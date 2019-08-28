Tiki time at Sisyphus, Mother Goose turns 2, Acme crowns a funny winner: A-List 8.28-9.3

5 to 10 on Hennepin Colin Michael Simmons

Hennepin Theatre Trust and the Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District continue their monthly outdoor series with a lineup of theater, music, poetry, and activities. The event takes place in the parking lot at Fifth and Hennepin, and features a killer view of the Bob Dylan mural. In the lot you’ll find chess and free games for youth, a community/human resources fair, a photobooth, face painting, and hot dogs for all. Performing at the event is Zamya Theater Project, featuring a cast of artists who have lived with homelessness. Also on the bill: youth drummers from We Win Institute, youth performers from Kulture Klub Collaborative, poet Joe Davis, musician Alma Andina, and DJ Mickey Breeze. 5 to 10 p.m. Free. Find the fun in the parking lot at 500 Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. —Sheila Regan

Chris Porter

Acme Comedy Co.

“I used to try to relax when I came home,” says Chris Porter from the back of a limo in Las Vegas, “but the older I get, I realize my time on Earth is coming to an end, so now I try and keep myself busy. I’ve slept enough for 40 years. Let’s live a little.” The limo is courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel’s comedy club, and is shuttling Porter back from a radio interview. Never one for Vegas, Porter enjoys the town more these days. “The older I get I’m starting to figure out how to do it, and it’s a little more fun now. I don’t really gamble, but I like the restaurants and, well, the restaurants really.” When not headlining clubs around the country, Porter co-hosts The One Millionth Podcast with his sister Andi. He is also big into sports, particularly his hometown Kansas City Royals, University of Kansas men’s basketball, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Based in L.A., he makes it back to K.C. a few times a year, and has even thought of moving back some day. “The last time I went back, I realized that wasn’t an option,” he explains. “Not many people in Kansas City have my schedule. I don’t know if you’ve ever asked someone to brunch on a Tuesday, but they get mad at you.” 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Kevin Allison Mindy Tucker

THURSDAY 8.29

Risk!

Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Risk!, a live show and podcast originated by its host, comedian Kevin Allison, centers on solo storytelling, but it is most assuredly not spoken word. Rather than performing a polished monologue, Risk! participants must speak of their most personal experiences, whether their tale is hilarious or harrowing. In a sense, Allison has crafted a singular form of public therapy in which the speaker reveals thoughts and feelings that might otherwise have gone unexpressed. Here the audience is the support group, cheering on those who have mustered the courage to expose previously concealed corners of their lives. Such unfeigned sincerity has made the show a popular fixture in New York and Los Angeles, inspiring well-known comics to take on the challenge. Even so, the traveling show arguably represents an even bigger thrill, as the most seemingly ordinary people unveil the most extraordinary of depths. 18+. 7 p.m. $22. 6 W. Sixth St., St. Paul; 612-285-3112. —Brad Richason

Lawrence Killebrew

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“I was never a funny kid,” says Lawrence Killebrew, “but I always had a smart mouth and a keen way of thinking.” His entry into comedy was inspired by a comedian, but not one Killebrew admired. “I was in the airport, and I saw this comic I’d seen on Comic View,” he explains. “I spoke to him, and he sold me a DVD of his comedy. It was so bad. He got my 10 dollars, and I told myself, ‘I’m going to start telling jokes, put out a DVD, and make my money back.’” Like many comics, Killebrew has worked hard to develop a unique comedy voice. “All comedians are influenced by some comedian they’ve seen before, or looked up to. It takes a while to get comfortable with yourself.” That also means opening up onstage. “I just talk about my life. I went through a bad breakup and I’m dealing with that,” he says. The challenge, he has found, has been finding a way to make something so painful funny. “It’s difficult, but I’m working on it.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Mother Gooses Bedtime Stories L-R: Pedro Pepa, Sass, MLNCHLY BOY; image courtesy event organizers

FRIDAY 8.30

Mother Goose’s Bedtime Stories 2 Year Anniversary Party

The Cedar

Mother Goose’s Bedtime Stories is an ongoing series of music, poetry, comedy, and dance by artists of color and indigenous artists, particularly from LGBTQ communities. This week, they’re celebrating their two-year birthday with a loud and proud evening of entertainment hosted by Ondine the Siren Queen and the Real Mother Goose (otherwise known as Xochi de la Luna). The event’s highlights include poetry by Ifrah Mansour, a performance by Doña Pepa (local choreographer Pedro Lander’s drag persona), a dance by BLAQ, music by Oyster World and Freaque, and comedy sets by Comrade Tripp and Devohn Bland. Originally produced solely by de la Luna, the Mother Goose Bedtime Stories has had a few different iterations in the past two years, and continues to adapt and change through collaborative partnerships. Here’s hoping this joyful event keeps going. All ages. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $10-$35 sliding scale. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. Through Saturday —Sheila Regan

Tiki Takeover

Sisyphus Brewing

This weekend, Sisyphus Brewing will be giving guests tropical vibes at their tiki-themed beer party. The decor will be decidedly Hawaiian, with the event space all decked out. The beer list will also be tiki-themed, but don’t panic; there’s a little bit of everything scheduled, so whether you prefer a fruity sour or something a little more traditional, you’ve got options. The four special brews on tap are Key Lime Lager, Habanero Mango Hefeweizen, Fruit Punch Sour, and Painkiller IPA (laced with coconut and orange juices). A keg of Jack Daniels Barrel Aged Stout with Coconut will also be added to the mix at some point. Noon to midnight. Free. 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-444-8674. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Death & Co. Bar Takeover

