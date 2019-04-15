Tilt turns 2, pink cider, and other free things to do this week

Tilt is 2

Tilt Pinball Bar

Minneapolis pinball bar Tilt is turning two with a week of freebies and deals. Things kick off on Monday with an all-day happy hour ($2 off all taps, rail drinks, and specialty dogs), and the Black Knight Sword of Rage machine will be on free play all day. Tuesday will have two-for-one draft beers and $5 tacos. Wednesday is the big party, with free play all day and DJ tunes in the evening. There will be $4 beer specials on select brews on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, and other deals and and surprises are planned Monday through Sunday. 113 E. 26th St., Suite 110, Minneapolis; 612-236-4089. --Jessica Armbruster

Leslie Barlow at Meridian

Le Méridien Chambers

In Leslie Barlow’s new body of work, the Twin Cities artist investigates the complexity of identity and families. Drawing on her own interracial family and history, Barlow uses the luminous portraiture she’s known for to traverse the boundaries of gender, race, and other labels that confines people into narrow frameworks. Using bright colors and pastel hues, her work is both rooted in the past while keeping an eye toward the possibilities of the future. The exhibition, titled “Leslie Barlow: A Familiar Portrait of Labor and Love,” will kick off with an opening reception that includes tunes from DJ Kirkabee and wine. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. --Sheila Regan

Pinch Flat Release Party

Sociable Cider Werks

Pink rose has been having a moment. Now folks who like their adult beverages pink and bubbly can try something different: pink cider. This spring and summer, Sociable Cider Werks has decided to make its Pinch Flat Hibiscus Rose its seasonal brew, and they plan on hosting a variety of patio parties and pop-up events to celebrate throughout April and May. The launch party on Thursday is going to be hella pink, with pink decor, pink prizes (including lots of pink bike flair), and the new pink stuff on tap. Union Kitchen will be serving up eats, DJ HazyHarold will spin tunes, and there will be a photobooth onsite to help guests commemorate the party. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Free. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105. --Jessica Armbruster

