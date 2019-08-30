Tiki takeover at Sisyphus, free Fair shows, Strange Girls summer market: 38 free things to do this weekend

'Say Anything'

FRIDAY:

Say Anything

A noble underachiever and a beautiful valedictorian fall in love the summer before she goes off to college. Enjoy Icy Icy Baby Shave Ice at 7 p.m. Showtime is 8 p.m. Mueller Park, 2500 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

El Le Faunt

10 p.m. Aug. 30; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Loss Leader (EP & Video Release Show)

With the Right Here, Atomic Lights, and Suburban Machine. 9 p.m. Aug. 30; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Sisyphus Brewing

Tiki Takeover

This weekend, Sisyphus Brewing will be giving guests tropical vibes at their tiki-themed beer party. The decor will be decidedly Hawaiian, with the event space all decked out. The beer list will also be tiki-themed, but don’t panic; there’s a little bit of everything scheduled, so whether you prefer a fruity sour or something a little more traditional, you’ve got options. The four special brews on tap are Key Lime Lager, Habanero Mango Hefeweizen, Fruit Punch Sour, and Painkiller IPA (laced with coconut and orange juices). A keg of Jack Daniels Barrel Aged Stout with Coconut will also be added to the mix at some point. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Daily from Aug. 30-31. Free. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324. –Jessica Armbruster

8 Seasons of ART Concert: A Celebration of Black Art

With music, art, food, and a screening of Phillip McGraw’s documentary 8 Seasons of Art: A Black Arts Story. 5-7:30 p.m. N.E.O.N., 1007 W. Broadway Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Sunset on the Lock Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune

Sunset on the Lock

This summer, the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam has invited people to explore the area during extended hours, while also offering tours, entertainment, and talks. Tonight’s open house will be the final installment of the series this season. It’s a pretty neat experience, filled with gorgeous views of the city and the Mississippi River as the sun sets. Take photos, and bring the kids. Saturday’s grand finale will feature a chalk art installation by Shawn McCann and Kimberly Wood. Other artists are welcome to seek inspiration as well, whether their medium is sketch work, plein air paintings, or photography. Find more info at parkconnection.org/events. 5-9 p.m. Aug. 30-31. Free. Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, 1 Portland Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-5336. –Jessica Armbruster

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Javier & the Innocent Sons

8:30 p.m. Aug. 30; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Death and Co.

Death & Co. Bar Takeover

Last summer, heralded cocktail innovators Death & Co. took up a weeklong residency at Constantine in downtown Minneapolis, and the Twin Cities bar scene freaked out. So who are these people? In 2007, the bar opened in Manhattan’s East Village with a menu from an all-star lineup of drink makers who were given the green light to do whatever they fancied. What followed has garnered many prestigious awards, and has had a massive influence on cocktail culture in America. “Death & Co. has had an undeniable impact on the resurgence of classically inspired cocktails,” Dan Oskey, founder of Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis, explained to us earlier this month. “Their book has been fundamental in improving cocktail culture across the globe, taking classic cocktails and expanding upon them while at the same time recomposing their essential components.” This Friday and Saturday, Sam Johnson of the NYC location and Sam Penton from the Denver expansion will be serving drinks. These nights tend to get busy real fast, and there’s no reservation system, so get there early if you hope to get anywhere near the bar. 6 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Daily from Aug. 30-31; Free. Constantine, 1115 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-886-1297. –Jessica Armbruster



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

August 2019 X Northside

August 2019 X Northside

Closing reception for Nancy Musinguzi's portrait photography exhibition. Featuring gallery tours, release of a zine created by JXTA’s Graphic Design Lab, and portraits made by youth artists in JXTA’s Contemporary Arts Lab. 4-5 p.m. Friday; 2-3 p.m Saturday. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis

Free once inside the Fair:

First Avenue Goes to the Fair

Featuring Al Church and Band, the Bad Man, Curtiss A, Dwynell Roland, Har Mar Superstar, Lady Lark, and Mark Mallman (Fri.), Al Church and Band, Brother Ali, Dem Atlas, Haley, Jack Klatt, Maurice Jacox, and Seaberg (Sat.). Hosted by Lori Barbero and Mark Mallman, with afterparties featuring DJ Keezy and DJ Espada. 8 p.m. Daily from Aug. 30-31; Included with fair admission. Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



