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, receptions, and more in the neighborhood. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 15-March 3; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Michael Kareken and Howard Quednau

Sabbatical Exhibition: Michael Kareken and Howard Quednau

Work by the MCAD Fine Arts professors. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 1. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Henry's Laundry

Experimental animation and interactive installation by Nico Sardina. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Mar. 1. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

2019 University of Minnesota Jazz Festival Combo Concert

7 p.m. March 1; Free. Lloyd Ultan Recital Hall, 2106 S. 4th St., Minneapolis; 612-626-8742.



Choral Concert: WomanVoice - Voices of Love and Reconciliation

Presented by the University of Minnesota Women's Chorus, Augsburg Riverside Singers, and St. Catherine University Women's Chorus. 8 p.m. March 1; Free. Hoversten Chapel, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-330-1000.

Eva Cvijanovic, 'Hedgehog's Home'

SATURDAY:

March Free First Saturday: Kids' Film Fair

Featuring screenings of films and shorts from around the globe, with stop-motion animation crafts, art tours, and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Edge of America

Movie follows the true story of a black teacher who takes a job at the high school on the Three Nations Reservation in Utah. 7 p.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

32 Headshots

With New Defective. 9 p.m. March 2; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



Hey, That's My Jam '90s Jam Dance Party

Featuring Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. 10 p.m. March 2; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Huldufolk: Hidden People Art Show

Group show dedicated to the mysteries and secrets of the north, featuring 50+ local artists, an artist market, music, and performances. Opening reception noon-11 p.m. Sat., Mar. 2. 12-5 p.m. March 3. Free; donations appreciated. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.

Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 12-4 p.m. March 2; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

New Bohemia's Big Bad Beer Fest 2019

Rare and unusual brews being tapped today include Indeed Neon Espresso & Vanilla Bean Rum King, Pryes Brandy Barrel Aged Barleywine, Avery Coconut Porter aged in bourbon barrels, Wicked Wort Tsar Bomba Russian imperial stout aged in cognac barrels, Goose Island Bourbon County Midnight Orange Stout, Junkyard King Size Peanut Butter imperial stout, and more. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. New Bohemia, 8040 Olson Memorial Hwy., Golden Valley; 763-544-1882.

Paris Flea at Piccadilly Prairie

The Paris Flea

No, you're not in Paris. You're in Minnetonka. Enjoy special sales, pop-ups, wine, 1960s French pop music, and more at Piccadilly Prairie. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ridgedale Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka.

The ABC of It: Why Children’s Books Matter

Featuring original art and manuscripts from children's literature. Open house with curator Lisa Von Drasek 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Mar. 2. Free. Elmer L. Andersen Library, 222 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-9825.



2019 U of M Jazz Festival Concert

Featuring guest Chris Lomheim and Jazz Ensembles I & II. 7 p.m. March 2; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Next Generation of Parks: Robert Hammond

Public lecture. Registration and more info at walkerart.org. 7 p.m. March 2; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Dogs of MSP

SUNDAY:

Dogs of MSP March Meet Up

Drink beer with animals. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Doggy Social MN Wedding Fair

Dog-friendly event featuring vendors, swag bags, champagne, cupcakes and pupcakes, massages for pets and humans, and a pup bridal show. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 3; Free. Graduate Hotel Minneapolis, 615 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-397-8888.



Edina Chorale

Collaboration with the Wayzata Symphony Orchestra and Two Rivers Chorale. 3 p.m. March 3; Free. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-371-5656.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Choral Concert: Music for a Grand Space

Presented by the U of M School of Music. 2:30 p.m. March 3; Free. Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1766.



Fitz First at Four

Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. 3 p.m. Every 1st Sun.; Free. Merriam Park Branch Library, 1831 Marshall Ave., St. Paul; 651-642-0385.



Mark Conway

Poet presents his new collection, 'Rivers of the Driftless Region.' 5 p.m. March 3; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Mississippi Valley Orchestra: Grant Us Peace

With pre-concert talk featuring conductor Ho-Yin Kwok at 2:15 p.m. 3 p.m. March 3; Free; donations accepted. Benson Great Hall, 3900 Bethel Drive, Arden Hills; 651-638-6333.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Music Under Glass: New Riverside Ramblers

4:30-6:30 p.m. March 3; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Wayzata Symphony Orchestra: Dona Nobis Pacem

3 p.m. March 3; Free. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-371-5656.