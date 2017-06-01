Guys We F@#ked: The Experience The Woman's Club of Minneapolis

“Being a sexual person is so much more complex than slipping a dick into a vagina,” she says. “I wish more people acknowledged that. There is a lot of self-love, self-acceptance, communication, and education involved as well -- if you're doing it right.”

This Thursday, Fisher and her co-host, Krystyna Hutchinson, will bring their insanely popular podcast to the stage at the Woman’s Club. Equal parts funny, educational, and therapeutic, their anti-slut-shaming podcast has quickly skyrocketed in popularity and is one of the most downloaded on iTunes. But how do they bring the show to life?

We sat down with the co-hosts to talk about the origins of the podcast, the live experience, and why getting drunk at their show isn’t cute.

For those who aren't familiar, how did you two start the podcast and how has it evolved over time?

FISHER: The podcast was originally inspired by a break-up I had with my then serious boyfriend, a break-up Krystyna and I now lovingly refer to as "the break-up heard 'round the world." It happened in a Panera Bread. I was a mess. I decided I was going to go back and interview every guy I had ever fucked or had a relationship with to find out what I was doing wrong -- much like John Cusack in High Fidelity -- and I asked Krystyna if she wanted to explore these uncharted waters as well. She did. From there, we just started creating content that feels right to us based on the political climate, emails in our inbox, and our own day-to-day experiences.



How do you find these shows work in a live-format? Is it a different "feeling" that when you're recording in-studio?

FISHER: The Minneapolis show is our "Experience Show," which relies heavily on audience participation as opposed to the podcast that relies on Krystyna and my back-and-forth with our guest. So it's really up to Minneapolis what we talk about. Sometimes audiences are silly, sometimes they are raunchy, sometimes they are serious -- we can handle whatever ya bring us as long as ya bring us something! All I know is that we'll be talking about sex with zero shame.

What's the biggest misconception about your podcast?

HUTCHINSON: We just received a tweet the other day from a teenage boy saying that his mom says that our podcast is "the devil's work." So that's the latest misconception. Overall, I think there is a large chunk of listeners who initially started listening because they assumed it would be pornographic. Similarly, I've heard a lot of people tell me they reluctantly clicked on the podcast after reading an article praising the show and rolling their eyes because they don't see how a podcast about two girls talking about sex could be considered valuable or important. I love hearing these stories because I love changing people's minds and opening them up to subjects they didn't realize they wanted to hear about.

FISHER: That it's just two "female comics" gabbing about sex for attention [is the biggest misconception]. That could not be further from the truth. We thought no one was going to listen to this, and that's why we were so honest -- it was therapeutic. Then we just kept rolling with it because we realized how necessary the honesty around sexuality was, especially for women.



What do you find the audiences to be like for your live shows?

HUTCHINSON: Typically the majority of audiences are comprised of women in their 20s, however, I'm starting to notice a lot more men, people over the age of 30, even families at our show, and a wide variety of sexual orientations. Most people who attend have never seen live comedy before, which I love hearing and I hope it sparks a desire to see more live comedy shows in their area.

FISHER: My favorite part of the live shows is when listeners make friends with other listeners and when people tell me we were their first comedy show and they are then inspired to see more live comedy. Live comedy has changed my life so much and it makes me happy that perhaps I can give that gift to someone else. That last sentence was so corny, but I really mean it. Also, please don't get black-out drunk at our shows if you're a potential audience member reading this. Not cute. Thank you.