Constantine Mpls

Last summer, heralded cocktail innovators Death & Co. took up a weeklong residency at Constantine in downtown Minneapolis, and the Twin Cities bar scene freaked out. So who are these people? In 2007, the bar opened in Manhattan’s East Village with a menu from an all-star lineup of drink makers who were given the green light to do whatever they fancied. What followed has garnered many prestigious awards, and has had a massive influence on cocktail culture in America. “Death & Co. has had an undeniable impact on the resurgence of classically inspired cocktails,” Dan Oskey, founder of Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis, explained to us earlier this month. “Their book has been fundamental in improving cocktail culture across the globe, taking classic cocktails and expanding upon them while at the same time recomposing their essential components.” This Friday and Saturday, Sam Johnson of the NYC location and Sam Penton from the Denver expansion will be serving drinks. These nights tend to get busy real fast, and there’s no reservation system, so get there early if you hope to get anywhere near the bar. 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Free. 1115 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-353-6207. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Sunset on the Lock

Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam

This summer, the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam has invited people to explore the area during extended hours, while also offering tours, entertainment, and talks. Tonight’s open house will be the final installment of the series this season. It’s a pretty neat experience, filled with gorgeous views of the city and the Mississippi River as the sun sets. Take photos, and bring the kids. Saturday’s grand finale will feature a chalk art installation by Shawn McCann and Kimberly Wood. Other artists are welcome to seek inspiration as well, whether their medium is sketch work, plein air paintings, or photography. Find more info at parkconnection.org/events. 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free. 1 Portland Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-5336. Also Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

A Conspiracy of Strange Girls Summer Market L-R: 3 Jag Designs, Steak & Unicorns, Lofty Dog Designs

SATURDAY 8.31

Summer Market: A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Modist Brewing Company

Maker markets are popping up everywhere around town these days, but local collective A Conspiracy of Strange Girls is one of the few (perhaps only?) Twin Cities artist markets with a dark punk flavor. During this macabre event, hosted in broad daylight, you’ll find work from around 25 local makers. There will be visual artists like Steak & Unicorns, whose pop-culture references include Kylo Ren, Sailor Moon, and Sansa Stark. Cool jewelry includes silver-leaf earrings from 3 Jäg Designs, and Lofty Dog Designs has some bad-ass T-shirts and pins featuring bones, swords, and hairless cats. Sip a beer from Modist and enjoy acoustic tunes from Rusty Playground as you shop. Noon to 8 p.m. Free. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. —Jessica Armbruster

Fact & Fiction

Parkway Theater

Fact & Fiction: A Conversation on Literary Craft revolves around a free-flowing 70-minute conversation with acclaimed novelist Curtis Sittenfeld, candid memoirist Nora McInerny, and prolific multi-talented rapper/singer/author Dessa. Varied in style and approach, the work of each artist is unified by a commitment to the written and spoken word. Attendees can expect personal accounts relating to the resiliency needed to endure the industry and the drive required to find inspiration amid (and even within) everyday chaos. An audience Q&A will follow the conversation, as will a book signing and ice cream social. As a bonus for fans of Dessa’s musical side, fellow Doomtree member Sims will be serving as a special guest DJ for an evening cocktail hour. And lending a fitting side benefit to the event, a portion of the proceeds will be directed to the Minnesota Literacy Council. All ages. 6:30 p.m. $15-$29; $89 VIP. 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-8080. —Brad Richason

SUNDAY 9.1

Indigenous Food Lab

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

This Sunday, the Minnesota State Fairgrounds will feature a daylong celebration of Native food, culture, and performance. James Beard Award-winning chef Sean Sherman will play ringleader, hosting a Q&A session, giving demonstrations, and encouraging sampling along the way. You’ll learn a variety of things at each session, including traditional techniques, medicinal uses, foraging how-tos, and sustainable practices. There will be other entertainment as well, with musicians and dancers taking the stage to perform. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free with admission ($9-$14). 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. —Jessica Armbruster

Acme Comedy Co.

TUESDAY 9.3

Acme’s Funniest Person Finals

Acme Comedy Co.

For the past 27 years, Acme Comedy Co. has given talented amateurs an opportunity to get their first taste of the limelight as part of the Funniest Person Contest. It has also served as the stage for some cringe-worthy “performances” that mercifully lasted only three minutes. This week, the annual competition wraps up with the finalists competing for $1,000 cash and the prestigious title of funniest person. The most famed comedy contest in the Twin Cities has served as a launching pad for some of the biggest local and national names in comedy, including Ali Sultan, Mary Mack, and Chad Daniels, to name a few. Even non-winners have seen the contest serve as a bridge to bigger things, including regular emcee and feature gigs at Acme, as well as bigger shows and more notoriety in clubs all over the Twin Cities. While more venues and contests for standup comedy continue to pop up throughout the Twin Cities, this one remains the gold standard for funny and funny-ish comedians looking to make their mark locally. The finals will take place before the evening’s headliner, David Huntsberger, meaning you’ll only be getting the best of the best from this year’s crop of talent. 8 p.m. $15. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. —Patrick Strait