Transmission debuts at the VFW

This Wednesday marks the beginning of a beautiful friendship, as Jake Rudh's Transmission has found a new home at the VFW. At each installment, the beloved dance night revisits a musical era or genre from the '80s or '90s, spinning deep tracks and mega-hits as videos play on a big screen. The inaugural party at its new digs will feature all kinds of fun, including two rooms where the tunes and videos will play (the front and back rooms), more screens and monitors, lights and lazers (an old-school dance night tradition), and drink specials. Lori Barbero of Babes In Toyland and Tea Simpson of L'Assasins will be tending bar this evening. The event also serves as an after party for music film fest Sound Unseen's screening of The Decline of Western Civilization Parts I & II. Transmission will become a weekly happening starting on Wednesday, December 6. Wednesday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Joyful Riders Club: The Tweed Ride

Each month, the Joyful Riders Club hosts a low-key gathering where folks ride their bikes at a friendly pace from Surly and back. The November installment will be super dapper, as cyclists will be encouraged to deck themselves out in tweed, be it a college professor-style coat, a 1900-era full-on suit, or just a really awesome hat. This ride is all ages and abilities, as leaders Patrick Stephenson and Mario Macaruso will take participants on a chill tour through the neighborhood. Once back at the brewery, everyone will be treated to a free beer or other beverage of their choice. All ages. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

LaLunette via FB

Meet the Makers: LaLunette Jewelry

The Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen and Greater Goods are teaming up to throw a party filled with sparkles and bubbly. Local jewelry company LaLunette, co-founded by college friends Gina Gaetz and Rose Weselmann, will share new designs. Shoppers will receive 10-percent off (pieces range from $18-$40), and the Copper Hen will be serving up cupcakes and champagne. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. Greater Goods, 2515 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-872-2460.