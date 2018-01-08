Transmission's David Bowie night, beer-fueled patio party: 5 free things to do this week

FB

Twin Cities Vegan Drinks

There are happy hours for singles, birding enthusiasts, knitters, and artists. Why not have one for vegans? This Monday, Compassionate Action for Animals is invinting for to meet up with local vegans and those who enjoy dabbling in vegan eats. There will be cocktails, beer, and wine, as well as free appetizers that are also free of animal product. 21+. Monday, 8 to 10 p.m. Muddy Waters, 2933 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2232.

Transmission: Ashes To Ashes (A tribute to David Bowie)

Two years ago we lost David Bowie. To celebrate this iconic artist, Transmission's Jake Rudh has put together an evening of music and video on the anniversary of his death. The dance party will cover classics and newer tunes until the stroke of midnight. Free. Wednesday at 10 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Russ White

Loose Change: New Drawings by Russ White

Russ White’s latest series of works explore the meaning of the word “wealth.” There’s financial wealth, which can grant access to the materials things that make life more pleasant. And then there is spiritual wealth, which is measured on a less quantitative, more fluid scale. For “Loose Change,” White creates photo-realistic drawings of everyday people. These large works, inspired by the portraiture found on our coins and paper money, invite viewers to question their definition of wealth, and what it means in an era where the vast majority of us are financially in the have-not category. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, January 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins; 952-548-6485.

Promo

Winter Patio Party: Get Stir Crazy

Wear your heaviest winter gear to Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, as folks will take to the patio for a beer party this Thursday. They'll be celebrating the colder months in our state with Indeed Brewing Company. The guest of honor is Stir Crazy, a delicious porter with hints of brown sugar. chocolate, and raisin. Try infusions made with the brew, and snack on S'mores and carmelized beer. There will also be "ice bucket" beer pong. Depending on the weather -- it's supposed to be -6 and snowy -- this outdoor party could be a rough one. But Minnesotans are hardcore, right? Thursday, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069.

Joyful Riders Club

Joyful Riders Club: Winter Smiles

Speaking of hardcore, the Joyful Riders Club are hosting their monthly low-key ride. If you're a year-round biker, or just itching to get out on a bike in the dead of winter, then this one's for you. Meet at Surly, then take to the snowy streets for a casual ride to a few places. In the end, you'll be rewarded with a free pint from Surly to warm your soul. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330.