Tony! Toni! Toné

8:30 p.m. daily from Aug. 30-31. Included with fair admission. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



Malamanya

8 p.m. daily from Aug. 30-31. Included with fair admission. International Bazaar, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

A Conspiracy of Strange Girls Summer Market L-R: 3 Jag Designs, Steak & Unicorns, Lofty Dog Designs

SATURDAY:

A Conspiracy of Strange Girls Presents: Summer Night Market

Maker markets are popping up everywhere around town these days, but local collective A Conspiracy of Strange Girls is one of the few (perhaps only?) Twin Cities artist markets with a dark punk flavor. During this macabre event, hosted in broad daylight, you’ll find work from around 25 local makers. There will be visual artists like Steak & Unicorns, whose pop-culture references include Kylo Ren, Sailor Moon, and Sansa Stark. Cool jewelry includes silver-leaf earrings from 3 Jäg Designs, and Lofty Dog Designs has some bad-ass T-shirts and pins featuring bones, swords, and hairless cats. Sip a beer from Modist and enjoy acoustic tunes from Rusty Playground as you shop. 12-8 p.m. Aug. 31; Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. –Jessica Armbruster

Southside Back In The Day 2019

In collaboration with Bryant Neighborhood organization commemorating 400 Years of black excellence and struggle, with spoken-word/poetry by Sol Rebel, hip-hop by DeAndre Dent and Dug Mackabee, performance by Dance City, and community conversations. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Phelps Field, 701 E. 38th St., Minneapolis.

Cars and Caves for Charity

Classic and exotic car and motorcycle show. More info at chanhassenautoplex.com. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. every last Sat. Free. AutoMotorPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen; 612-850-8398.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. every last Sat. Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



Dos Lobos (Featuring members of Actual Wolf)

11 a.m. Aug. 31; Free. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26; 3-7 p.m. Every Tue. from May 18-Oct. 29; Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



[email protected]: Ipso Facto

With School of Rock. 2-6 p.m. Aug. 31; Free; parking is $5. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.



The 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Fest

Featuring Red Daughters, Ghostmouth, Super Flasher, Solidstate, and Buffalo Fuzz. 8 p.m. Aug. 31; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



The Soft Light

With the Dead Wind, Hangover Factory, and Reven McGee and the Phantom Hands. 9 p.m. Aug. 31; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Free once inside the Fair:

First Avenue Goes to the Fair

Featuring Al Church and Band, Brother Ali, Dem Atlas, Haley, Jack Klatt, Maurice Jacox, and Seaberg. Hosted by Lori Barbero and Mark Mallman, with afterparties featuring DJ Keezy and DJ Espada. 8 p.m. daily from Aug. 30-31. Included with fair admission. Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



Tony! Toni! Toné

8:30 p.m. daily from Aug. 30-31. Included with fair admission. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



Malamanya

8 p.m. daily from Aug. 30-31. Included with fair admission. International Bazaar, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

SUNDAY:

Light Up the Night Show 2019

Car show featuring European imports, lifted trucks, muscle cars, hot rods, low-riders, tuners, semi trucks, motorcycles, Asian imports, street rods, classics of all kinds, and more. With food trucks. Find more info at www.minnesotacarenthusiastclub.org. Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Allianz Field, St. Paul.

ExtraVEGANza

Featuring vegan food, beverages, ingredients, and food makers. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 1-22. Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Free once inside the fair:

Indigenous Food Lab

This Sunday, the Minnesota State Fairgrounds will feature a daylong celebration of Native food, culture, and performance. James Beard Award-winning chef Sean Sherman will play ringleader, hosting a Q&A session, giving demonstrations, and encouraging sampling along the way. You’ll learn a variety of things at each session, including traditional techniques, medicinal uses, foraging how-tos, and sustainable practices. There will be other entertainment as well, with musicians and dancers taking the stage to perform. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 1; Free with admission ($9-$14). Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. –Jessica Armbruster



Dessa

8:30 p.m. Sept. 1-2; Included with fair admission. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



Free Fallin: A Tribute to Tom Petty

8 p.m. Daily from Sept. 1-2; Included with fair admission. International Bazaar, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.



Jaedyn James & the Hunger

8 p.m. Daily from Sept. 1-2; Included with fair admission. Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.