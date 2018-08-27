Tinder horror stories, 'The Princess Bride,' and other free things to do this week

Free Yoga Northeast

Free yoga class for all skill levels. Head to the Pierce Street location if the weather is nice, or the Johnson Street address if it's raining. A limited number of mats are available should you need one. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. 1333 Pierce St NE/1530 NE Johnson St., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities River Rats: Free Water Ski Show

6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

The Princess Bride

Movie screening of the '80s classic. 8 p.m. Tuesday. Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

Mill City Night Market

Each week this summer, Mill City Night Market takes over the grassy area in front of U.S. Bank Stadium. This Tuesday, the event will also be a happy hour, as Day Block Brewing will be serving up pizza, beer, and wine to picnickers on the green. A free yoga session starts up around 5:30 p.m., and lawn games like kubb, cornhole, and ping pong will be played. Shop for veggies and artisan eats from local farmers, and enjoy live music. This is also a family-friendly happening, with plenty of healthy foods and activities geared toward kids. 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Alexandra Tweten, Bye Felipe

Most women dating in the online era have experienced at least one of the following: an unrequested dick pic, a hostile text message after rejecting advances, solicitations to send nudes. That's why Alexandra Tweten created ByeFelipe on Instagram. Here ladies share their horror stories, complete with receipts (the names and faces of the offending dudes are blanked out). Tales run the gamut, and include ridiculous, pathetic, threatening, and creepy attempts to get laid. For her book, Tweten is sharing some of the best contributions, giving tips, and attemps to explain WTF is going on here through a feminist lens. City Pages fashion and lifestyle writer Kara Nesvig will lead the reading and discussion. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.